Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges past 77 lakh; death toll above 1.16 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 47 more COVID-19 deaths in Delhi take toll to 6128; infection tally mounts to 3.4 lakh

The national capital recorded 47 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday and the death toll mounted to 6,128, while 3,686 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.4 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected following the 59,064 tests conducted the previous day. Forty-seven more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,128, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the government. On October 10 and on September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city which is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16 when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. The tally of active cases on Wednesday rose to 24,217 from 23,922 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,40,436, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi slightly increased to 2,724 from 2,716 on Tuesday. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 6.24 per cent while the recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding, the case fatality rate stood at 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation.