Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges past 77 lakh; death toll above 1.16 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 98,061 on Thursday as 647 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 851, he said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 163, followed by East Singhbhum (97) and Bokaro (61), the official said. The state now has 6,206 active coronavirus cases, while 91,004 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said. Jharkhand has tested 56,226 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK reports its highest single day spike with 26.7k new cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 77 lakh; active cases fall for 19th day
Here are the major highlights from the COVID-19 data today:
- Active cases see the 2nd biggest single-day fall despite surge in testing
- Total testing on a single day increases to nearly 15 lakh (14.70 lakh)
- Active cases at 7.16 lakh; at lowest level since august 26
- Active cases fall for 19th consecutive day; decline by 24,278 in 24 hours
- Active cases fall by more than 2.3 lakh in last 19 days
- Total cases rise by 55,839, recoveries by 79,415 & deaths by 702
- Recoveries see the biggest single-day rise in last one week
- Recovery rate above 89 percent; it’s at 89.20 percent vs yesterday’s 88.81 percent
- Mortality rate remains at 1.51 percent for the last two days
- Positivity rate falls below 4 percent; it’s now at 3.8 percent
- Sharp surge in single-day testing; rises to 15 lakh in a day
- Active cases record 2nd biggest fall; decline by 24,278 in 24 hrs
- Active cases fall by more than 2.3 lakh in 3 weeks
- Recovery rate approaches 90 percent
- Positivity rate falls below 4 percent
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra adds 8,142 new COVID-19 cases; 23,371 discharged
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday increased to 16,17,658 with the single-day rise of 8,142 cases, a state health official said. The state also reported 180 deaths, which took the fatality count to 42,633, he said. A total of 23,371 patients were discharged during the day after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,15,679. With this, the number of active patients in the state stands at 1,58,852. The state has so far conducted 83,27,493 tests. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 16,17,658, new cases: 8,142, death toll: 42,633, discharged: 14,15,679, active cases: 1,58,852, people tested so far: 83,27,493.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 47 more COVID-19 deaths in Delhi take toll to 6128; infection tally mounts to 3.4 lakh
The national capital recorded 47 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday and the death toll mounted to 6,128, while 3,686 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.4 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected following the 59,064 tests conducted the previous day. Forty-seven more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,128, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the government. On October 10 and on September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city which is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16 when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. The tally of active cases on Wednesday rose to 24,217 from 23,922 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,40,436, the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi slightly increased to 2,724 from 2,716 on Tuesday. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 6.24 per cent while the recovery rate crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding, the case fatality rate stood at 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on the COVID-19 situation.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,609 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 48 die
Mumbai reported 1,609 new coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its tally to 2,45,871 on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll in the city due to the virus increased to 9,869 with 48 fatalities in the past 24 hours. The number of cases witnessed a surge on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday, when the city had reported 1,090 cases, the lowest in October so far. The number of recovered patients climbed to 2,15,269, which is 88 per cent of the overall caseload, with 894 persons getting discharge from hospitals. The city has 19,245 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 13.90 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the city. According to the BMC release, first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed to 10 days and the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has gone down to 0.69 per cent. The city has 9,255sealed buildings, 630 containment zones in slums and chawls. The civic body seals a building or declares containment zones on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's contribution will be critical to fighting COVID, says Harsh Vardhan
India's contribution will be critical to fighting COVID-19, especially when it comes to making vaccines for the whole world, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday, assuring that the government has accorded top-most priority to research and manufacturing to ensure that the vaccine reaches the last person. He made the remarks while virtually addressing the World Bank-IMF annual meeting on"Unleashing the South Asian Century through Human Capital for All" and "Investing in COVID-19 Vaccines and Primary Healthcare Delivery System". He said that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration is working on all aspects, besides designing innovative approaches to distribute vaccines in rural and remote regions, the Health Ministry said in its statement. The health minister said the present research agenda for COVID-19 has been to provide an affordable vaccine as well as to ensure its equitable distribution.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surges past 77 lakh; death toll above 1.16 lakh
India's COVID-19 case load surged past the 77 lakh mark on Wednesday. The total caseload stands at 77,00,770 with an increase of 55,871 in a single day, according to a PTI
tally on Wednesday at 9.55 pm. The death toll rose by 714 fatalities to a total of 1,16,547. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 76,51,107 and the death toll at 1,15,914. The ministry said that 67,95,103 people have so far recovered from the infection.