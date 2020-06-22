Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases cross 4.25 lakh; death toll at 13,699, recovery rate at 55.8%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Assam records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, crosses 5,500-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 5,586 in Assam on Sunday, with 331 people testing positive, the highest in a single day, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The previous single day highest was 285 cases on June 4. The state's tally of positive cases reached 5,586, with nine deaths and over 3,000 recovered patients, he said.



The minister said that 198 new cases were reported late tonight, while 133 cases were reported during the day, taking the daily total to 331, the highest so far on a single day. The state's recovery rate has improved to 63.2 per cent with 202 more patients discharged on Sunday from various civil, district and model hospitals after testing negative, taking the total of released patients to 3404, the minister said.



Of the total 5,586 positive cases, there are 2,170 active cases, nine deaths, 3,202 recovered cases and three persons who migrated out of the state, he said. The total number of people tested so far in the state is 2,88,677, theminister said.