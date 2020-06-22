  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases cross 4.25 lakh; death toll at 13,699, recovery rate at 55.8%

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 22, 2020 09:52 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 4.25 lakh on Monday with more than 14,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased to 13,699, rising by 445 more fatalities during the past 24 hours.  The recovery rate, however, improved to almost 56 percent.

