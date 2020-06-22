Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases cross 4.25 lakh; death toll at 13,699, recovery rate at 55.8%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi are the worst-hit states with 3 of them together accounting for over 2 lakh cases in the country
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,28,205, followed by Tamil Nadu at 56,845, Delhi at 56,746, Gujarat at 26,680, Uttar Pradesh at 16,594, Rajasthan at 14,536 and West Bengal at 13,531. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,724 in Madhya Pradesh, 10,223 in Haryana, 8,697 in Karnataka, 8,452 in Andhra Pradesh and 7,533 in Bihar. It has risen to 7,072 in Telangana, 5,834 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,904 in Assam and 4,856 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 3,952 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 3,039 cases.
A total of 2,301 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,041 in Chhattisgarh, 1,965 in Jharkhand, 1,186 in Tripura, 754 in Goa, 836 in Ladakh, 777 in Manipur and 656 in Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh has recorded 404 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 286 cases, Nagaland has 201, Mizoram has 140, Arunachal Pradesh has 135 and Sikkim has 70. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 68 COVID-19 cases. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 47 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 44 cases.