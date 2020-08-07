  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally past 20 lakh; 14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai, says BMC

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 07, 2020 11:33 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Registering over 60,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time, India's COVID-19 tally galloped past 20 lakh on Friday, while the number of recoveries surged to 13.78 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data. The COVID-19 tally had crossed 19 lakh just two days back. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and 59 days more to cross the 10-lakh mark. Thereafter it took just 21 days more to go past 20 lakh. This was the ninth day in a row that the COVID-19 tally increased by more than 50,000.

