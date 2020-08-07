Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally past 20 lakh; 14-day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai, says BMC

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: CPL travelling party comprising 162 people test negative for COVID-19
All the 162 members comprising players, support staff, match officials and administrators travelling to Trinidad and Tobago as part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) contingent tested negative for COVID-19. According to a CPL media release, there were three players and one coach who have not been able to travel as a result of the stringent protocols to ensure the safety of the CPL cohort and the population of Trinidad & Tobago. Every person was tested 72 hours before they travelled in order to ensure that all members of the party were travelling virus free. One player based in Jamaica tested positive for COVID-19 and he had been training with two others so all three were withdrawn. One coach based in Australia also tested positive before he departed so he was not able to travel either. The 162 people will now be kept in quarantine in the official hotel for 14 days during which time they will be tested regularly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US lifts global health travel advisory; Urges citizens not to visit India, China
The US has lifted the highest level of its global health travel advisory for Americans due to the coronavirus pandemic and restored the previous country-specific system without changing the status of over 50 countries, including that of India and China. The US state department issued the Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory -- the highest level of travel advisory -- on March 19, urging American citizens not to travel overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic. India remains on Level 4 of the travel advisory along with more than 50 countries, including China. This means that the US urges its citizens not to travel to India due to the increasing coronavirus cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Scientists identify five blood molecules linked to severe COVID-19 outcome in patients
Scientists have found five medical indicators in the blood of COVID-19 patients which are associated with higher odds of death due to the disease, findings that can help physicians better predict clinical outcomes of those infected with the novel coronavirus. The study, published in the journal Future Medicine, evaluated 299 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 admitted to the George Washington University (GW) Hospital between March 12 and May 9, 2020. It revealed that 200 of the patients had all five biomarker molecules being evaluated -- IL-6, D-dimer, CRP, LDH and ferritin.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Former HP CM Dhumal in home quarantine
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal along with his staff members has quarantined himself at his house here as a precaution after the state power minister tested positive for coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Dhumal stated that he has quarantined himself at his house. He quarantined himself as a precautionary measure as he had recently attended a meeting with the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, who was in close contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry. Chaudhry tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Modi govt is missing, says Rahul Gandhi as India crosses 2 million COVID-19 cases
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre on Friday over the rising coronavirus cases in India, saying the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 20 lakh-mark and the Narendra Modi government is "missing". India's COVID-19 tally breached the 20-lakh mark late on Thursday evening, while the number of recoveries surged to 13.70 lakh, according to data provided by the states and union territories."The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, which was in a rhyme. He also tagged a July 17 tweet of his urging the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He had said that if the viral infection keeps spreading at the current pace then there would be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10.Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the pandemic and has questioned the Centre's claims on battling coronavirus. India is third in the world in terms of the COVID-19 cases after the US and Brazil. The death toll in the country due to the disease has climbed to over 40,000.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s COVID-19 recovery rate at 68% and other key data highlights
- India crosses 2 million cases. 1 million to 2 million in 21 days.
- Highest single-day spike in new cases: 62.5k. More new cases than the USA and Brazil
- Active cases cross 6 lakh mark: 6.07 lakh
- India's recovery rate now at 68 percent
- India's deaths per million population is now 30 (world average: 92)
- 5.74 lakh tests yesterday. 90k lower than the day before. Total tests: 2.27 crore
- The USA crosses 5 million cases
- Delhi reports more new cases than new recoveries (1299 vs 1008)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India crosses 20 lakh COVID-19 cases; adds 10 lakh in last 21 days
India’s total COVID-19 caseload on Friday crossed the two million or 20 lakh mark with the country adding over 10 lakh or a million cases in the last 21 days alone. As of Friday morning, the total cases stand at 20, 27,074, including 6, 07,384 active cases and recoveries at 13, 78,105. The death toll stands at 41,585. The total cases registered the biggest single day rise of 62,538, while the rise in active cases was by 11,883 in a day. The death toll jumped by 886 in a day, while the recoveries in the last 24 hours stand at 49,769. The overall recovery rate rises to 68 percent from Thursday’s level of 67.6 percent. The death rate has slipped to 2.05 percent from yesterday’s level of 2.07 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jaishankar, Pompeo talk over phone; discuss cooperation to contain COVID-19, Indo-Pacific
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo have spoken over the phone and discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the Indo-Pacific region, a senior US official has said. The two leaders reiterated the strength of the India-US relationship to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, Cale Brown, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the State Department said on Thursday. India and the US have explored ways to boost cooperation in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region where China has been trying to spread its influence. The issue was discussed extensively during the third round of the India-US Maritime Security Dialogue which took place in Goa in 2018. The US has been pushing for a broader role by India in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US rescinds global 'do not travel' coronavirus warning
The Trump administration on Thursday rescinded its warnings to Americans against all international travel because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying conditions no longer warrant a blanket worldwide alert. The State Department lifted its level-four health advisory for the entire world in order to return to country-specific warnings. That move came shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its COVID-19 travel advisory information. The CDC lifted "do not travel" warnings for about 20 locations but advised staying away from the vast majority of the world.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Noted doctor dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal
A senior doctor succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital here on Thursday, sources in the health department said. Dr Rabin Basu, known for his work in forensic medicine, was undergoing treatment at Beliaghata ID hospital since last week. The 79-year-old doctor breathed his last around 9 pm, following a massive heart attack. According to the sources, six doctors have died due to the viral disease in Bengal so far.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,440 new coronavirus cases found in Pune city
Pune city reported 1,440 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 62,037, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll reached 1,456 with 27 persons succumbing to the infection. However, 1,196 patients were also discharged from the hospitals on recovery, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 9,30,000 stranded Indians returned under Vande Bharat mission, says MoS MEA
Over 9,30,000 stranded Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday. Addressing the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation- National Centre for Good Governance (ITEC-NCGG) Workshop on COVID-19 Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic, Muraleedharan said so far more than 120,000 foreigners belonging to 120 countries have been repatriated from India. "So far more than 9,30,000 stranded Indians have returned home and now many are going back to the countries where they were working before the pandemic struck. Not only we brought our stranded citizens back but also facilitated the repatriation of foreign nationals stuck in India. So far more than 1,20,000 foreigners belonging to 120 countries have been repatriated from India," he was quoted as saying in a statement by the External Affairs Ministry.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 death toll at 40,699; Maharashtra highest with 16,476
Of the total 40,699 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 16,476 followed by 4,461 in Tamil Nadu, 4,044 in Delhi, 2,804 in Karnataka, 2,556 in Gujarat, 1,857 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,846 in West Bengal, 1,681 in Andhra Pradesh and 929 in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 745 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 589 in Telangana, 491 in Punjab, 455 in Haryana, 426 in Jammu and Kashmir, 355 in Bihar, 225 in Odisha, 136 in Jharkhand, 121 in Assam, 98 in Uttarakhand and 94 in Kerala. Chhattisgarh has registered 71 deaths, Puducherry 65, Goa 64, Tripura 31, Chandigarh 20, Himachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 each, Ladakh and Manipur seven each, Nagaland six, Meghalaya five, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one death.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62%; fatality rate drops to 2.07%
The health ministry on Thursday said the total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 percent, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 percent. The recoveries exceeded active cases of the coronavirus infection by 7,32,835, it stated.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 20 lakh with over 56,000 cases reported in single day
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock 3.0. The grim news is that India's COVID-19 tally breached the 20-lakh mark on Thursday, while the recoveries surged to 13.70 lakh, according to data provided by the states and union territories. According to Union health ministry figures updated at 8 AM, the country saw a single-day spike of 56,282 infections, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 19,64,536, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in a 24-hour span. However, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 20,19,930, death toll at 41,573 and recoveries at 13,70,347. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.