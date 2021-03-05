Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 pm. These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said. A total of 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
261 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, highest since Feb
Delhi recorded 261 new coronavirus cases and one fresh fatality on Thursday which pushed the death toll in the city to 10,915, authorities said. This is also the highest number of daily cases reported in the city, at least since February beginning. On February 26, a total of 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in the previous month. The 261 new cases came out of 66,432 COVID-19 tests conducted on Wednesday. The tally crossed 6.40 lakh on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin. The number of active cases of the disease in the city increased to 1,701 on Thursday from 1,584 on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.39 percent. The city had reported 240 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.35 percent on Wednesday. Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) starting from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday7 pm. These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said. A total of 10,93,954vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive. Our team of journalists will keep you updated with the latest news and developments.