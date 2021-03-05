  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 8 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: March 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. A total of 1,77,11,287 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Thursday 7 pm. These include 68,38,077 healthcare workers, who have taken the first dose and 30,82,942 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, 60,22,136 frontline workers (first dose), 54,177 FLWs (second dose), 14,95,016 beneficiaries over 60 years and 2,18,939 individuals aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said. A total of 10,93,954 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Thursday, the forty-eighth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement