Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall for 21 straight day, down 2,054 in last 24 hours; over 29 lakh vaccinated

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Goal is to ensure low vaccine prices for low and middle-income countries, says Melinda Gates

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla, Melinda Gates, co-chair & trustee of Gates Foundation said, "India's role in COVID vaccination has been quite astonishing. With Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, India has got vaccines being manufactured in India but not just for Indians, India is making sure that they provide vaccine for 9 other countries in South East Asia and vaccine for Brazil. And that is what should be done if we are going to take care of everybody around us and get the global economy back up and running." Speaking about COVID vaccine pricing she said, "The whole goal for the Gates Foundation is to make sure that vaccine prices are low for low and middle income countries. Oxford because it is an academic institution had done amazing scientific work but they had to partner with a pharmaceutical company who actually knew how to bring the vaccine to market. So we and other partners said to them that you need to partner with the right partner that can bring it to market. Then we kept pushing all the pharmaceutical companies to make sure that the prices are equitable and low for low and middle-income countries." Click here to watch the complete interview.