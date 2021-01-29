Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall for 21 straight day, down 2,054 in last 24 hours; over 29 lakh vaccinated

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Goal is to ensure low vaccine prices for low and middle-income countries, says Melinda Gates
In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla, Melinda Gates, co-chair & trustee of Gates Foundation said, "India's role in COVID vaccination has been quite astonishing. With Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, India has got vaccines being manufactured in India but not just for Indians, India is making sure that they provide vaccine for 9 other countries in South East Asia and vaccine for Brazil. And that is what should be done if we are going to take care of everybody around us and get the global economy back up and running." Speaking about COVID vaccine pricing she said, "The whole goal for the Gates Foundation is to make sure that vaccine prices are low for low and middle income countries. Oxford because it is an academic institution had done amazing scientific work but they had to partner with a pharmaceutical company who actually knew how to bring the vaccine to market. So we and other partners said to them that you need to partner with the right partner that can bring it to market. Then we kept pushing all the pharmaceutical companies to make sure that the prices are equitable and low for low and middle-income countries." Click here to watch the complete interview.
Dubai blamed for virus cases abroad; questions swirl at home
After opening itself to New Year's revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading the coronavirus abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state's ability to handle reported record spikes in virus cases. The government's Dubai Media Office says the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic, though it has repeatedly declined to answer questions from The Associated Press about its hospital capacity. After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the health care system should a need rise, it said. However, Nasser al-Shaikh, Dubai's former finance minister, offered a different assessment Thursday on Twitter and asked authorities to take control of a spiraling caseload. The leadership bases its decisions on recommendations from the team, the wrong recommendations which put human souls in danger and negatively affect our society, he wrote, adding that our economy requires accountability.
3 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 16,827
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,827 on Friday as three more people, including an Army jawan, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. The fresh cases were reported in the Capital Complex region and West Kameng and Changlang districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Three more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 99.57 per cent, he said. The state now has 15 active cases, while 16,756 people have recovered from the disease and 56 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres receives COVID-19 vaccine
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and appealed to people to get vaccinated as soon as they can while stressing that nations must ensure the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere. Guterres, 71, received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a New York City public school Thursday. Guterres gestured to make a victory sign as he was administered the shot.
Mizoram reports 1 new COVID-19 case, tally rises to 4,363
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,363 on Friday as a 33-year-old woman tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The infection was detected during a rapid antigen test, he said. The state now has 41 active cases, while 4,313 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said. Mizoram has so far tested over 2.05 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 870 on Thursday, the official said. The administration has so far administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine to 6,728 health workers, including 586 on Thursday, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.
Telangana adds 197 new COVID-19 cases
Telangana recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.94 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,596. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 38, followed by Rangareddy and Karimnagar with 13 and 12 respectively, a government bulletin said on Friday providing details as of 8 PM on January 28. The total number of cases stood at 2,94,120 while recoveries were at2,89,987. As many as2,537 patients are under treatment and 31,486 samples were tested on Thursday. Cumulatively, nearly 78 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 2.09 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 percent, while it was 1.4 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.59 percent, while it was 96.9 percent in the country.
India extends suspension of international passenger flights, visas till Feb 28
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday. ”However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added. READ MORE.
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
A new variant of the coronavirus emerged Thursday in the United States, posing yet another public health challenge in a country already losing more than 3,000 people to COVID-19 every day. The mutated version of the virus, first identified in South Africa, was found in two cases in South Carolina. Public health officials said its almost certain that there are more infections that have not been identified yet. They are also concerned that this version spreads more easily and that vaccines could be less effective against it. The two cases were discovered in adults in different regions of the state and do not appear to be connected. Neither of the people infected has traveled recently, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday.
Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine 89% effective in UK trial, less in South Africa
Novavax Inc said on Thursday its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK, according to a preliminary analysis. A mid-stage trial of the vaccine in South Africa, where a troubling new variant of the virus is common, showed 60 percent effectiveness among people who did not have HIV. Novavax is already stockpiling vaccine at six operating manufacturing locations, and said it expects a total of eight plants in seven countries to produce at the rate of 2 billion doses per year, including from the Serum Institute of India. Novavax’s is a more conventional protein-based vaccine, an approach similar to that used by Sanofi to make its Flublok seasonal flu vaccine. The Novavax vaccine works with the company's proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant used to boost its efficacy. READ MORE.
WHO team to begin face-to-face meetings with China experts
World Health Organization experts are to begin face-to-face meetings with their Chinese counterparts Friday in the central city of Wuhan at the start of the team's long-awaited fact-finding mission into the origins of the coronavirus. Those meetings should be followed by the first field visits in and around the industrial and transport hub on Friday, WHO said on Twitter but did not give further details about the teams agenda. It said the team had already requested detailed underlying data and planned to speak with early responders and some of the first COVID-19 patients. All hypotheses are on the table as the team follows the science in their work to understand the origins of the COVID19 virus, WHO tweeted. As members start their field visits on Friday, they should receive the support, access and the data they need. READ MORE.
Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 342, death toll by 3
With the addition of 342 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has mounted to 2,53,070, an official said on Friday. These cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of three patients, the death toll in the district rose to 6,143. The district's mortality rate is 2.43 per cent, he added. So far, 2,43,495 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 96.22 per cent. There are 3,432 active cases in the district at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,100, while the death toll is 1,197, another official said. Meanwhile, 22,071 health workers have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 in Thane district.
Mexico tops 155,000 COVID-19 deaths, may be 3rd highest
Mexico reached 155,145 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, which would make it the country with the worlds third-highest total, passing Indias death toll of 153,847. Mexico reported 1,506 newly confirmed deaths Thursday. However, Mexico has an extremely low rate of testing, and estimates of excess deaths suggest the real toll to date is over 195,000. The country also recorded 18,670 newly confirmed infections, bringing the total to 1.82 million. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and continues to receive treatment at his apartment in the National Palace. Mexico has so far managed to get only about 760,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, and is placing its hopes on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. However, Russia has not yet publicly presented the results of Phase 3 testing, which would yield data on how effective it is.
South Korea delays easing social distancing amid sign of another wave
South Korea has delayed easing of social distancing measures until Sunday because outbreaks involving mission schools are threatening to undermine efforts to keep new infections under control ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. The number of cases linked to Christian schools nationwide grew further on Friday, reaching 344 infections in total in seven facilities. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday that the government would not carelessly reduce social distancing rules, citing experts who view the recent surge in cases as a sign of another massive wave of infections.
Active cases fall for 21 straight day, down 2,054 in last 24 hours
India's total cases are at 1.07 crore, active cases at 1.72 lakh, recoveries at 1.04 crore, and deaths at 1.54 lakh. Our active cases fell for 21st straight day, down 2,054 in the last 24 hours. Single day testing remained below 10 lakh versus yesterday's 7 lakh. Over 18,000 new cases were added to the tally yesterday while over 20,000 recoveries were recorded. The increase in number of deaths also remained below 200 — for 16th straight day. Death toll was 163 yesterday. Mortality rate remained 1.44 percent for 20th straight day. Recovery rate has risen to 96.96 percent and positivity rate has slipped to 1.60 percent. So far, some over 29 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated. The 24-hour tally stood at 5.72 lakh against previous day's 3.26 lakh.
Today's state-wise data highlights
- 18.9k new cases, 163 new deaths, 20.7k new recoveries, 2k dip in active cases
- Chhattisgarh reports 6.5k new cases, Kerala 5.8k, Maharashtra 2.9k
- Maharashtra reports 50 new deaths, Chhattisgarh 35, Kerala 19
- New cases above 15k after 7 days, above 150 after 4 days
- 5 states/UTs now report more than 99% recovery rate (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Odisha)
- 5.7 lakh vaccinations on Thursday. 2.93 million total vaccinations. India now ranks No. 4 in the world
- Mexico overtakes India in COVID-19 deaths. India now No.4 in the world in total deaths
- India now No.15 in the world in total active cases
Jharkhand reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,557 on Friday as 62 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,069, a health official said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 43, followed by East Singhbhum (seven) and Koderma and Gumla (two each), he said. Two fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi and one in Dhanbad, the official said. The state now has 670 active cases, while 1,16,818 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. Jharkhand has tested 9,934 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said. A total of 5,587 more health workers received COVID vaccines, he added.
UN chief lauds India's COVID-19 vaccine assistance to nations
India's vaccine production capacity is one of the best assets the world has today, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he applauded India for supplying COVID-19 doses to nations around the world to combat the catastrophic global health crisis. The UN Secretary-General also expressed hope that India will have all instruments necessary to play a major role in ensuring a global vaccination campaign becomes possible as the world fights the pandemic.