Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall for 21 straight day, down 2,054 in last 24 hours; over 29 lakh vaccinated

Yashi Gupta | Published: January 29, 2021 10:18 AM IST

India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 18,000 new coronavirus infections being added to the tally yesterday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1.04 crore pushing the national recovery rate to 96.96 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. According to the ICMR, 19,50,81,079 samples have been tested up to January 28 with 7,42,306 samples being tested on Thursday.

