Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Govt places orders for over 6 cr doses of COVID vaccine from SII, Bharat Biotech

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: The government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over 6 crore doses of COVID vaccine from SII and Bharat Biotech for inoculating 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, together which will cost Rs 1,300 crore. Sources said the government has placed an order to Bharat Biotech for 55 lakh doses costing Rs 162 crore.The government placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 1.1 crore doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing Rs 210, including the GST, and committed to buy 4.5 crore more by April, together amounting to over Rs 1,100 crore, sources said. Dispatch of the vaccine is likely to start by early Tuesday morning, they said.

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: China sees new COVID-19 cases drop, but push on with new curbs China reported a drop in the number of new COVID19 cases in the past 24 hours amid a flurry of new measures in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, ranging from home quarantines starting on Tuesday in one county and a lockdown of the provincial capital. Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Japan emergency state to expand beyond Tokyo as COVID-19 cases climb Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of ruling party executives on Tuesday he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of COVID19, Kyodo news reported.