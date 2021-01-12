  • SENSEX
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Govt places orders for over 6 cr doses of COVID vaccine from SII, Bharat Biotech

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 12, 2021 09:13 AM IST

Coronavirus news LIVE updates: The government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over 6 crore doses of COVID vaccine from SII and Bharat Biotech for inoculating 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, together which will cost Rs 1,300 crore. Sources said the government has placed an order to Bharat Biotech for 55 lakh doses costing Rs 162 crore.The government placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 1.1 crore doses of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing Rs 210, including the GST, and committed to buy 4.5 crore more by April, together amounting to over Rs 1,100 crore, sources said. Dispatch of the vaccine is likely to start by early Tuesday morning, they said.

