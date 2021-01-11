  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 10 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 infections top 90 million confirmed cases

CNBC-TV18 | Published: January 11, 2021 09:11 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide. The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October. As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world. The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, led the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the global pandemic began. The number of US cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement