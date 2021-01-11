Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Jharkhand reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Jharkhand's COVID19 tally rose to 1,16,817 as 145 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday. The COVID19 death toll increased to 1,047 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Mass vaccination sites open in New York City as COVID-19 batters U.S.
For Claudia Zain, a home healthcare aid in New York City, getting the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday felt like being "a little part of history" that left her excited and hopeful for the future as the United States struggles to contain the raging pandemic.
Coronavirus news LIVE updates: Real generate biggest income among European elite in COVID-hit season
La Liga champions Real Madrid recorded overall income of 681.2 million euros ($832 million) in the 201920 season despite an 8% drop in revenue, a study from auditing firm KPMG revealed on Sunday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 infections top 90 million confirmed cases
Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases around the world, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of a disease that has now killed nearly 2 million worldwide. The number of infections worldwide has doubled in just 10 weeks, according to a tally by John Hopkins University on Sunday. COVID-19 infections had hit 45 million as recently as late October. As of Sunday afternoon, John Hopkins counted 90,005,787 infections around the world. The United States, now with more than 22.2 million infections, led the world with the highest number of infections recorded since the global pandemic began. The number of US cases was more than double that of India, which has recorded nearly 10.5 million infections.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka logs in 792 new Covid cases, 593 recovered
Karnataka registered 792 new Covid cases in a day, while 593 recovered from the infection across the state, said the health bulletin. "With 792 new cases on Saturday, the state's Covid tally increased to 9,27,559, including 9,649 actives cases, while 9,05,751 recovered, with 593 discharged on Sunday," said the health bulletin released on Sunday. With only two patients, including one each in Mysuru and Tumakuru districts succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll rose to 12,140 till date. "For the first time since the pandemic broke in the state on March 8, no death due to Covid was reported in Bengaluru and 27 other districts during the day," said the bulletin. Bengaluru registered 453 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the city's Covid tally to 3,92,581, including 6,068 active cases, while 3,82,166 recovered so far, with 261 discharged in the last 24 hours.