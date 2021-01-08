  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr, records 18K fresh COVID-19 cases, 234 deaths

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 08, 2021 09:46 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 18,139 new coronavirus infections and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,04,13,417, while the death toll touched 1,50,570, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. India continued its streak of low daily new cases. Till now, 1,00,37,398 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,25,449 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.36 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent.

