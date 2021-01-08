Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr, records 18K fresh COVID-19 cases, 234 deaths

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 18,139 new coronavirus infections and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,04,13,417, while the death toll touched 1,50,570, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. India continued its streak of low daily new cases. Till now, 1,00,37,398 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,25,449 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 96.36 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent.
Jan 8, 2021
10:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane district records 452 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
With the addition of 452 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,45,853, an official said on Friday. The virus claimed the lives of six more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,006, he said. So far, 2,35,800patients have recuperated from the infection, showing a recovery rate of 95.91 percent, the official said. The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.44 percent, he added. There are now 4,047 active cases in the district, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 44,505 and the death toll at 1,192, another official said.
Jan 8, 2021
10:23
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2nd dry run for COVID vaccination rollout begins in Delhi; AIIMS, Safdarjung, Apollo among sites
A second dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Delhi is being conducted across several districts of the national capital on Friday, officials said. The districts include South Delhi, South East Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi, they added. The first dry run for the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out was held in Delhi on January 2 at three sites -- the GTB Hospital, Shahdara, the Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj and the Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka. City Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said the COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to the people of Delhi for free once it arrives and asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had made all preparations for the vaccination drive.
Jan 8, 2021
10:02
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala registers 5,051 more COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Kerala recorded 5,051 new Covid-19 cases, out of the 60,613 samples that were tested on Thursday. Meanwhile, 5,638 people have been discharged after recovering, and 64,445 people are under treatment, a release from the office of Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said. Another 25 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 3,234. Ernakulam (663) had the maximum positive cases while Kasargod (86) was the district with the least number of cases. The test positivity rate is 8.83 percent. Of the new cases, 78 people had come from outside the state, 4,489 people tested positive through contacts, while the source of contact of 448 others was not clear.
Jan 8, 2021
09:48
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India now No.13 in the world in active cases
- Brazil reports an all-time high of 87k new cases
- New cases (2.74 lakh) and new deaths (4.1k) in USA in last 24 hours. Highest yet
Jan 8, 2021
09:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 1.04 cr, active cases 2.25 lakh, recoveries 1 cr and deaths 1.50 lakh
Here are the salient points from the Union health ministry data today:
Active Cases Fall Again After Rising Yesterday, It’s Down 2,634 In Last 24 Hours
Single-day Testing Remains Below 10 Lakh For 6 Consecutive Days
Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 9.35 Lakh Vs Yesterday’s 9.37 Lakh
Additions To Total Cases At 18,139 Against Recoveries Of 20,539
Increase In Deaths Remain Below 300 For 14th Straight Day, It’s Up 234
Recovery Rate Rises To 96.39% While Positivity Slips To 2.16%
Mortality rate Remains At 1.45%