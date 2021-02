Continuing its streak of low numbers of single-day coronavirus cases, India reported 12,059 new infections in the last 24 hours even as its overall tally mounted to 1,08,26,363, health officials said on Sunday. For over a week, the country has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Also, the daily Covid-19 death toll has been below the 200-mark for more than a month now.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new cases, the lowest this year. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 78 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,54,996.

As per the Ministry's data, there are 1,48,766 active cases at present after 14,488 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,05,22,601 persons have been discharged so far.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.2 percent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 percent.

A total of 20,13,68,378 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to February 6. Of these, 6,95,789 samples were tested on Saturday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Nearly 6 million (57,75,322) doses of corona vaccine doses have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

As per the Health Ministry, India is in the fifth position globally in terms of the vaccine doses administered in the country, despite the fact that many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns before India.

Cancer surgeries at AIIMS witness 30% drop amid pandemic peak: The arrival of Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left thousands of cancer patients - both within and those coming from outside the national capital - without early medical intervention and timely treatment of the disease since most of the tertiary care hospitals were converted into dedicated Covid care facilities. At a time when super speciality hospitals had to completely restrict their cancer care services, the treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi continued, albeit, with a significant drop. Dr Rakesh Garg, Additional Professor, Onco Anesthesia and palliative medicine, AIIMS, said that barring one or two weeks, the treatment of cancer patients continued in the hospital.

