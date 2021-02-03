Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.60 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 virus is in the air, says report, and there’s too much focus on surfaces

A year into the pandemic, the evidence is now clear, according to an article in Nature. The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted predominantly through the air — by people talking and breathing out large droplets and small particles called aerosols, it added. Despite this, some public-health agencies still emphasize that surfaces pose a threat and should be disinfected frequently, the report said. The result is a confusing public message when clear guidance is needed on how to prioritize efforts to prevent the virus spreading, it added.

In its most recent public guidance, updated last October, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised: “Avoid touching surfaces, especially in public settings, because someone with COVID-19 could have touched them before. Clean surfaces regularly with standard disinfectants.”