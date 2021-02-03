Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.60 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,793 on Wednesday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,075, a health official said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new aid.te's cases at 30, followed by Dhanbad (six) and Bokaro (five), he said. The fresh fatalities were reported in Dhanbad and Simdega districts, the official said. The state now has 489 active cases, while 1,17,229 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said. A total of 55,441 people have been vaccinated so far, he said, including 7,270 on Tuesday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bharat Biotech, Ocugen sign pact for supply of Covaxin to US market
Bharat Biotech and Ocugen Inc have inked a pact to co-develop, supply and commercialize COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the US market, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The companies have entered into a definitive agreement for Covaxin, an advanced stage whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the US market, the companies said. Under the terms of the agreement, Pennsylvania-based Ocugen will haverights to the vaccine candidate in the US and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval (including Emergency Use Authorization) and commercialization for the US market. Bharat Biotech on the other hand will supply initial doses to be used in the US upon Ocugen's receipt of an EUA.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at centre of speculation
World Health Organisation investigators on Wednesday visited a research centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus, with one member saying they intended to meet key staff and press them on critical issues.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 2 COVID-19 deaths, lowest in 10 months
The national capital reported 114 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, the lowest in around 10 months, authorities said. The death toll stood at 10,858, while the cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 6,35,331, they said. The 114 cases came out of 58,598 tests, including 31,159 RT-PCR and 27,439 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The tally of active cases has dropped to 1,217 from 1,265 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that 6,23,256 patients have recovered, been discharged, or migrated so far. According to the bulletin, 5,684 beds out of the total 6,305 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 466 from 504 on Monday. Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said56.13 percent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala adds 5,716 new COVID-19 cases, caseload rises to 9.38 lakh
With Kerala's virus graph continuing its sharp surge, 5,716 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday and 5,747 recoveries with the active cases touching 69,157, the state government said. With the new cases, the total caseload has climbed to 9,38,353 and so far 8,65,168 people have been cured, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release. In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 52,940 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 10.80 per cent. So far, 97,12,432 samples have been sent for testing, the minister said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here's the global COVID-19 tally and data from top impacted countries
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates:India COVID-19 tally nears 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.60 lakh; recoveries over 1.04 cr
Here are the salient points from today's health ministry data:
- 11k new cases, 110 new deaths, 14.2k new recoveries, 3.3k dip in active cases
- 1.9 lakh vaccinations on Tuesday. India's total vaccinations cross 4 million (4.1 million)
- Kerala reports 5.7k new cases, Maharashtra 1.9k, Tamil Nadu 510
- Maharashtra reports 30 new deaths, Kerala 16, Punjab 12
- Andaman & Nicobar now has 0 active cases. Has been reporting 0 new cases for the last 8 days. 0 new deaths for the last 42 days.
- 10 states/UTs report fewer than 100 active cases
- 14 states/UTs report 0 new deaths
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 virus is in the air, says report, and there’s too much focus on surfaces
A year into the pandemic, the evidence is now clear, according to an article in Nature. The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted predominantly through the air — by people talking and breathing out large droplets and small particles called aerosols, it added. Despite this, some public-health agencies still emphasize that surfaces pose a threat and should be disinfected frequently, the report said. The result is a confusing public message when clear guidance is needed on how to prioritize efforts to prevent the virus spreading, it added.
In its most recent public guidance, updated last October, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised: “Avoid touching surfaces, especially in public settings, because someone with COVID-19 could have touched them before. Clean surfaces regularly with standard disinfectants.”
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andaman and Nicobar Islands becomes first Union Territory to be corona free; SputnikV phase 3 clinical data shared in The Lancet
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. For starters, some encouraging news from Andaman and Nicobar Islands as the Union Territory becomes the first to be corona free. Meanwhile, more than 41 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country against the COVID-19. Not just that, over 11 crore children too have been vaccinated for Polio so far. Yet another encouraging news on the COVID-19 vaccine front is that SputnikV phase 3 clinical trial results have been published in THE LANCET. Its 91.6 percent efficacy overall and 100 percent for severe cases have been validated by internationally peer-reviewed data, the reports said. With logistics at +2 +8C and <$10/shot, Sputnik V is a vaccine for all humankind, the reports added.