Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 1.08 cr; active cases at 1.60 lakh

Yashi Gupta | Published: February 03, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday neared the 1.08 crore mark with more than 11,000 new cases. The active cases stand a little over the 1.60 lakh mark. Meanwhile, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have become the first Union Territory to be COVID-19 free. Also, more than 41 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated across the country against the COVID-19.

