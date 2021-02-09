Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pfizer vaccine can neutralise variants reported in UK, SA, reports study

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mexican president vows more COVID-19 vaccines as shots dwindle
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday stressed he was working to ensure more COVID-19 vaccine shipments, as his government faced mounting criticism that its inoculation program is too slow and riddled with problems. After an initial burst a few weeks ago, vaccine supplies to the country have dried up and the number of doses injected has plummeted to a few thousand daily. The country tried to arrange supplies in a diplomatic push over the past few months, but amid global scrambles by wealthy countries tied down the supplies. Since the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines in late December, the country has vaccinated just 637,681 people, or 0.51 percent of its population of 126 million. That puts it in 18th place behind other nations, including the United States and Brazil and smaller countries such as Romania, according to data compiled by the Mexican government.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA, reports Study
The COVID-19 vaccine co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech can neutralise variants of the novel coronavirus that were first reported in the UK and South Africa, a new study suggests. The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants carrying the N501Y and E484K mutations. According to the scientists, including those from the University of Texas in the US, these variants have a substitution of the amino acid building blocks that make up the viral spike protein -- the part of the virus which enables it to enter human cells. They said these mutations in the 501st and 484th positions of the protein's amino acid molecule chain appeared in the UK and the South African variants, and could potentially increase the affinity of the viral spike for the receptor on the human cell through which the virus enters cells. In particular, they said the N501Y mutation may also expand the range of hosts the virus can infect to include mice. In the current study, the scientists, Pei-Yong Shi and his colleagues engineered combinations of mutations found in these circulating variants and tested a panel of human sera from 20 participants. They said the sera were obtained from their clinical trial of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine obtained two or four weeks after immunisation with two doses spaced three weeks apart. When they tested the serum against the coronavirus strains, the authors found evidence of neutralisation of the mutant viruses by the sera panel, with slight variation. According to the scientists, neutralisation against the E484K mutation was slightly lower than that against the N501Y mutation.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs
The number of newborns in China plummeted 15 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family. China saw 10.035 million births last year, the ministry said on Monday, compared with 11.79 million in 2019. Of those born last year, 52.7 percent were boys and 47.3 percent girls. In recent years, many couples have been reluctant to have children due to the rising cost of health care, education and housing. The abandoning of the decades-long one-child policy in 2016 has not provided much impetus to the country's birth rate. The economic uncertainties brought on by COVID-19 last year further weighed on decisions to have children, extending a long-term birth decline in the world's most populous but fast-ageing nation.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Facebook says it will take down false vaccine claims
Facebook said on Monday it will expand a list of false health claims it bans from the platform to include debunked claims about vaccines in general, such as that they are toxic or cause autism. The social media company said in a blog post it was increasing the types of false claims about the coronavirus, its vaccine and other vaccines that it will remove, including that COVID-19 is a man-made virus, and that vaccines are dangerous. Such claims are already prohibited in ads on the platform. The social media giant will remove groups, pages, and accounts that repeatedly share the debunked claims. The company has introduced more stringent policies to combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation during the pandemic, but has had a more hands-off approach to misinformation about other vaccines, which has rarely been removed and only when it was considered to risk "imminent harm".
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 38 new cases push Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally to 1,19,055
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,055 on Tuesday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,078 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said. East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 16, followed by Ranchi (12). Jharkhand now has 438 active cases, while 1,17,539 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No link between post-vaccination deaths and vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stated on Monday that there has been no causal connection between the deaths occurred after vaccination and the vaccines utilised under Covid immunisation programme. "There have been a few deaths reported of those who have received vaccines. However, it has not been established that their cause of death is a vaccine. I would like to appeal to everyone that the vaccines are safe," he said while interacting with reporters during an event. Harsh Vardhan also stated that the share of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) stands at 0.000312 percent of the total vaccination. "More than 60 lakh people have received the vaccine doses so far and if we calculate the share of minor side effects that occurred post inoculation, it would come around 0.000312 percent," he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally nears 11 million; death toll over 23.36 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from today’s Union health ministry data
-Active cases fall for the second straight day, down 4,984 in last 24 hours
-Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 38 consecutive days
-Last 24 hours saw testing of 6.87 lakh vs yesterday's 5.32 lakh
-Additions to total cases at 9,110 against recoveries of 14,016
-Increase in deaths below 100 for the fourth straight day, it’s up 78; mortality rate at 1.43 percent
-Recovery rate rises to 97.25 percent and positivity rate slips to 1.32 percent
-Total cases at 1.08 crore, active 1.43 lakh, recoveries 1.05 crore and deaths 1.55 lakh
-Total vaccination so far at 62.59 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 4.46 lakh against previous day’s 36,804
-10 states & UTs have less than 100 active cases
-Dadra and Nagar haveli only state/UT to have no active cases
-Kerala has maximum number of active cases followed by Maharashtra
-1 lakh of total 1.43 lakh active cases in India are from Kerala & Maharashtra
-15 states/UTs have reported no deaths in last 24 hours
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 toll climbs to 10,209, tally at 5,71,490
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal increased to 10,209 on Monday after two more patients succumbed to the virus in North 24 Parganas and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the health department said. The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,71,490 with 119 fresh cases, it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi and President Biden commit to work together on COVID19, climate change and economy
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone call on Monday agreed to work together on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, renew partnership on climate change, rebuild the global economy in a way that benefits the people of both countries and stand together against the scourge of global terrorism, the White House has said.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive in the country.