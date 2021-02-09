Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pfizer vaccine can neutralise variants reported in UK, SA, reports study

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from today’s Union health ministry data

-Active cases fall for the second straight day, down 4,984 in last 24 hours

-Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 38 consecutive days

-Last 24 hours saw testing of 6.87 lakh vs yesterday's 5.32 lakh

-Additions to total cases at 9,110 against recoveries of 14,016

-Increase in deaths below 100 for the fourth straight day, it’s up 78; mortality rate at 1.43 percent

-Recovery rate rises to 97.25 percent and positivity rate slips to 1.32 percent

-Total cases at 1.08 crore, active 1.43 lakh, recoveries 1.05 crore and deaths 1.55 lakh

-Total vaccination so far at 62.59 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 4.46 lakh against previous day’s 36,804

-10 states & UTs have less than 100 active cases

-Dadra and Nagar haveli only state/UT to have no active cases

-Kerala has maximum number of active cases followed by Maharashtra

-1 lakh of total 1.43 lakh active cases in India are from Kerala & Maharashtra

-15 states/UTs have reported no deaths in last 24 hours