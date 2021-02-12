Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall again after rising yesterday; down by 6,636 in last 24 hours

Coronavirus NEWS Live Updates: 48.9 percent of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Thursday
Out of the targeted 2,07,382 beneficiaries targeted for COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, nearly 49 percent were inoculated, officials said. "On Thursday 1721 vaccination sessions were organised during which Covishield and Covaxin were administered. Till 9 pm 1,01,454 personnel were vaccinated which is 48.9 percent of the target of 2,07,382," an official statement issued here said. The government has appealed all frontline workers to come for vaccination. The next session for vaccination will be held on February 12 and 18 in all districts, it said. On Thursday vaccination, district magistrates, SDMs, senior officials of the administration, revenue and police were vaccinated. In Lucknow, senior officers, including ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, were vaccinated.
Coronavirus NEWS Live Updates: 143 new cases, 1 death in Telangana
Telangana recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,96,277, while one death pushed the toll to 1,614, the state government said on Friday. Recoveries stood at 2,92,848. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 27, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 11 and 10 respectively, a government bulletin said providing details as of 8 pm on February 11. As many as 1,815 patients are under treatment and 28,337samples were tested on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 percent as against 1.4 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.84 percent, while it was 97.3 percent in the country.
Coronavirus NEWS Live Updates: One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally at 4,391
Mizoram on Friday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,391, an official said. An 11-year-old girl in Lunglei district tested positive for the infection, he said, adding the fresh case was detected during contact tracing. The north-eastern state currently has 21 active COVID- 19 cases, while 4,361 people have recovered from the disease. Nine people have succumbed to the infection. The state has so far conducted 2,19,250 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,207 in the last 24 hours. State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 11,046 health workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the official, 27,000 frontline workers have registered their names for the vaccination, and the government will soon commence the inoculation drive for them.
Coronavirus NEWS Live Updates: Fear of COVID-19 vaccine grows in Brazil's remote Amazon
Navigating complex waterways to reach remote communities in Brazil’s Amazon is only the first challenge for Waldir Bittencourt, a nurse vaccinating indigenous and riverine people against COVID-19. Once there, he has faced something he didn't anticipate: a fear of the vaccine. It’s a recent phenomenon among Indigenous peoples, stemming from the polarization surrounding the vaccine, said Bittencourt. Brazil has had almost 235,000 deaths, second only to the US, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. In a survey last month by pollster Datafolha, 17 percent of the respondents said they don’t intend to get either of the vaccines approved in Brazil. That's higher in northern and west-central regions, which are grouped together by Datafolha, and lower in the wealthier southern and south-eastern regions. Health care workers, experts and anthropologists say rejection or fear of the vaccine is partly driven by the doubts sown repeatedly by President Jair Bolsonaro about its efficacy. Bolsonaro, who was infected with COVID-19 himself last year, has said he doesn’t plan to get vaccinated and insists others shouldn’t unless they want to.
Coronavirus NEWS Live Updates: Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
US President Joe Biden visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday, as he announced the US will have enough supply of the vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. The US is on pace to exceed Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office, with more than 26 million shots delivered in his first three weeks. Meanwhile, Biden is moving to ease supply bottlenecks and ensure the nation has enough of the current two-dose vaccines to protect 300 million Americans. Biden announced on Thursday that the US had secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver the 600 million doses of vaccine by the end of July more than a month earlier than initially anticipated. The pace of injections could increase further if a third coronavirus vaccine from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
COVID-19 India Updates: Active cases fall again after rising yesterday; down by 6,636 in last 24 hours
-Total cases at 1.09 crore, active 1.36 lakh, recoveries 1.06 crore & deaths 1.55 lakhs
-Active cases fall again after rising yesterday; it’s down 6,636 in last 24 hours
-Single-day testing at 7.66 lakh, highest in last three weeks
-Additions to total cases back below 10,000 after 2 days
-Additions to total cases at 9,309 against recoveries of 15,858
-Increase in deaths back below 100; it’s up 87
-Recovery rate rises to 97.32% while positivity rate slips to 1.25%
-Total vaccination so far at 75.05 lakh; last 24-hr tally at 4.88 lakh vs prev day’s 4.05 lakh