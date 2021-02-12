Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall again after rising yesterday; down by 6,636 in last 24 hours

COVID-19 India Updates: Active cases fall again after rising yesterday; down by 6,636 in last 24 hours

-Total cases at 1.09 crore, active 1.36 lakh, recoveries 1.06 crore & deaths 1.55 lakhs

-Active cases fall again after rising yesterday; it’s down 6,636 in last 24 hours

-Single-day testing at 7.66 lakh, highest in last three weeks

-Additions to total cases back below 10,000 after 2 days

-Additions to total cases at 9,309 against recoveries of 15,858

-Increase in deaths back below 100; it’s up 87

-Recovery rate rises to 97.32% while positivity rate slips to 1.25%

-Total vaccination so far at 75.05 lakh; last 24-hr tally at 4.88 lakh vs prev day’s 4.05 lakh