Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall for 3rd straight day, down 2,114 in last 24 hrs

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.27 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,41,511 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.30 percent of the total caseload. The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in India has now reached 66,11,561, with 3,52,553 being vaccinated yesterday.
Feb 10, 2021
12:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'How air conditioning spreads coronavirus aerosols decoded’
Scientists have analysed a coronavirus outbreak in a Chinse restaurant to figure out how the virus spreads through air conditioning and ventilation. Using advanced air-flow simulation tools on supercomputers, they studied the flow of virus-laden particles when cold air from ACs interact with a hot plume rising from a dining table. According to scientists, there is a direct link between regions of high aerosol exposure index (regions where a system of particles in a suspended in gaseous form) and the reported infection patterns. Aerosols have been long associated with lung diseases like pneumoconiosis. According to scientists studying this pattern, this is strong support of airborne transmission in this restaurant. Based on findings, scientists say there could be two other potentially modes but mostly overlooked by which virus transferred – transmission by aerosols rising from beneath a table and transmission associated with a limited filtration efficiency of ACs. The restaurants, hence, need to shielding measures underneath the table and improve the filtration efficiency of ACs. The simulation captured physical factors like turbulent airflow, thermal effect, aerosol transport in turbulence, limited filtration efficiency of air conditioners, as well as the complex geometry of the space, all of which play a role in airborne transmission.
Feb 10, 2021
11:44
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Swiss ambassador congratulates Yogi on Covid management
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Japan PM Suga says coronavirus vaccinations to begin middle of next week
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that the country would begin COVID-19 vaccinations from the middle of next week. Suga was speaking at a meeting with officials of the government and the ruling party. Suga had earlier said the vaccinations would start in mid-February.
Feb 10, 2021
10:56
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Korea to approve use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for all aged 18-plus
South Korea's drug safety ministry on Wednesday said it will approve use of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine for all people, including those aged 65 and over. The AstraZeneca shot, co-developed by Britain's Oxford University, is the first vaccine to be granted approval in the country.
Feb 10, 2021
10:39
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act
The US has entered a tricky phase of the COVID-19 vaccination effort as providers try to ramp up the number of people getting first shots while also ensuring a growing number of others get second doses just when millions more Americans are becoming eligible to receive vaccines. The need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart vastly complicates the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. And persistent uncertainty about future vaccine supplies fuels worries that some people will not be able to get their second shots in time. In some cases, local health departments and providers have said they must temporarily curb or even cancel appointments for first doses to ensure there are enough second doses for people who need them. For about the past month, the U.S. has administered an average of 900,000 first doses each day, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by The Associated Press. Now many of those people are due for second doses, and the average number of Americans getting second shots hit an all-time high Tuesday 539,000 per day over the past week. The increasing demand for second doses comes as the Biden administration is taking steps to boost the supply of doses. White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announced Tuesday that states will see their allocation of doses rise to 11 million per week beginning next week, up more than 2 million weekly doses since President Joe Biden took office. Since the vaccine was authorized in late December, about 33 million people in the U.S. have received shots.
Feb 10, 2021
10:23
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 1 lakh Assam health workers got COVID-19 vaccine so far
Altogether 1,08,512 health workers in Assam have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far after 8,998 were inoculated on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Covishield vaccine was administered to 8,301 beneficiaries at 211 session sites while 697 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at 29 sites. No case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported during the day. Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the disease in the state on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,086, while 27 new COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 2,17,256, the NHM bulletin said. The current death rate is 0.50 percent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons. The 27 new cases include 15 from Dibrugarh and five from Kamrup Metropolitan district. The new cases were detected out of 16,486 tests with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent. The number of active cases in the state is currently 333. The total tests conducted so far have reached 66,03,122. The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 17, taking the total number of cured people to 2,14,490. Three other patients have migrated out of the state.
Feb 10, 2021
10:22
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Facebook steps up vaccine misinformation efforts. Will it work?
As inoculation efforts for the coronavirus ramp up around the world, Facebook says its going all in to block the spread of bogus vaccine claims. In practice, that means the social network plans to ban a new bunch of false claims in addition to the manifold false claims about vaccines and COVID-19 that it has already banned. Among Facebook’s new targets: claims include that vaccines aren’t effective or that they’re toxic, dangerous or cause autism, all of which have been thoroughly debunked for both the coronavirus vaccine and any other vaccine. The platform had already prohibited users from spreading falsehoods that such as: masks are ineffective; vaccines cause infertility; vaccines contain tracking microchips; and vaccines don’t actually exist. Plus, a whole host of other dangerous misinformation that's been debunked by the World Health Organization or government agencies, per a policy that went into effect in December. In the fall of 2020, the company banned advertisements that discourage vaccinations with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies but at that time it didn't ban unpaid posts by users. But even with Facebook's evolving policies, those ideas have lived on and spread from private groups to the pages of Instagram influencers peddling health advice to new mothers. It’s not clear if Facebook’s newly-expanded policy will be more effective than its past attempts to clamp down on COVID and vaccine-related misinformation.
Feb 10, 2021
10:19
COVID-19 India Updates:
- Active cases fall for 3rd straight day, down 2,114 in last 24 hrs
- Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 39 consecutive days
- Last 24 hours saw testing of 7.37 lakh vs yesterday's 6.87 lakh
- Additions to total cases at 11,067 against recoveries of 13,087
- Increase in deaths below 100 for 5th straight day, it’s up 94; mortality rate at 1.43%
- Recovery rate rises to 97.27% & positivity rate slips to 1.30%
- Total cases at 1.08 cr, active 1.41 lk, recoveries 1.05 cr & deaths 1.55 lk
- Total vaccination so far at 66.11 lk; last 24-hr tally at 3.52 lk vs prev day’s 4.46 lk
Feb 10, 2021
10:18
Today's Data Highlights
- 11k new cases, 94 new deaths, 13k new recoveries, 2.1k dip in active cases
- New deaths in India below 100 for the 5th day. New cases below 15k for the 12th day
- Kerala reports 5.2k new cases, Maharashtra 2.5k, Tamil Nadu 469
- Bihar has a total of 500 active cases, of which 422 have been reported in the last 24 hours
- Maharashtra reports 35 new deaths, Kerala 1
- 19 states/UTs report 0 new deaths. 5 states/UTs report only 1 new death each
- 4 states/UTs report 0 new cases
- Active cases in Madhya Pradesh now below 2k. 27 states/UTs now have less than 2k active cases, of which 22 have fewer than 1k.
Feb 10, 2021
09:51
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Salesforce won't force workers to go into office post-COVID
San Fran-based business software maker Salesforce says it will let most of its employees work remotely even after the pandemic, at least for part of the week. Other major tech companies like Twitter and Google have made similar announcements. According to an AP report, employees who do not live near the office or have roles that do not require office work will work remotely full-time. However, employees whose jobs require them to be physically present in the office will continue to go in to work. Salesforce said its work-from-anywhere plan offers the company better ways to broaden its workforce to new geographies and new communities beyond traditional city centers. And creating more flexible schedules removes hurdles that may make it more difficult to be in the office daily from picking up kids to caring for sick family members," the company said on its website. Salesforce said it made the decision based on feedback from employees. While 80% of its workers surveyed wanted to have some connection to a physical office, nearly half said they wanted to go in only a few times a month.
Feb 10, 2021
09:45
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Thane's COVID-19 count rises by 236, death toll by 4
COVID-19 case tally in Thane district of Maharashtra crossed 2.5 lakhs on Tuesday, as 236 more people tested positive for the virus. Per a PTI report, the district recorded four deaths due to viral infection, taking death toll to over 6100. The mortality rate in the district is more than 2 percent while the recovery rate is over 96 percent. So far, more than 2.4 lakh people have recuperated from the disease. The district has more than 3000 active cases while the case count neighbouring Palghar district has gone over 45,000.
Feb 10, 2021
09:40
