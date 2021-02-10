  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active cases fall for 3rd straight day, down 2,114 in last 24 hrs

Yashi Gupta | Published: February 10, 2021 10:12 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,61,608 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.27 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,41,511 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.30 percent of the total caseload. The cumulative number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in India has now reached 66,11,561, with 3,52,553 being vaccinated yesterday.

