Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 342 test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai; active cases at 5,716

Jan 27, 2021
09:22
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 380 new cases take Gujarat's Covid tally to 2,59,867
Gujarat on Tuesday reported 380 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 2,59,867, while two deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the state's Covid death toll to 4,381. Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 89, followed by Vadodara (85), Surat (81), Rajkot (48), Gandhinagar (9), Junagadh (7), Anand (6), Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Kutch and Kheda (5 each), Jamnagar, Mahesana and Sabarkantha (4 each), Panchmahals, Dahod, Amreli, Morbi and Gir-Somnath (3 each), Devbhumi Dwarka and Patan (2 each), and Banaskantha, Surendranagar, Tapi and Narmada (1 each). Gujarat has reported 14,829 Covid cases in January so far at an average of 570 cases daily. On Tuesday, two persons died of Covid-19 in Gujarat -- one each in Ahmedabad and Surat -- taking the state's death toll to 4,381. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths in the state so far at 2,290. Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.68 percent.
Jan 27, 2021
09:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka logs in 529 new Covid cases; 738 recovered
Maintaining the trend, 738 patients recovered on Tuesday while 529 new Covid cases were registered in Karnataka on Monday. "Recoveries rose to 9,18,099 with 738 discharged during the day, while 529 new cases increased the state's Covid tally to 9,36,955, including 6,633 positive cases," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday. Only four patients, including two each from Bengaluru and Mysuru succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 12,204 since the pandemic broke in March last year. In Bengaluru, 276 fresh cases were registered on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 3,97,609, including 4,264 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,88,962, with 452 discharged in the last 24 hours.
Jan 27, 2021
09:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 342 test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai; active cases at 5,716
Mumbai reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while six more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,06,735, while the death toll increased to 11,313 in the financial capital, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, 778 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 2,88,801, he said. There are 5,716 active cases in the city, where 27,29,011 tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted till now, the official said. There are 188 active containment zones in the city, he added.
Jan 27, 2021
09:00
