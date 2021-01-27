Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 342 test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai; active cases at 5,716

  • SENSEX
Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 27, 2021 09:14 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while six more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,06,735, while the death toll increased to 11,313 in the financial capital, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, 778 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 2,88,801, he said. There are 5,716 active cases in the city, where 27,29,011 tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted till now, the official said. There are 188 active containment zones in the city, he added.

