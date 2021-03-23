  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: Over 4.72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

March 23, 2021 09:59 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 4,72,07,134 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report.

