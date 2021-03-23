Coronavirus LIVE: Over 4.72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Karnataka reduces bus trips to Covid-hit Maharashtra
Karnataka reduced bus service to and from Maharashtra till the Holi on March 28-29 in view of the surge in Covid cases in the neighbouring state, a top official said on Monday. "Daily trips to and from cities and towns in Maharashtra have been reduced to 380 from 500 by cancelling 120 schedules due to rising Covid cases in the adjacent state," North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) managing director Krishna Bajpai told reporters at Hubballi in the state's northwest region. Karnataka's northwest and northern regions share a long border with Maharashtra, which is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, of late.
SEC advisory on Covid protocol for UP Panchayat polls
The state election commission (SEC) has issued a detailed advisory amid the surge in coronavirus cases, seeking strict adherence to pandemic protocol while conducting the Panchayat polls, due next month. According to the guidelines, the voters would not be allowed to enter the polling centres without wearing a mask. The polling official, however, can ask the voters to remove mask in case of any suspicion. All the polling booths and centres will have to arrange thermal scanners to keep a vigil on the entry of infected persons. Police/home guard/gram chowkidars deployed at the polling centres will ensure that the voters maintain social distance while queuing up for voting. The poll panel has also restricted the contesting candidates from taking along more than five persons while carrying out door to door campaigns.
Boris Johnson marks lockdown anniversary with cautious message
UK PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and struck a cautious note of optimism about the lifting of restrictions, as he marked the first anniversary of the UK's stay-at-home lockdown. In reference to what has been declared a National Day of Reflection in the UK, the prime minister hailed the great spirit shown by the nation through the most difficult year in the country's history amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 126,411 people and infected more than 4,301,000 individuals. The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year one of the most difficult in our country's history, said Johnson, 56, in reference to the year that also saw him test positive for coronavirus and hospitalised for treatment. We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year. We have all played our part, whether it's working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.
India sees an addition of 40,715 cases; deaths cross 1.60 lakh
Total cases at 1.16 cr with active cases at 3.45 lakh & recoveries at 1.11 cr
Rise in single-day deaths below 200 again, at 199; mortality rate remains at 1.37%
Recoveries rise by 29,785 in last 24 hours; active cases up 10,731
Positivity rate rises to 2.97% from 2.87% prev day; recovery rate slips to 95.67%
9.67 lakh covid tests conducted in last 24 hrs vs previous day’s tally of 8.80 lakh
Single-day vaccination rises to 32 lakh vs 4.6 lakh on the previous day
CM Thackeray favours lockdown in some cities if cases keep rising, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said people must follow COVID-19 safety protocols if the state is to avoid another lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the new cases continue to climb, Tope told reporters here. At the same time, he also defended the state's response to rising cases and pointed out that in terms of cases per million population, many states have fared worse. He met the Chief Minister two days ago, Tope said. "Held me that if the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 30,000 for the next some days, then we will have to take some stringent steps. He is of the opinion that if the numbers continue to increase, we will have to impose a lockdown in some cities," the minister said.
Within Maharashtra, Mumbai reports the highest 3,262 fresh cases
Among cities, Mumbai reported the highest 3,262 fresh cases. The country's financial capital has till now recorded 3,65,937 cases and 11,596 deaths. Out of the total 24,645 new cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes areas surrounding Mumbai too, accounted for 6,212 cases. The total number of cases reported in the MMR so far is 8,01,195 and the death toll is 20,075.
Maharashtra reports 24,645 new coronavirus cases, 58 deaths
A day after Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19, the state on Monday saw a drop in daily count, recording 24,645 new cases. While the caseload increased to 25,04,327, the state also reported 58 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 53,457. On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 cases, while on Saturday 27,126 infections were recorded. On March 18, the state had reported 25,833 cases. The earlier high was 24,896, recorded in September.
Over 4.72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 4,72,07,134vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report. These include 78,30,626 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 49,30,888HCWs who have taken the second dose, 81,72,121frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 27,93,013FLWs who have taken the second dose. Besides 1,94,07,739 beneficiaries aged above 60 years and 40,72,747 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have been administered the first dose. "Total 19,65,635vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the sixty-sixth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 17,55,110 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,10,525HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of vaccine," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.