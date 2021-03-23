Coronavirus LIVE: Over 4.72 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Boris Johnson marks lockdown anniversary with cautious message

UK PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the "great spirit" shown by Britain in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and struck a cautious note of optimism about the lifting of restrictions, as he marked the first anniversary of the UK's stay-at-home lockdown. In reference to what has been declared a National Day of Reflection in the UK, the prime minister hailed the great spirit shown by the nation through the most difficult year in the country's history amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 126,411 people and infected more than 4,301,000 individuals. The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones. Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year one of the most difficult in our country's history, said Johnson, 56, in reference to the year that also saw him test positive for coronavirus and hospitalised for treatment. We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year. We have all played our part, whether it's working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply, helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.