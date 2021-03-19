Coronavirus LIVE: India COVID-19 active cases rise for 2nd day; up 18,918 in last 24 hours

Maharashtra ranks second in COVID-19 vaccination in country: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan. "The state has ranked second at the national level in COVID-19 vaccination. Rajasthan is ahead of us," he said in a tweet. "The state is also low on vaccine going waste. It is six percent in Maharashtra as against some states in the country where the figure is as high as 20 percent. We are trying to achieve zero wastage of vaccines and steps are being taken in this direction," Tope said.