Coronavirus LIVE: India COVID-19 active cases rise for 2nd day; up 18,918 in last 24 hours

One new COVID-19 case in Andamans
One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 5,036, a health department official said on Friday. Two more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 4,969, the official said. The archipelago now has five active COVID-19 cases and all five patients are in the South Andaman district, he said.
Allow COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years, Arvind Kejriwal tells Centre
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked the Central government to allow the COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years of age
. The chief minister claimed that if the vaccination eligibility criteria is relaxed, then his government can vaccinate the entire Delhi population in three months. "I appeal to Centre to relax vaccination eligibility criteria and open it for all except below 18 years. If the eligibility criteria is relaxed, we can vaccinate the entire Delhi population in three months," Kejriwal said.
Nashik adds 2,421 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise so far
The COVID-19 tally in the Nashik district of Maharashtra reached 1,40,887 with the single-day addition 2,421 cases on Thursday, its highest daily rise so far since the pandemic began last year, health officials said. This is the second consecutive day when the number of cases in the district crossed the 2,000-mark. The virus claimed four lives during the day, which pushed the death toll in the district to 2,197, they said. Of these, two are from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and two from other parts of the district.
Global coronavirus tally: India rises to No.9 in the world in total active cases
COVID-19 India Updates: Key points
-Active cases rise for the 2nd day, they’re up 18,918 in 24 hours
-Total cases rise by 39,726, highest daily rise since November 30
-Recoveries rise 20,654 in the last 24 hours; mortality rate lowest to 1.38%
-Increase in deaths above 100 for 10th straight day; it’s up 154
-Recovery rate slips to 96.26% while positivity rate rises to 2.36%
-Single-day vaccination tally at 22.02 lakh vs previous day’s 20.78 lakh
-Single-day testing in last 24 hours at 10.57 lakh vs 10.63 lakh on previous day
-Total cases at 1.15 cr, active 2.71 lakh, recoveries 1.10 cr and deaths 1.59 lakh
Maharashtra ranks second in COVID-19 vaccination in country: Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is at the second position in COVID-19 vaccination, next only to Rajasthan. "The state has ranked second at the national level in COVID-19 vaccination. Rajasthan is ahead of us," he said in a tweet. "The state is also low on vaccine going waste. It is six percent in Maharashtra as against some states in the country where the figure is as high as 20 percent. We are trying to achieve zero wastage of vaccines and steps are being taken in this direction," Tope said.
25,833 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, highest since pandemic began
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the hightest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected. It took the caseload to 23,96,340, said a health official. With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138. The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year. The state is in the beginning of second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 23,96,340, new cases: 25,833, death toll: 53,138, discharged: 21,75,565, active cases: 1,66,353, people tested so far: 1,79,56,830.
Mumbai records 2,877 coronavirus cases, highest one-day rise since pandemic started
Mumbai on Thursday recorded its highest-ever one-day spike of 2,877 new coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the city to 3,52,835, civic officials said. With eight fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital increased to 11,555. On October 7, Mumbai had reported 2,848 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the first infection in the city came to light. Also, this is the third time when single-day cases have surpassed the 2,800-mark. As many as 23,402 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 36,37,790.
Over 3.89 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far; 17.83 lakh on Thursday till 7 pm
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.89 crore with 17,83,303 of them being given on Thursday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to a provisional report till Thursday 7 pm, of the 3,89,20,259 vaccine doses administered so far, 76,19,786 healthcare and 78,11,126 frontline workers got the first dose, while 46,92,962 healthcare and 21,50,198 frontline workers have received the second dose. Besides, 1,39,18,245 senior citizens and 27,27,942 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific comorbidities have also been administered the first dose of vaccine.