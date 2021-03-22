Coronavirus LIVE: India records highest single-day surge since mid November; over 90k cases in last 2 days

Here's the break-up of state-wise COVID-19 case tally; Maharashtra tops

Key Trends:

- 46.95k new cases in India, 21.18k new recoveries, 212 new deaths, 25.56k rise in active cases

- New cases in India highest in 130 days. New deaths highest in 72 days

- Highest ever single day rise in active cases in India

- Maharashtra reports 30.5k new cases, Punjab 2.6k, Kerala 1.86k, Karnataka 1.7k, Gujarat 1.56k

- Active cases in Maharashtra over 2 lakh for the first time since October 14

- 8 states report more than 1k new cases

- Maharashtra reports all time high new cases and new deaths highest in 107 days

- India reports more new cases than USA in the last 24 hours