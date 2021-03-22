Coronavirus LIVE: India records highest single-day surge since mid November; over 90k cases in last 2 days

COVID: Jammu Divisional Commissioner conducts surprise inspection of Lakhanpur entry point
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer has made a surprise visit to Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, amid a spike in coronavirus cases, and called for a strict vigil on travellers, officials said on Monday. The late Sunday night visit was necessitated to check efficiency and accountability of COVID-19 set-up at the Lakhanpur entry point in the wake of various types of complaints and non-compliance of the COVID-19 protocol, they said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed the officers concerned to keep an extra vigil on travellers coming from outside the Union Territory and not to let anyone go without sampling, the officials said.
India records highest single-day surge since mid November
India added 90,797 cases of coronavirus in two days with 46,951 new infections being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as47,905 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468 and the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.
One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,039
The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,039 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.
One new case takes Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,448
Mizoram on Monday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,448, an official said. A 27-year-old woman from Aizawl was diagnosed with the disease, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts. The new patient has no travel history, the official said. The northeastern state now has 14 active cases, and 4,423 people have recovered from the disease. At least 11 people have died due to the infection, he said.
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland for 8 days
Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case and recoveries for the eighth consecutive day on Sunday, keeping the tally unchanged at 12,225, a health official said. The caseload includes 11,978 recovered people, Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing, said in the daily COVID-19 update. The number of active cases is two, which is 0.02 percent of the confirmed cases. Altogether 91 people, including 10 with comorbidities, have succumbed to the disease, and 154 have migrated to other states, he said. Nagaland has so far tested 1,34,886 samples for COVID-19 samples, Hangsing added.
Maharashtra: Thane district sees 2,195 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
With the addition of 2,195 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,88,444, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of five morepersons, the death toll in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), went up to 6,382. The mortality rate in Thane district now stands at 2.23 percent, he added.
Global coronavirus tally tops 12.38 cr; death toll over 27.27 lakh
Here's the break-up of state-wise COVID-19 case tally; Maharashtra tops
Key Trends:
- 46.95k new cases in India, 21.18k new recoveries, 212 new deaths, 25.56k rise in active cases
- New cases in India highest in 130 days. New deaths highest in 72 days
- Highest ever single day rise in active cases in India
- Maharashtra reports 30.5k new cases, Punjab 2.6k, Kerala 1.86k, Karnataka 1.7k, Gujarat 1.56k
- Active cases in Maharashtra over 2 lakh for the first time since October 14
- 8 states report more than 1k new cases
- Maharashtra reports all time high new cases and new deaths highest in 107 days
- India reports more new cases than USA in the last 24 hours
Mumbai tally over 3.62 lakh with almost 3,800 fresh cases
Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases in the day while ten patients succumbed to the viral infection, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675 while the toll mounted to 11,586, it said. Mumbai division which comprises Mumbai city and satellite towns reported 6,970 new cases in the day, followed by 2,978 cases in Pune city, 2,747 in Nagpur, 1,666 in Nashik, 1,400 in Aurangabad and 1,350 in Pimpri Chinchwad, it said. Pune division reported 6,151 fresh cases in the day,
followed by 5,660 in Nashik division, 4,540 in Nagpur division, 2,613 in Aurangabad division, 2,161 in Latur division, 2,192 in Akola division, and 248 cases in Kolhapur division, as per the department.
Maharashtra reports highest 30,535 COVID-19 cases in day; 99 die
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said. With this, the state's overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399, it said. The fresh spike in the cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020. A statement from the Health department said 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867.
Over 4.4 cr vaccine does given until Sunday morning
Over 4.4 crore (4,46,03,841) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till Sunday 7 am. These include 77,79,985 HCWs (1st dose), 48,77,356 HCWs (2nd dose), 80,84,311 FLWs (1st dose) and 26,01,298 FLWs (2nd Dose), 36,33,473 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,76,27,418 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. As on Day-64 of the vaccination drive (March 20), more than 25 lakh (25,40,449) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,83,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,669 sessions for 1st dose and 2,57,292 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine.
17 states and Union Territories report no COVID-19 deaths
India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,30,288 on Sunday. Seventeen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.
Five states account for over 83% of new COVID-19 cases: Govt
As India witnessed the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 83.14 percent of the new infections. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases. Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh reported 1,798, 1,565 and 1, 308 infections in a day. India recorded 43,846 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to1,15,99,130. Besides, 197 deaths were reported in a span 24 hours, the ministry said adding six states account for 86.8 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported 15 deaths. Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to the pathogen. The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to a bulletin. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, according to the ministry.
