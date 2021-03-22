  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: India records highest single-day surge since mid November; over 90k cases in last 2 days

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 22, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India added 90,797 cases of coronavirus in two days with 46,951 new infections being recorded in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 percent, the data stated.

