Coronavirus Live: Delhi Airport authorities to randomly start testing passengers for COVID-19

Today's Data Highlights: Maharashtra reports 27.9k new cases, lowest in the last seven days

>> 53.5k new cases, 41.3k new recoveries, 354 new deaths, 11.8k rise in active cases

>> Active cases in India now over 5.5 lakh. 6th highest in the world

>> Maharashtra reports 27.9k new cases, Chhattisgarh 3.1k, Karnataka 3k

>> Maharashtra reports 139 new deaths, Punjab 64, Chhattisgarh 35

>> 8 states report more than 2k new cases

>> New cases in India lowest in the last 6 days. New deaths highest in the last 104 days

>> New cases in Maharashtra lowest in the last 7 days

>> 1.94 million new vaccinations. Total 6.3 crore

>> 1.02 million new tests. 5.2% positivity rate. Maharashtra 21.5%