Coronavirus Live: Delhi Airport authorities to randomly start testing passengers for COVID-19

This Maharashtra city is charging Rs 5 to visit market for 1 hour
Considering the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the authorities of Nashik city has issued a Rs 5 ticket per person to let them shop for 1 hour. “We’re using a different approach to contain COVID19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour. It’s an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown,” Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City said. Nashik district on Tuesday saw a single-day addition of 3,532 new COVID-19 cases and 23 casualties, an official said. With the latest additions, the tally in the district has reached 1,78,214 and the toll rose to 2,374, the official said.
127 new cases of coronavirus in Pondy
Puducherry added 127 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, pushing up the gross to 41,468. The toll remained 682 as no death was reported. The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,132 people, the Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said. The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry 76, Karaikal 43, Yanam one and Mahe 7. The Director said fatality and recovery rates were 1.64 percent and 95.77 percent respectively. He said 94 patients have been discharged during last twenty-four hours. Puducherry and its outlying regions had 1074 active cases which include 780 home quarantined patients. The Director said 39,712 people have been treated and discharged so far.
Japan wants further probe into COVID-19 origins
Japan is calling for further investigation into the origins of COVID-19, saying the WHO report released this week was based on work that faced delays and lacked access to essential virus samples. In order to prevent future pandemics, it is indispensable to carry out prompt, independent and experts-led investigations that are free of surveillance, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. We are concerned that the latest investigation faced delays and the lack of access to virus samples. The World Health Organization's report was released Tuesday after experts traveled to Wuhan, China, the city where illnesses from the coronavirus were first detected in late 2019. China has touted its cooperation with WHO and warned that attempts to politicize the matter would cost lives. The U.S. and other countries say the WHO report lacked crucial information, access and transparency and further study was warranted.
Nearly 3,000 caught without masks on North Goa beaches in 2021
The Pernem and Calangute police in North Goa district have so far this year caught 2,957 people without wearing masks on beaches and collected Rs 5.86 lakh as fine from them, officials said on Wednesday. The Goa police have intensified their drive to penalise visitors violating the COVID-19 protocols and not wearing face covers on beaches, they said. The coastal state has been witnessing huge crowds on its beaches, especially during extended weekends. On Tuesday, Goa reported 127 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its tally to 57,839, as per the state health department.
ICU beds for Covid-19 being increased in hospitals: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the number of normal and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for Covid patients have been increased in city hospitals, amid reports that some private hospitals were facing a shortage of ICU beds in view of the rising cases. In a tweet, he said that in view of the Covid situation developing in the city, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for Covid patients "is being increased in a few hospitals" and this will "improve bed availability". Kejriwal said that his government was keeping a close watch on the situation and would take all steps necessary. Assuring people that "there is nothing to worry", he, however, asked to take all precautions. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told media persons that his department will review the surge of Covid-19 cases and the availability of ICU beds, especially for Covid patients.
13 Gujarat legislators test positive for Covid-19 in March
As the month-long Budget session nears its end in the Gujarat Assembly, a total of 13 lawmakers have so far tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 30 days. On Tuesday, three legislators tested positive for the virus. According to sources, state Energy Minister Saurabh Patel and another BJP legislator Dushyant Patel tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The senior most legislator in the Gujarat Assembly, Mohansinh Rathwa, also tested positive on Tuesday. Several staff members of the Assembly have also tested positive for the virus, while two of them have succumbed to the disease.
Germany limits general use of AstraZeneca jabs to people over 60
Germany's federal and health ministers have agreed to limit the general use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to people over age 60 starting Wednesday, citing concerns about blood clots. People under 60 should be able to receive the shot, but only "at the discretion of doctors, and after individual risk analysis and thorough explanation," according to the decision by the health ministers accessed by DPA news agency on Tuesday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and the 16 state health ministers came to the decision in an emergency meeting, after authorities in the cities of Berlin and Munich decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 60.
China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar
At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday. Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a report posted online. The city of Ruili, with a population of about 210,000 people, said all residents would be tested for COVID-19 and would have to home quarantine for one week. The residential compound where the infections were found has been locked down. The city also ordered a crackdown on people who cross the border illegally, anyone who shelters them and those who organize such border crossings. It wasn't immediately clear how the outbreak started.
Maha: 3,135 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, death toll up by 15
Thane has added 3,135 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3.15 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of 15 more people, pushing the death toll in the district rose to 6,469, he said, adding the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.04 percent. So far, 2.79 lakh patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.50 percent. As of now, there are 29,839 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 49,938 and the death toll at 1,223, another official said.
Today's Data Highlights: Maharashtra reports 27.9k new cases, lowest in the last seven days
>> 53.5k new cases, 41.3k new recoveries, 354 new deaths, 11.8k rise in active cases
>> Active cases in India now over 5.5 lakh. 6th highest in the world
>> Maharashtra reports 27.9k new cases, Chhattisgarh 3.1k, Karnataka 3k
>> Maharashtra reports 139 new deaths, Punjab 64, Chhattisgarh 35
>> 8 states report more than 2k new cases
>> New cases in India lowest in the last 6 days. New deaths highest in the last 104 days
>> New cases in Maharashtra lowest in the last 7 days
>> 1.94 million new vaccinations. Total 6.3 crore
>> 1.02 million new tests. 5.2% positivity rate. Maharashtra 21.5%
SEC likely to meet today on Dr Reddy’s application seeking EUA for Sputnik V vaccine
Just in | Subject expert committee is likely to meet today to consider granting emergency use authorisation to Russia’s vaccine candidate Sputnik V manufactured by Dr Reddy in India. Last week Dr Reddy had submitted the immunogenicity data the subject expert committee had asked for. Health ministry had appointed expert committee to meet over Dr Reddy's application today. Dr Reddy’s has partnered with Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India. The vaccine has shown to have an efficacy of 91.6 percent. If accepted, this will be India’s third vaccine after Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
COVID-19 India Updates
>> Total cases see lowest single-day rise in last 6 days, but remains above 50,000
>> Active cases rise by 11,846; lowest single-day rise in last 8 days
>> Increase in deaths back above 300; the single-day rise highest in 3 months
>> Last 24 hours saw testing of 10.23 lakh & vaccination of 19.41 lakh
>> Positivity rate rises to 4.55% while recovery rate slips to 94.11%
>> Mortality rate remains at 1.34% for 3rd straight day
>> Total cases rise by 53,480, active 11,846, recoveries 41,280 & deaths 354
>> Total cases at 1.21 crore, active 5.52 lakh, recoveries 1.14 crore & deaths 1.62 lakh
Government asks states to ramp up testing as cases surge
Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 situation is getting worse recently and is a huge cause for worry too. There has been a spike in coronavirus cases lately in the country with the ministry asking the states to increase the number of tests. "There is a need to exponentially increase tests in states, Union Territories that are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases. Delhi, taken as one district, among the top 10 COVID-19 high-burden districts. Eight such districts are from Maharashtra," the ministry said. Six states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, have reported a high number of daily COVID-19 cases and account for 78.56 percent of fresh cases recorded in the country in a day, the ministry said on Tuesday. Read more.
