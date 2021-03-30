Coronavirus Live: BMC discharges asymptomatic patients, takes over beds in private hospitals

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a fourth surge of COVID-19. The head of the CDC said she had a feeling of impending doom if people keep easing off. The double dose of warnings on Monday came even as Biden laid out hopeful new steps to expand coronavirus vaccinations, with all adults to become eligible over the next five weeks. Biden announced plans to expand the number of retail pharmacies that are administering vaccines, and investments to help Americans get to vaccination sites. But the optimism was tempered by stark warnings about the potential for another wave of cases. This is deadly serious, Biden said, urging governors to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions that some states have been easing.