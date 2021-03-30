  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
US Hedge Fund Archegos collapses, global banks brace for losses
Shares, dollar cheer US stimulus, bonds downcast
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains
Rupee falls 10 paise against US dollar in early trade

live now

Last Update 17 seconds ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus Live: BMC discharges asymptomatic patients, takes over beds in private hospitals

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 30, 2021 10:36 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reported over 56k new cases yesterday -- the highest ever rise this year. With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 1.20 crore mark. Maharashtra added 31,643 cases of coronavirus on Monday as cases drop after hitting 40k. The state reported 102 deaths, and the fatality rate at 1.98 percent. 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement