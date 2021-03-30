Coronavirus Live: BMC discharges asymptomatic patients, takes over beds in private hospitals

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a fourth surge of COVID-19. The head of the CDC said she had a feeling of impending doom if people keep easing off. The double dose of warnings on Monday came even as Biden laid out hopeful new steps to expand coronavirus vaccinations, with all adults to become eligible over the next five weeks. Biden announced plans to expand the number of retail pharmacies that are administering vaccines, and investments to help Americans get to vaccination sites. But the optimism was tempered by stark warnings about the potential for another wave of cases. This is deadly serious, Biden said, urging governors to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions that some states have been easing.
Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19
The Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever. "She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon," a source close to the player told PTI. "She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only," the source added. Kaur had shown decent form in the ODIs scoring a half-century and a 40. India, who returned to international cricket after 12 months, lost both the ODI and T20 series.
Maharashtra: 3,144 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths
With the addition of 3,144 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 3,12,705, an official said on Tuesday. Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 10 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,454, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.06 percent, he said. So far, 2,77,536 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.75 percent. There are 28,715 active cases in the district at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 49,706 and the death toll at 1,223, another official said.
Global caseload over 12.75 crore
The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surpassed 12.75 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 27.9 lakh, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 12,75,28,304 and 27,90,109, respectively. Read more.
COVID-19 India Updates:
>> Increase in total cases lower than yesterday, but remains above 50,000
>> active cases rise by 18,912; the lowest single-day rise in last one week
>> additions to total cases at 56,211 against recoveries of 37,028; deaths up 271
>> recovery rate falls to 94.19% while positivity rate rises to 4.47%
>> mortality rate remains at 1.34% for 2nd straight day
>> single-day testing at 7.86 lakh vs previous day’s 9.11 lakh
>> last 24 hours saw vaccination of 5.83 lk vs previous day’s 2.60 lk
>> india reports over 56k new covid-19 cases, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours
6 new COVID-19 cases push Andamans tally to 5,052
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the union territory to 5,052, a health department official said on Tuesday. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said. The archipelago now has 14 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,976 people have recovered from the disease, the official said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. Despite a steady inflow of tourists into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the overall COVID-19 situation in the archipelago is under control, he said. According to the official, the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease.
