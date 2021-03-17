  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single-day spike this year; over 3.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 17, 2021 10:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore with 19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said. A total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries, according to a provisional report compiled at Tuesday 7 pm.

