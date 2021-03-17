Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single-day spike this year; over 3.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Over 3.48 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore with19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said. A total of 3,48,59,345vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries, according to a provisional report compiled at Tuesday 7 pm. The beneficiaries include 75,01,590 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were given the first dose, 45,40,776HCWs who received the second dose, 75,91,670 frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered the first dose and 16,28,096FLWs who got the second dose. Besides, 1,14,54,104 people above 60 years of age and 21,43,109 aged between 45 and 60 years with specific comorbidities were administered the first dose, the ministry said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the HCWs getting inoculated, while the vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced on March 1for those above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities.