Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single-day spike this year; over 3.48 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Philippines says wider lockdown possible as coronavirus infections spike
A wider lockdown in the Philippines cannot be ruled out if its surge in COVID-19 infections continues, its health minister said on Wednesday, as authorities announced strict curbs on international arrivals to arrest the virus spread. The government is facing renewed criticism over its handling of the epidemic after a jump in coronavirus cases - nearly 20,000 in the past four days - a year after it imposed one of the world's strictest and longest lockdowns. Officials attribute the spike to a relaxing of some mobility restrictions to allow people to return to work and revive the economy after a 9.5% contraction last year, Southeast Asia's deepest economic slump.
One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the total coronavirus caseload in the north-eastern state to 16,841, a senior health official said here on Wednesday. The new case was detected from Papumpare district through rapid antigen test, PTI reported. Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active COVID-19 cases, while 16,783 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. A total of 56 people have died due to the contagion so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.65 percent and 0.012 percent, respectively.
Maharashtra: 1,359 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 6 more deaths
Thane has added 1,359 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2.78 lakh, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of six more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,349. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.28 percent. So far, over 2.5 lakh patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.06 percent. There are over 10k active COVID-19 cases in Thane at present.
Australia to ask EU to send 1 million coronavirus vaccines for Papua New Guinea
Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union to release 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to help Papua New Guinea (PNG) battle a dangerous outbreak, a request that is likely to inflame tensions over vaccine supplies. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the vaccines were contracted to Australia but were badly needed to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the Pacific island nation, parts of which are just a short boat ride from Australian territory.
Union Health Ministry COVID-19 updates: India coronavirus tally, statewise break-up and trends
Total Cases Rise By Nearly 29,000, Highest Daily Rise In Over 3 Months
Active Cases Rise By 10,974 & Recoveries By 17,741 In Last 24 Hours
Increase In Deaths Above 100 For 8th Straight Day; It’s Up 188
Recovery Rate Stays At 96.65% While Positivity Rate At 1.96%
Single-Day Vaccination Tally At 21.17 Lk Vs Prev Day’s 30.39 Lakh
Single-day Testing In Last 24 Hours At 9.69 Lk Vs 8.73 Lk On Previous Day
Total Cases At 1.14 Cr, Active 2.34 Lk, Recoveries 1.10 Cr & Deaths 1.59 Lk
Centre actively monitoring COVID situation, says Ashwini Choubey
Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the Centre is actively monitoring the resurgence of COVID-19 cases after "sustained decline" that was witnessed since mid-September 2020. States have been advised to put in place among other things stringent containment measures on a mission mode in coordination with all stakeholders, upscale surveillance, contact tracing and testing, focus on minimizing mortality by ensuring timely referral and appropriate clinical management and increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccination, he said.
Maharashtra at "beginning of second COVID wave", warns central team as countrywide cases cross 20,000 for 6th day
A central team has warned that Maharashtra is at the "beginning" of a second COVID-19 wave prompting the Union government to tell the worst-hit state on Tuesday to focus on strict containment strategies even as India recorded over 20,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth consecutive day. The Centre, meanwhile, said the COVID-19 case trajectory is showing an "upward trend" after the viral infections continued to decline till February 2 with the peak of the epidemic curve being witnessed in mid-September last. India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.
17,864 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 87 deaths
The coronavirus situation in Maharashtra became grimmer on Tuesday as the state recorded 17,864 new cases -- the highest one-day rise this year -- and 87 deaths, a health official said. The caseload in the state rose to 23,47,328 and the death toll reached 52,996. As many as 9,510 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total of recoveries to 21,54,253. There are 1,38,813 active cases in the state now. Earlier, the state had recorded 17,000-plus cases in a day more than once in September 2020.
Over 3.48 Cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country: Govt
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48 crore with19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said. A total of 3,48,59,345vaccine doses have been administered to the beneficiaries, according to a provisional report compiled at Tuesday 7 pm. The beneficiaries include 75,01,590 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were given the first dose, 45,40,776HCWs who received the second dose, 75,91,670 frontline workers (FLWs) who were administered the first dose and 16,28,096FLWs who got the second dose. Besides, 1,14,54,104 people above 60 years of age and 21,43,109 aged between 45 and 60 years with specific comorbidities were administered the first dose, the ministry said. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the HCWs getting inoculated, while the vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of the vaccination drive commenced on March 1for those above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbidities.