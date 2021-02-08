Coronavirus LIVE: India now 3rd globally in COVID-19 vaccination drive; caseload over 1.08 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Under PM Modi, India effectively tackled COVID-19, says Amit Shah
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has tackled the COVID-19 pandemic effectively which the world considers as a "model", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Everyone wondered how the country with a huge population and weak health infrastructure would tackle the pandemic, but "effective steps were taken at the right time", Shah said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Lanka to begin COVID-19 vaccination for general public next month
Sri Lankan health authorities say they will begin inoculating the general public against the COVID-19 from next month. At present, the ministry is conducting a vaccination drive to inoculate more than 260,000 frontline health workers and selected military and police officers. The vaccination began last week after neighbouring India donated 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZenica vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved by the regulatory body in Sri Lanka.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh; 19,142 frontline workers inoculated
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any COVID-19 case on Monday, with the tally remaining unchanged at 16,830, a health department official said. As many as 16,767 people have recuperated from the disease so far, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. The northeastern state currently has seven active cases, he said. Altogether, 3,95,994 samples have been examined in the state, including 199 on Sunday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low
The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday. The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682 while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,611 as of Sunday, it said in a bulletin.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Rs 120 crore operational cost for COVID-19 vaccination drive given to states, UTs, says govt
During the initial phases, the COVID-19 vaccine is being provided to healthcare workers and frontline workers for which, apart from free of cost supply of vaccines, the operational cost of Rs 123.49 crore has been released to the states and union territories, Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The minister said no time limit has been set for completion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in any state or union territory presently. The immunization drive against the novel coronavirus was rolled out from January 16 across the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: One new COVID-19 case in Mizoram, tally at 4,383
One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 4,383, a health department official said on Monday. A 22-year-old man in Aizawl was diagnosed with the disease on Sunday, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Suriya tests postive for COVID-19
South star Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic. "I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. "Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," Suriya wrote.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Daily deaths again fall below 100 in February
India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,38,194, with11,831 new infections, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the fourth time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,55,080 with 84 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,34,505 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.20 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent. The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh. There are 1,48,609 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country whichcomprise1.37 percent of the total cases, the data stated.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports two more COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,110
Sikkim reported two fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 6,110, an official said on Sunday. The state now has 70 active cases, while 5,810 patients have recovered from the disease. Ninety-five people have migrated out, he said. A total of 135 patients have died due to the contagion, the official said. Sikkim tested 183 samples in the past 24 hours to take the total number of such clinical examinations to 75,827.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Korea's daily new cases drop under 300
South Korea's daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases has fallen below 300 for the first time in more than two months as authorities slightly ease tough physical distancing rules in the country. Authorities on Monday reported 289 new infections in the past 24-hour period. That is the first time the daily number has been under 300 since November 23. South Korea's virus caseload has gradually slowed in recent weeks amid stringent social distancing rules.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,001
The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,001 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The new patient has a travel history, he said. No one was cured of the disease on Sunday, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,932.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall again after Sunday’s minor rise
Here are the salient points from the Union health ministry data today:
-Active cases fall again after seeing a minor rise yesterday; it’s down 157 in the last 24 hours
-Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 37 consecutive days
-Last 24 hours saw testing of 5.32 lakh vs yesterday's 6.96 lakh
-Additions to total cases at 11,831 against recoveries of 11,904
-Increase in deaths below 110 for 3rd straight day, it’s up 84; mortality rate at 1.43 percent
-Recovery rate rises to 97.20 percent and the positivity rate remains at 1.37 percent for the third straight day
-Total cases at 1.08 crore, active 1.48 lakh, recoveries 1.05 crore and deaths 1.55 lakh
-Total vaccination so far at 58.12 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 36,804 vs previous day’s 3.58 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kerala adds 6,075 new cases to its COVID-19 tally
Kerala reported 6,075 COVID-19 positives on Sunday, including a UK returnee, taking the total caseload to 9.68 lakh as the active cases touched 67,650, the state government said. As many as 5,948 have been cured of the illness and the recoveries have so far touched8.96 lakh, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release. The total number of cases in the southern state is 9,68,438. In the last 24 hours, 65,517 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate is 9.27 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 28K beneficiaries from only 12 states took jabs on Sunday
India administered an extremely low number of doses on Sunday as only a little above 28,000 beneficiaries turned out to take the jabs during the day since only 12 states participated in the vaccination drive, the data shared by the Union Health Ministry revealed. The ministry informed that 28,059 beneficiaries including healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated on Sunday pushing the tally of vaccinated people to cross the 58 lakh mark on the 23rd day of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination program. Of these, 12,978 were healthcare workers, while the other 15,081 beneficiaries were frontline workers.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengaluru COVID-19 tally crosses 4-lakh mark
The COVID-19 tally in Bengaluru crossed the 4-lakh mark, with 250 testing positive in a day and taking the city's virus tally to 4,00,565, including 3,897 active cases, said the state health bulletin on Sunday. As the epicentre of the virus in Karnataka, Bengaluru accounted for 43 per cent of the state's COVID tally of 9,42,518 tally, including 5,969 active cases from across the southern state since the pandemic broke out in March, 2020, the bulletin said on Sunday.
