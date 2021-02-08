Coronavirus LIVE: India now 3rd globally in COVID-19 vaccination drive; caseload over 1.08 cr

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall again after Sunday’s minor rise

Here are the salient points from the Union health ministry data today:

-Active cases fall again after seeing a minor rise yesterday; it’s down 157 in the last 24 hours

-Single-day testing remains below 10 lakh for 37 consecutive days

-Last 24 hours saw testing of 5.32 lakh vs yesterday's 6.96 lakh

-Additions to total cases at 11,831 against recoveries of 11,904

-Increase in deaths below 110 for 3rd straight day, it’s up 84; mortality rate at 1.43 percent

-Recovery rate rises to 97.20 percent and the positivity rate remains at 1.37 percent for the third straight day

-Total cases at 1.08 crore, active 1.48 lakh, recoveries 1.05 crore and deaths 1.55 lakh

-Total vaccination so far at 58.12 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 36,804 vs previous day’s 3.58 lakh