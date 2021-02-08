Insurance Partner
Coronavirus LIVE: India now 3rd globally in COVID-19 vaccination drive; caseload over 1.08 cr

CNBC-TV18 | Published: February 08, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has become the third topmost country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the Union Health Ministry said. Only the United States and the United Kingdom remain ahead of India. The ministry said 12 states in India have vaccinated more than 2 lakh beneficiaries each. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 6,73,542 of all vaccinated beneficiaries. As of today, a total of 58.12 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

