Coronavirus LIVE: India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days

7 states account for 87.73% of the new cases reported in a day

States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 87.73 per cent of the new instances of the disease reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Maharashtra registered the highest daily new cases at 15,602, followed by Kerala with 2,035 and Punjab 1,510 new cases. India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 2.10 lakh, the ministry said adding Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93 per cent of India's total active cases. The total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 1,09,89,897 with 16,637 people recuperating from the disease in a day. The ministry said 83.13 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states. Maharashtra has reported a maximum number of 7,467 single-day recoveries. The ministry said 161 deaths were reported in a day. Six states account for 84.47 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 88. Punjab reported 22 fatalities and Kerala 12.