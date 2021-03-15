Coronavirus LIVE: India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days

Coronavirus LIVE: India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.
Mar 15, 2021
12:00
No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last four days, a senior health official said on Monday. The caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,840, he said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has three active cases, two in Tirap and one in Chanlang, and 16,781 people have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Mar 15, 2021
11:39
One new case takes Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,437
Mizoram on Monday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,437, an official said. A 35-year-old pregnant woman from Siaha was diagnosed with the disease, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts. The northeastern state now has 11 active cases, and 4,416 people have recovered from the disease.
Mar 15, 2021
11:26
Don't let guard down, COVID-19 continues to be big threat: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the COVID-19 virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down. He had last month accused the government of being grossly negligent and overconfident in tackling coronavirus, saying it is not over yet. "As warned earlier, Covid19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up -- wear masks and follow all precautions," he said on Twitter.
The union territory of Puducherry logged 14 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 40,044, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The fresh infections were detected at the end of the examination of 603 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM, Director of the Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
Mar 15, 2021
10:58
Mar 15, 2021
10:41
One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,031
The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,031 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.
Mar 15, 2021
10:24
Maharashtra: 1,134 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths
With the addition of 1,134 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 2,76,586,an official said on Monday. Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of five more persons, raising the death toll in the district to 6,337, he said.
Mar 15, 2021
10:12
Here's a breakup of COVID-19 cases across Maharashtra's major urban centres, districts; Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad lead
Mumbai city reported 1,963 new cases, Pune city 1,780, Aurangabad city 752, Nanded city 351, Pimpri Chinchwad 806, Amravati city 209 and Nagpur city 1,976. Besides them, Ahmednagar city reported 151 new cases, Jalgaon city 246 and Nashik city 946. Mumbai division reported 3,676 cases, Nashik division 2,776, Pune division 3,609, Nagpur division 1,860, Latur division 914, Aurangabad division 1,289, Kolhapur division 106. In Mumbai division, Thane city, Kalyan Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad, Panvel did not report a single death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.
Mar 15, 2021
09:56
Global coronavirus tally over 12 cr; fatalities over 26.65 lakh
Mar 15, 2021
09:47
COVID-19 India Updates: Key Points from Monday's Union health ministry data
-Total Cases Rise By 26,291; The Biggest Single-day Rise In Last 3 Months
-Active Cases Rise By More Than 8,000 For 2nd Straight Day
-Active Cases Rise By 8,718 & Recoveries By 17,455
-Increase In Deaths Above 100 For 6th Straight Day; It’s Up 118
-Recovery Rate Falls To 96.68% While Positivity Rate Rises To 1.93%
-Mortality Rate Falls To 1.39% After Being At 1.4% For Six Days
-Single-Day Vaccination Tally At 1.41 Lakh Vs Prev Day’s 15.20 Lakh
-Total Cases At 1.14 Cr, Active 2.19 Lk, Recoveries 1.10 Cr & Deaths 1.59 Lk
Mar 15, 2021
09:39
COVID-19: Maharashtra records a single-day spike of over 16,000 cases
Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861, the health department said. In the last two days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday. As 8,861 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count of the state rose to 21,34,072, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is 92.21 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.28 percent. There are 1,26,231 active cases in the state at present, the department said in a statement. Currently, 5,83,713 people are in home quarantine and 5,493others in institutional quarantine, it said. As many as 1,08,381 people were tested on Sunday, which took the total test count to 1,75,16,885, it said.
Mar 15, 2021
09:27
Maharashtra: 1.29 lakh given vaccine, tally now over 28.19 lakh
Over 1.29 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 1,556 centres in Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said. Of these, 1,23,150 got the Covishield vaccine and 6,816 were given Covaxin, they said on Sunday. Between January 16, when the vaccination drive began, and March 13, a total of 28,19,888 beneficiaries have been given the shots, they said.
Mar 15, 2021
09:12
14 states, UTs have not reported any COVID fatalities in the last 24 hours
Fourteen states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.
Mar 15, 2021
09:01
7 states account for 87.73% of the new cases reported in a day
States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are showing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have accounted for 87.73 per cent of the new instances of the disease reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Maharashtra registered the highest daily new cases at 15,602, followed by Kerala with 2,035 and Punjab 1,510 new cases. India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 2.10 lakh, the ministry said adding Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.93 per cent of India's total active cases. The total number of recoveries in the country has surged to 1,09,89,897 with 16,637 people recuperating from the disease in a day. The ministry said 83.13 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states. Maharashtra has reported a maximum number of 7,467 single-day recoveries. The ministry said 161 deaths were reported in a day. Six states account for 84.47 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 88. Punjab reported 22 fatalities and Kerala 12.
Mar 15, 2021
08:50
