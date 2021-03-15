  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 85 days

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 15, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.

