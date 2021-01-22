Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Hope vaccination process complete to fullest extent, says Sonia Gandhi

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK bans passengers from Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo to control the spread of COVID variant, says a report.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Our COVID-19 management showed where there is resolve and resilience, resources come naturally, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Tezpur University convocation
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Hope COVID vaccination process will continue and be completed to the fullest extent, says Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Not in favour of granting extra opportunity to UPSC civil service aspirants who missed exams in 2020 due to COVID-19, Centre tells SC
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Uttarakhand government reduces COVID-19 RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests' costs. RT-PCR test can now be done at Rs 500 (Rs 900 earlier) and Rapid Antigen Test at Rs 427 (Rs 719 earlier).
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has crossed the 19 crore (190 million) RT-PCR and antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus behind COVID-19 pandemic, says ICMR official.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Andhra reports 139 more Covid cases, no fatalities
Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 139 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 8.86 lakh, while 254 more patients recovered from the virus.Krishna district accounted for the highest number (35) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (20), Guntur (17), East Godavari (13), Prakasam (9), Anantapur (8), Visakhapatnam and West Godavari (7 each), Kurnool (6), Nellore and Vizianagaram (5 each), Kadapa (4) and Srikakulam (3).
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 35,851 vaccinated in Gujarat, COVID-19 tally 2,57,813
A total of 35,851 persons have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat so far, including 12,487 on Thursday, even as 471 new cases took the state's coronavirus tally to 2,57,813 cases, while one death in the past 24 hours mounted Gujarat's Covid death toll to 4,372. According to the state health department, a total of 12,487 frontline Corona warriors received the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday at 161 vaccine centers.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 fatalities at over 21 lakh; total at 9,80,89,877
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from Friday's Union health ministry data on COVID-19
- 14.5k new cases, 18k new recoveries, 163 new deaths, 3.6k dip in active cases
- Tests above 8 lakh after 5 days. Tests have been below 1 million for the last 21 days. 1.81% positivity rate
- India's total vaccinations cross 1 million in 6 days
- Total cases in Maharashtra crosses 20 lakh. Maharashtra accounts for 19% of India's total cases and 33% of deaths. (Maharashtra is 9% of India's population). If Maharashtra was a country it would have ranked No.11 in the world in total cases
- Kerala reports 6.3k new cases, Maharashtra 2.9k, Tamil Nadu 596
- Maharashtra reports 52 new deaths, Kerala 21, Punjab 15
- Only 3 states report more than 10 new deaths. 13 states/UTs report 0 new deaths
- Active cases in Madhya Pradesh below 5k. 28 states/UTs now have less than 5k active cases of which 7 have less than 100 active cases