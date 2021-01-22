  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Hope vaccination process complete to fullest extent, says Sonia Gandhi

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 22, 2021 11:41 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 14,545 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Friday continued with its streak of low single-day cases, increasing the overall tally to 1,06,25,428, the health officials said. For the past 15 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections even as the toll remained below 300-mark for the past 25 days.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement