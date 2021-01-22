Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Hope vaccination process complete to fullest extent, says Sonia Gandhi

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from Friday's Union health ministry data on COVID-19

- 14.5k new cases, 18k new recoveries, 163 new deaths, 3.6k dip in active cases

- Tests above 8 lakh after 5 days. Tests have been below 1 million for the last 21 days. 1.81% positivity rate

- India's total vaccinations cross 1 million in 6 days

- Total cases in Maharashtra crosses 20 lakh. Maharashtra accounts for 19% of India's total cases and 33% of deaths. (Maharashtra is 9% of India's population). If Maharashtra was a country it would have ranked No.11 in the world in total cases

- Kerala reports 6.3k new cases, Maharashtra 2.9k, Tamil Nadu 596

- Maharashtra reports 52 new deaths, Kerala 21, Punjab 15

- Only 3 states report more than 10 new deaths. 13 states/UTs report 0 new deaths

- Active cases in Madhya Pradesh below 5k. 28 states/UTs now have less than 5k active cases of which 7 have less than 100 active cases