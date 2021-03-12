Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra's COVID surge due to panchayat polls, disregard for rules, say experts

Health Secretary: Kerala cases have declined; Gujarat, MP, Haryana at a tipping point

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Bengaluru Urban, Ernakulam, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad districts have the highest number of active COVID-19 cases. Bhushan said Kerala had 64,607 active cases of COVID-19 on February 11 which has now declined to 35,715. "We need to appreciate this," he said. In Uttar Pradesh, from 3,256 active cases on February 11, it has come down to 1,689 on March 11. In West Bengal, active cases have come down from 4,300 to 3,127, the Union health secretary said. However, in the case of Maharashtra, there were 36,917 active cases on February 11 and now it has crossed a lakh. Punjab had 2,100 cases which are now touching 9,400, Bhushan said. "We think Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are at a tipping point. They are yet to have a surge. But looking at early signs of an increase in numbers, we have had three meetings where the states have been told to increase the number of tests, surveillance, containment areas," he said.