Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra's COVID surge due to panchayat polls, disregard for rules, say experts

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 12, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 active cases rose by over 8,000 in the last 24 hours, posting the country's biggest single-day rise in the last six months.

