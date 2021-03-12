Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra's COVID surge due to panchayat polls, disregard for rules, say experts

Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 active cases rose by over 8,000 in the last 24 hours, posting the country's biggest single-day rise in the last six months.
Mar 12, 2021
12:05
Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 937, death toll by 6
With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in the Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,73,130, an official said on Friday. These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,321. The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.31 percent at present, he added.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 surge due to grampanchayat polls, disregard for rules: Experts
Maharashtra has been recording a substantial rise in coronavirus cases of late, with the authorities attributing it to crowding witnessed during the grampanchayat elections held mid-January this year and a widespread disregard for the norms by common people as well as politicians. The state on Thursday recorded 14,317 fresh infection cases, which is not only the highest so far in 2021, but also since October 7 last year. The overall case count till Thursday night was 22,66,374.
Mar 12, 2021
11:10
COVID-19: 700 people attend wedding in Maharashtra, organisers booked
In spite of the coronavirus restrictions, around 700 people gathered to attend a marriage function at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which police have registered a case against its organisers, civic authorities said. The event was held on March 10, the Kalayn Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said in a statement on Thursday.
Mar 12, 2021
10:59
No export prohibitions on COVID-19 vaccines says White House
The Biden administration on Thursday ruled out that it has imposed any kind of restrictions on the export of COVID-19 vaccines, amidst reports that European Union has been told by the US that they cannot expect any AstraZeneca shipments anytime soon. "We don't purchase AstraZeneca supplies. So there's no export prohibitions and all vaccine manufacturers in the United States are free to export their products while also fulfilling the terms of their contracts with the US government," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.
Mar 12, 2021
10:47
Recovery rate slips to 96.86% while positivity rate rises to 1.74%
Total cases see the biggest single-day rise in last three months & active cases in last 6 months. Recovery rate slips to 96.86% while positivity rate rises to 1.74%
Mizoram reports one fresh COVID-19 case, tally rises to 4,435
A 13-year-old boy tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,435, an official said on Friday. The northeastern state now has nine active cases, while 4,416 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. The death toll remained at 10. Mizoram has tested 2,40,960 samples till date, including 516 on Thursday, the official said. A total of 42,943 people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far, the health department said.
Mar 12, 2021
10:16
Mar 12, 2021
10:02
Brazil reporting it's highest yet daily deaths for the last two days; More than 2k daily deaths
- Cases per million population in USA is now over 90k/million. World average 15.2k. India 8.1k/million
Mar 12, 2021
09:35
COVID-19 INDIA UPDATES: Key points
Active Cases Rises By 8,011; The Biggest Single-day Rise In Last 6 Months
Additions To Total Cases At 23,285 Against Recoveries Of 15,157
Rise In Total Cases Highest Since December 25, 2020
Increase In Deaths Remains Above 100; It’s Up 117
Single-day Vaccination Tally At 4.8 Lakh Against Prev Day’s 13.2 Lakh
Recovery Rate Slips To 96.86% While Positivity Rate Slips To 1.74%
Total Cases At 1.13 Cr, Active At 1.97 Lk, Recoveries At 1.09 Cr & Deaths At 1.58 Lk
Mar 12, 2021
09:15
Denmark, Norway, Iceland suspend use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine over concerns about patients developing post-jab blood clots, as the manufacturer and Europe's medicines watchdog insisted the vaccine was safe, news agency AFP reported.
Mar 12, 2021
09:09
Active Covid cases rising in Andhra
Andhra Pradesh's active Covid-19 cases rose to 1,158 as on Thursday. The state logged 174 new Covid cases, taking its tally over 8.91 lakh, even as 78 more persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 60, followed by Krishna (26), Visakhapatnam (23), Guntur (12), East Godavari (11), Kurnool (8), Prakasam and Srikakulam (7 each), Anantapur and West Godavari (6 each), Kadapa (5) and Nellore (3). Chittoor's tally assumes significance as such a high tally from a single district has not been recorded in several days.
Health Secretary: Kerala cases have declined; Gujarat, MP, Haryana at a tipping point
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Bengaluru Urban, Ernakulam, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad districts have the highest number of active COVID-19 cases. Bhushan said Kerala had 64,607 active cases of COVID-19 on February 11 which has now declined to 35,715. "We need to appreciate this," he said. In Uttar Pradesh, from 3,256 active cases on February 11, it has come down to 1,689 on March 11. In West Bengal, active cases have come down from 4,300 to 3,127, the Union health secretary said. However, in the case of Maharashtra, there were 36,917 active cases on February 11 and now it has crossed a lakh. Punjab had 2,100 cases which are now touching 9,400, Bhushan said. "We think Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are at a tipping point. They are yet to have a surge. But looking at early signs of an increase in numbers, we have had three meetings where the states have been told to increase the number of tests, surveillance, containment areas," he said.
Mar 12, 2021
08:42
Don't lower guard, COVID-19 pandemic not over yet: Centre over rise in active cases
Expressing concern over the rise in active COVID-19 cases in a few states, including Maharashtra, the Centre on Thursday advised people to be "careful and watchful" and not lower guard as "the pandemic is not yet over." At a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul termed the coronavirus situation, especially in Maharashtra, "worrisome". He referred to the strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur from March 15 to 21 to say, "We are reaching a situation where these approaches (to tackle the spread of COVID-19) are being brought back."
Mar 12, 2021
08:31
Vaccination day 55 witnesses low turnout due to holiday
India witnessed a low turn-out of people taking the coronavirus vaccination on Thursday as it was Maha Shivratri, a gazetted holiday, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 2,60,73,517 vaccine doses have been given till 7 p.m., as per the provisional report, taking the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country beyond 2.60 crore. These include 72,16,759 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose and 40,48,754 who have taken the 2nd dose, as well as 71,16,849 frontline workers (1st dose), and 6,70,813 frontline workers (2nd dose). As many as 1,02,158 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 59,98,754 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have also taken the vaccine.
Mar 12, 2021
08:20
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus in the country and the ongoing inoculation drive. Our team of journalists will keep you updated with all the latest updates and trends.