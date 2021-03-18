Coronavirus LIVE: India sees highest single-day addition of COVID-19 cases in 2021

Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus, doctors say

Paediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus. She was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy. According to the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted in the preprint server medRxiv, the mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks and three days of her gestation period. Three weeks later, she gave birth to a vigorous, healthy, full-term girl, whose blood sample taken immediately after birth revealed the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the study noted. The woman, who has been breastfeeding the baby exclusively, received the second dose of the vaccine as per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline, the doctors noted. While earlier studies showed that the passage of antibodies from COVID-recovered mothers to their foetuses via the placenta was lower than expected, the current research suggests "potential for protection and infection risk reduction from SARS-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination." However, researchers note that further long-term studies are needed to quantify the antibody response in babies born to vaccinated mothers.