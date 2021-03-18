Coronavirus LIVE: India sees highest single-day addition of COVID-19 cases in 2021

Japan to end virus emergency in Tokyo despite rebound fears
Japan on Thursday will approve ending a monthslong state of emergency in Tokyo set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite concerns of a resurgence ahead of the spring party season and next week's Olympic torch relay. Experts on a government-commissioned panel moved to end the emergency this coming Sunday, underscoring the governments eagerness to minimize burdens on businesses and keep the economy going. However, some experts warned that although Tokyo has managed to bring down the rate of new infections, the decline has levelled off and could rebound.
Britain says lumps in global vaccine supply an issue
Britain said on Thursday that there were lumps and bumps in the global vaccine supply chain that was causing some issues and scolded the European Union for threatening to slap a ban on vaccine exports. "We always said right from the beginning that a new manufacturing process would have its lumps and bumps and that has been the case in the past and I'm sure it will be in the future," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky. "We're sourcing vaccines from all over the world and we are experiencing occasionally some issues and that's led to this, this issue with some supply in the coming weeks," he said. "The main thing is, we're still very much on course, we've still got line of sight to deliver the vaccines and to meet our targets," Jenrick said.
T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19
Three regional qualifying tournaments for the men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday. All three tournaments, originally to be played next month, would now be played in October with the Asia A qualifiers in Kuwait while South Africa hosts the two African events. "The decision was taken ... due to new restrictions being put in place by several participating countries to suspend sporting activities to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 variants..." the ICC said in a statement. "The other contributing factor was the extensive quarantine requirements for the visiting teams on their return to their respective countries." The governing body also cancelled an Asian qualifier for next year's Under-19 World Cup in West Indies.
Maharashtra state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
New coronavirus infections in India rose by the most in more than three months as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, with Maharashtra, the country's richest state, accounting for two-thirds of the latest daily tally. The western state reported 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the fast-spreading contagion in major industrial areas raised risks of companies' production being disrupted. India's total cases stood at 11.47 million, after the US and Brazil. The country's first wave peaked in September at nearly 100,000 cases a day, with daily infections hitting a low of just over 9,000 early last month. Cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai's suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services. The state, of 112 million people, ordered a fresh lock down in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.
Puducherry logs 81 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 40,201
The union territory of Puducherry registered 81 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, a top Health department official said on Thursday. A 69-year-old woman succumbed in the Karaikal region pushing the toll to 674. The 81 new cases were identified after the examination of 1,353 specimens, taking the overall tally 40,201, a release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said. Puducherry had on Wednesday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases as against the 24 on Tuesday. The number of active cases stood at 216 while 39,251 patients had recovered and were discharged so far. The Puducherry region alone accounted for 62 fresh cases followed by Karaikal (12) and Mahe (7) while the Yanam region did not report any new infection, he said.
Maharashtra | All government and private educational institutions to remain closed in Palghar District
Palghar Collector, Dr Manik Gursal ordered closure of all government schools, colleges, hostels and private schools in Palghar District till further orders. The decision came after 30 people, including students and a teacher, tested positive for coronavirus.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus, doctors say
Paediatricians have reported the first known case of a woman giving birth to a baby with antibodies against the novel coronavirus. She was given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during her pregnancy. According to the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study, posted in the preprint server medRxiv, the mother had received a single dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine at 36 weeks and three days of her gestation period. Three weeks later, she gave birth to a vigorous, healthy, full-term girl, whose blood sample taken immediately after birth revealed the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the study noted. The woman, who has been breastfeeding the baby exclusively, received the second dose of the vaccine as per the normal 28-day vaccination protocol timeline, the doctors noted. While earlier studies showed that the passage of antibodies from COVID-recovered mothers to their foetuses via the placenta was lower than expected, the current research suggests "potential for protection and infection risk reduction from SARS-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination." However, researchers note that further long-term studies are needed to quantify the antibody response in babies born to vaccinated mothers.
Delhi’s COVID-19 situation is under control, Health Minister says
Delhi reported 536 COVID-19 cases yesterday. The positivity rate in the UT is 0.66 percent. Compared to other states, situation in Delhi is under control, Delhi’s Health Minister told ANI today. The testing rate is 5 percent more than the national average, he said. However, people shouldn't be careless and wear masks as much as possible, he added. COVID-19 scenario is getting worse in the country, with the country reporting more than 35,000 cases – highest single-day rise in 2021.
No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a senior health department official said here on Thursday. The COVID-19 caseload in the north-eastern state remained at 16,841, PTI reported. Arunachal Pradesh currently has two active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have died due to the contagion so far. A total of 16,783 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state. The recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.65 percent and 0.012 percent, respectively. Changlang and Papumpare districts now have one active COVID-19 case each.
Telangana adds 278 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to 1,662
Telangana continued to witness a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with 278 new infections being reported, pushing the tally to over 3 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,662 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Adilabad and Nirmal districts with 28 and 24 cases respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 17. The state saw a marginal spike in cases during this week with a large number of cases being reported from a few schools in the state. The bulletin said 111 patients recovered from the infection on March 17. The cumulative recovered cases stood at nearly 3 lakhs, while 2,265 were under treatment. The bulletin said 59,905 samples were tested on March 17.
Section 144 imposed in Noida till April 30
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till April 30, prohibiting unauthorised protests and warning of action against people not following COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and wearing face masks at public places, according to an order. The restrictions have been imposed in view of the upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Good Friday, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti etc. amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it stated. During the period, people will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols at public places, according to the order. Nobody would be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except for differently-abled and vision-impaired persons, it stated. The police also reiterated the complete ban on celebratory firing at events such as weddings and consumption of liquor at public places during the period and cautioned people against selling, playing or displaying any audio or visual, which may create tension. For more information on what else is banned, click here.
UP plans to vaccinate those in 18-45 age group
With an expected surge in Covid cases during the upcoming Holi season, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to vaccinate people in the age group of 18-45 years. The proposal is being sent to the Centre for approval. The state government will also seek a nod for lifting the mandatory comorbidity condition for those in their 50s, which means that those in this age group can walk in with their age proofs to get the Covid-19 vaccine. State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the state's strategy has worked well so far in containment of the pandemic which reflects in its high recovery and low mortality rate. Singh, however, admitted that the state was ready to tweak the plan in public interest under the guidance from the Union Health Ministry. As per the proposal, younger people in the 18-45 age group should be allowed to take the Covid-19 vaccine especially if they have any co-morbid condition like type-1 diabetes, medically diagnosed hypertension or cardiac condition. Those with any kind of auto-immune diseases or on immuno-suppressant medication may also be allowed. Discussions over inclusion of certain groups of professionals like teachers and banking staff is also being deliberated upon. To achieve herd immunity, UP must vaccinate 30 percent of its 22.79 crore population, which is approximately 6.8 crore. So far, about 34 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state which is about 5 per cent of the target.
3 new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally rises to 5,035
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 5,035, a health department official said on Thursday. The archipelago now has six active COVID-19 cases and all the six patients are in South Andaman district, he said. A total of 4,967 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. The union territory administration has so far tested 2,97,433 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.69 per cent, he said. Altogether, 12,086 health care and frontline workers have been inoculated in the union territory so far, and 1,611 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said.
FIR against Mumbai restaurant for flouting COVID-19 norms
Police have registered an FIR against a popular restaurant in Mumbai for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules, civic officials said on Thursday. A BMC team raided the restaurant Auber-Gin Plates and Pours, located in Breach Candy area, late Wednesday night and collected Rs 19,400 as fine from 245 people there for not wearing masks, they said. The establishment was not operating at 50 percent capacity and customers were neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distance, BMC officials said. Based on the BMC's complaint, the police registered an FIR against the restaurant. The BMC's D-ward has also shut the restaurant for violation of the COVID-19 norms, a senior civic official said. The Maharashtra government in a notification on Monday said cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices, except those related to health and essential services, in the state will function at 50 per cent capacity till March 31.
Noida authorities impose Section 144 until April end to beat pandemic surge during festive season
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have imposed Section 144 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida from March 17 to April 30. The imposition of Section 144 in Noida comes amid the festive season and would impact festivities during Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Good Friday, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti and Hanuman Jayanti. "During these occasions, the chances of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order cannot be ruled out," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Dwivedi said in the order.
7 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,693
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday that pushed the district's tally to 25,693, official data showed. The active cases in the district reached 76 from 78 the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period. Another nine patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,526, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 percent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.35 percent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 2,014 from 1,912 on Tuesday while the overall recoveries reached 5,95,150 and the death toll reached 8,751 on Wednesday, the data showed.
Global coronavirus tally stands at 12.18 cr; death toll at 26.92 lakh
- Brazil reports an all-time high of new cases (90.8k). Brazil also reporting all-time high new deaths over the last few days (over 2.7k daily new deaths). Over 30k new deaths in Brazil in March.
Here's the state-wise break-up of coronavirus in India and the overall tally
COVID-19 India Updates: Key points
-India sees highest single-day addition of COVID-19 cases in 2021 so far
-Total cases rise by 35,871, highest daily rise since December 6
-Active cases see highest single-day rise since September 11, Up 17,958
-Rise in single-day active cases more than recoveries for first time in 2021
-Recoveries rise 17,741 in the last 24 hours; mortality rate at 1.39 percent
-Increase in deaths above 100 for 9th straight day; it’s up 172
-Recovery rate stays at 96.41 percent while positivity rate at 2.20 percent
-Single-Day vaccination tally at 20.78 lakh vs previous day’s 21.17 lakh
-Single-day testing in last 24 hours at 10.63 lakh vs 9.69 lakh on previous day
-Total cases at 1.14 crore, active 2.52 lakh, recoveries 1.10 crore and deaths 1.59 lakh
