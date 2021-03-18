  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE: India sees highest single-day addition of COVID-19 cases in 2021

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: March 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST

Coronavirus LIVE: India on Thursday recorded its highest single-day addition of COVID-19 cases in 2021 so far with the total cases rising by 35,871, which is the highest daily rise since December 6, 2020. The total number of active cases see the highest single-day rise since September 11, up by 17,958 cases. The rise in single-day active cases is more than recoveries for the first time in 2021. The total number of recoveries rise by  17,741 in the last 24 hours. The increase in deaths above 100 for the ninth straight day; it is up 172.

