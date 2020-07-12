Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total near 8.5 lakh with 28,637 fresh cases; death toll at 22,674

  • SENSEX
Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 12, 2020 10:08 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s total COVID-19 count on Sunday neared the 8.5 lakh mark with as many as 28, 637 fresh cases, taking the tally to 8,49, 553. The rise in total cases is the biggest single-day rise yet with over 28.5K cases. The total number of active cases now stands at 2,92,258, while the total number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620. The overall death toll is now at 22,674 with 551 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. The increase in deaths is the biggest single-day rise in the last seven days. In the past day, the active cases have risen by 8,851, while recoveries surged by 19,235. India’s recovery rate has improved to 62.9 percent. Now the gap between recoveries and active cases stands at 2.42 lakh. The total testing done has increased to 2.80 lakh from yesterday’s 2.83 lakh.

