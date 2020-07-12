Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s total COVID-19 count on Sunday neared the 8.5 lakh mark with as many as 28, 637 fresh cases, taking the tally to 8,49, 553. The rise in total cases is the biggest single-day rise yet with over 28.5K cases. The total number of active cases now stands at 2,92,258, while the total number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620. The overall death toll is now at 22,674 with 551 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. The increase in deaths is the biggest single-day rise in the last seven days. In the past day, the active cases have risen by 8,851, while recoveries surged by 19,235. India’s recovery rate has improved to 62.9 percent. Now the gap between recoveries and active cases stands at 2.42 lakh. The total testing done has increased to 2.80 lakh from yesterday’s 2.83 lakh.
Jul 12, 2020
10:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total near 8.5 lakh with 28,637 fresh cases; death toll at 22,674
India’s total COVID-19 count on Sunday neared the 8.5 lakh mark with as many as 28, 637 fresh cases, taking the tally to 8,49, 553. The rise in total cases is the biggest single-day rise yet with over 28.5K cases. The total number of active cases now stands at 2,92,258, while the total number of recoveries stands at 5,34,620. The overall death toll is now at 22,674 with 551 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. The increase in deaths is the biggest single-day rise in the last seven days. In the past day, the active cases have risen by 8,851, while recoveries surged by 19,235. India’s recovery rate has improved to 62.9 percent. Now the gap between recoveries and active cases stands at 2.42 lakh. The total testing done has increased to 2.80 lakh from yesterday’s 2.83 lakh.
Jul 12, 2020
09:40
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra governor goes in self-isolation after 16 Rajbhavan staff test COVID positive
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is in isolation after 16 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Raj Bhavan yesterday. He will be tested in a few days.
Jul 12, 2020
09:33
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad adds 178 new cases, tally 22,923; death toll 1,515
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 178 to 22,923 on Saturday while fatalities mounted by four to 1,515 in the district, state Health department said. A total of 126 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 17,789, it said. Of the 178 new cases, 166 cases were reported from the municipal corporation limits of Ahmedabad and the rest 12 from other parts of the district, it said. While the number of daily coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad city has seen a comparative decline over the last few weeks, the city civic body has increased the number of micro containment zones in areas reporting new cases. The number of micro containment areas in Ahmedabad now stands at 173, the civic body said.
Jul 12, 2020
09:27
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra sees 8,139 new COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 10,000
Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on Saturday which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600. With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department. Saturday's rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before. 4,360 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, which took number of recovered patients to 1,36,985. There are 99,499 active cases in the state while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.
Mumbai accounted for 39 out of 223 deaths and 1,284 new cases during the day. The financial capital of the country has recorded 91,745 coronavirus cases and 5,244 deaths so far.
Jul 12, 2020
09:20
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,308 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 39 deaths
The coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday with 1,308 new patients found, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As many as 39 patients died, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the financial capital of the country to 5,241. However, the figures for Mumbai were different in the Maharashtra government's statement, which put the death toll in the city at 5,244 and increase in cases at 1,284 with over all count of 91,745 cases.
As per the BMC, 1,497 patients recovered and were discharged during the day. So far, 63,431 patients have recovered in the city. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai, the BMC said. The doubling rate of cases is 50 days. As of July 10, 3,85,453 tests had been conducted, the corporation said.
India's Biocon Ltd has received regulatory approval for its drug Itolizumab to be used on coronavirus infected patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress, the biopharmaceutical company said in a statement on Saturday.
Jul 12, 2020
09:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.
"Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you," Kejriwal tweeted.
While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.
Jul 12, 2020
09:00
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India. For starters and the bad news is Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. In a tweet, the 77-year old actor informed that he has tested COVID positive and his family and staff have also undergone the tests. Their results are awaited, he added.
Meanwhile, in a statement Nanavati Hospital said, "Mr. Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. He has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter."