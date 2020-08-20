  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With almost 70,000 cases in a day, India COVID-19 tally at 28.37 lakh; recoveries near 21 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 20, 2020 09:35 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With a jump of 69,652 cases on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally in the country rose to an almost 28.37 lakh, including nearly 21 lakh recoveries. The number of dead increased by 977 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 53,866. The number of active cases stands at 6,86,395. The global death toll stands at 7,91,002 and caseload stands at 22,579,095.

