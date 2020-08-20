Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With almost 70,000 cases in a day, India COVID-19 tally at 28.37 lakh; recoveries near 21 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With a jump of 69,652 cases on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally in the country rose to an almost 28.37 lakh, including nearly 21 lakh recoveries. The number of dead increased by 977 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 53,866. The number of active cases stands at 6,86,395. The global death toll stands at 7,91,002 and caseload stands at 22,579,095.
Aug 20, 2020
10:09
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: OYO hotel rooms for paid isolation of COVID-19 patients in Bhubaneswar
Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified several OYO hotel rooms for paid isolation of asymptomatic patients. The decision in this regard was taken by the civic body after the Odisha capital registered a record 370 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can avail the facilities for a maximum of 10 days, following which they can go for seven-day home isolation, an order issued by the BMC stated.
Share:
Aug 20, 2020
09:45
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Key highlights from the Union health ministry COVID-19 updates
- India records a high of 69.65k new cases (Total cases: 28.37 lakh)
- India's recovery rate which was 64.5% at the start of the month, rises to 73.9%.
- Mortality rate has come down from 2.2% to 1.9% in the same period
- Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh report fall inactive cases
Share:
Aug 20, 2020
09:30
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 28,36,925 with nearly 70,000 new cases; recoveries at 20.96 lakh
With a jump of 69,652 cases on Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally in the country rose to an almost 28.37 lakh, including nearly 21 lakh recoveries. The number of dead increased by 977 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 53,866. The number of active cases stands at 6,86,395. Global death toll stands at 7,91,002 and caseload stands at 22,579,095.
Share:
Aug 20, 2020
09:20
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: COVID-19 link to type 1 diabetes probed; breathalyzer screening shows promise
A small study in Britain suggests researchers should be on the look-out over whether COVID-19 increases the risk of type 1 diabetes. Cases of type 1 diabetes among children may have risen during the peak of Britain's COVID-19 outbreak, scientists said on Monday in the Diabetes Care journal in a study based on 30 cases at two hospitals. In comparison with a typical year, this represented an 80% increase, they said.
"When we investigated further, some of these children had active coronavirus or had previously been exposed to the virus," study co-author Karen Logan of St. Mary's Hospital in London said. In type 1 diabetes - once known as juvenile diabetes - insulin-producing cells in the pancreas are destroyed, preventing the body from producing enough insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.
Share:
Aug 20, 2020
09:12
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One in four Indians could have been infected with the COVID-19, lab head says
At least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest, the head of leading private laboratory says. Dr. A. Velumani said an analysis of 270,000 antibody tests conducted by his company Thyrocare across India showed the presence of antibodies in an average of 26 percent of the people, indicating they had already been exposed to the coronavirus. "This is a much higher percentage than we had expected. The presence of antibodies is uniform across all age groups, including children," Velumani told Reuters. Thyrocare's findings are in line with government surveys done in Indian cities such as Mumbai, which showed that 57 percent of the population in its crowded slum areas had been exposed to the coronavirus.
Share:
Aug 20, 2020
08:56
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports the highest one-day count of 13,165 cases
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 13,165 new COVID-19 cases, highest one-day count, taking its tally to 6,28,642, while 346 fresh deaths pushed the toll beyond the 21,000-mark, a health official said. The previous single-day highest was 12,712 coronavirus cases, recorded on August 12. With 13,165 fresh COVID-19, the cumulative figure of infected people in Maharashtra rose to 6,28,642. The state reported 346 deaths, taking the fatality tally to 21,033, said the health official.
Share:
Aug 20, 2020
08:41
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccine's emergency authorisation could be considered if govt decides, ICMR to parliamentary panel
A top ICMR official told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday that phase-two clinical trial of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have almost been completed and emergency authorisation of a vaccine could be considered if the Centre decides so. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava informed members of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs that the vaccine candidates developed by Bharat Biotech, Cadila and the Serum Institute of India are at different stages of trial, said an MP present in the meeting. The COVID-19 vaccine candidates coordinated by Bharat Biotech and Cadila are nearing completion of phase-two trials.
Share:
Aug 20, 2020
08:36
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally surpasses 28 lakh mark
India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 28 lakh mark on Wednesday. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 27,67,273 and the death toll at 52,889. The ministry said that 20,37,870 people have so far recovered from the infection.