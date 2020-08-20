Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With almost 70,000 cases in a day, India COVID-19 tally at 28.37 lakh; recoveries near 21 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: One in four Indians could have been infected with the COVID-19, lab head says

At least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest, the head of leading private laboratory says. Dr. A. Velumani said an analysis of 270,000 antibody tests conducted by his company Thyrocare across India showed the presence of antibodies in an average of 26 percent of the people, indicating they had already been exposed to the coronavirus. "This is a much higher percentage than we had expected. The presence of antibodies is uniform across all age groups, including children," Velumani told Reuters. Thyrocare's findings are in line with government surveys done in Indian cities such as Mumbai, which showed that 57 percent of the population in its crowded slum areas had been exposed to the coronavirus.