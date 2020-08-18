  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recovery rate rises above 73%; COVID-19 tally crosses 27 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 18, 2020 09:58 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 57,981 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease crossed the 50,000-mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India also went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours. The recovery rate has risen to over 72 percent, the data showed.

