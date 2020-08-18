Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recovery rate rises above 73%; COVID-19 tally crosses 27 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Infectious COVID-19 mutation maybe 'a good thing', says disease expert
A mutation of the novel coronavirus increasingly common throughout Europe and recently detected in Malaysia may be more infectious but appears less deadly, according to a prominent infectious diseases doctor. Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University of Singapore and president-elect of the US-based International Society of Infectious Diseases, told Reuters that the D614G mutation has also been found in Singapore. The city-state's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: National Sports Awards likely to be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic
In a first, this year's National Sports Awards ceremony is likely to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29. The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. "The sports awards function this year is likely to be an online function. As per the Government of India instructions, the awardees will also be announced on the morning of the day of the function," a Sports Ministry source told PTI on Monday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India registers drop in active cases for the 2nd day in a row
- Drop in active cases in India for the second day in a row. -3,734 compared to the previous day. India's recovery rate is 73.2%.
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar report biggest drop in active cases
- India conducts almost 9 lakh tests (8,99,864). Closing in to 1 million tests per day. Total tests 3.09 crore.
- Maharashtra crosses 6 lakh total cases.
- Global deaths per million population closes on to 100 (now at 99.7)
- The BRICS nations are at the forefront of the COVID-19 spread. It started from China and Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa are in the top 5 countries with the most number of cases.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 27 lakh; recovery rate rises to 73.2%
Total Cases At 27,02,742, Active At 6,73,166, Recoveries At 19,77,779 & Deaths At 51,797
Total Cases Increase By 55,079, Active Decrease By 3,734 In Last 24 Hours
Recoveries Rise By 57,937 & Deaths By 876 In Last 24 Hours
Alert: Biggest 1-day Decrease In Active Cases Seen So Far
Alert: Active Cases Have Seen A Decrease Of 4,278 Since Yesterday
Alert: Gap Between Recoveries & Active Cases Rises To 13.04 Lakh Vs 12.42 Lakh Yesterday
Alert: Total Testing At 8.99 Lakh Vs 7.31 Lakh On Previous Day
Alert: Death Rate Remains At 1.92%; Recovery Rate At 73.2% Vs 72.5% Yesterday
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close
Up to 300 Pizza Hut restaurants will be closed, most of them dine-in locations not well suited for carryout and delivery at a time when millions of people are sheltering and eating at home. Pizza sales have exploded during the pandemic. Domino's last month reported a 30% spike in quarterly profits. On Monday it said that it was hiring more than 20,000 people to handle surging orders. Franchisee NPC International said Monday in documents filed in bankruptcy court that it had come to an agreement with Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations. The Leawood, Kansas, company filed for bankruptcy protection last month. NPC owns 1,225 Pizza Huts and 385 Wendy's restaurants in 27 states. There are 6,700 Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UP sees highest single-day spike of 69 COVID-19 deaths
Uttar Pradesh reported the highest single-day spike of 69 fatalities due to coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,515, a government bulletin said. A total of 4,186 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday took the state's infection tally to 1,58,216, it said. There are 50,893 active cases in the state, while 1,04,808 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the bulletin said. Among the 69 deaths, the highest (10) has been reported from Kanpur Nagar followed by eight deaths from Lucknow, six from Moradabad, four each from Prayagraj, Unnao among others. The highest number of the fresh COVID-19 cases was reported from Lucknow-595, Kanpur Nagar-429, Varanasi-198, Ballia-154 and Prayagraj-144 among other regions, the bulletin added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: '10 times more infectious' coronavirus strain with India connection found in Malaysia
A new coronavirus strain detected in Malaysia has been found to be ten times more infectious than the strain that has caused a global pandemic, a Bloomberg report said. The mutation called D614G was found in at least three people and has been linked to a restaurant owner who breached quarantine norms after returning from India.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for COVID-19
Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw announced in a tweet that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The billionaire entrepreneur took to the social media platform and said: "I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way."
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 6 lakh mark; 228 dead, 11,391 recover
Maharashtra on Monday crossed the six lakh mark with the addition of 8,493 new cases of COVID-19, while 228 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. The state's coronavirus count rose to 6,04,358 after 8,493 fresh cases were reported, while 228 new deaths took the fatality tally to 20,265, he said. Also, 11,391 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 4,28,514. There are 1,55,268 active cases in the state, the official added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 recovery cases above 19 lakh; total caseload above 26.47 lakh
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock 3.0. For starters, with 57,981 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease crossed the 50,000-mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India also went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours. The recovery rate has risen to over 72 percent, the data showed. India's COVID-19 recoveries have reached 19,19,842, while the actual caseload, which is the number of active cases, stands at 6,76,900 as on date and comprises only 25.57 percent of the total positive cases. The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the three crore-mark in India, with the health ministry asserting that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded network of diagnostic labs and facilitation of easy testing across the country.