Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India recovery rate rises above 73%; COVID-19 tally crosses 27 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India registers drop in active cases for the 2nd day in a row

- Drop in active cases in India for the second day in a row. -3,734 compared to the previous day. India's recovery rate is 73.2%.

- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar report biggest drop in active cases

- India conducts almost 9 lakh tests (8,99,864). Closing in to 1 million tests per day. Total tests 3.09 crore.

- Maharashtra crosses 6 lakh total cases.

- Global deaths per million population closes on to 100 (now at 99.7)

- The BRICS nations are at the forefront of the COVID-19 spread. It started from China and Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa are in the top 5 countries with the most number of cases.