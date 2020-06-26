Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 4.9 lakh, death toll crosses 15,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 4.90 lakh with yet another highest single-day spike with 17,296 new cases in the last24 hours. The country had recorded new 407 fatalities, taking the nationwide toll from the novel coronavirus to 15,301. However, the active cases were up by 2,949 in the last 24 hours and recoveries by 13,940.
Jun 26, 2020
09:39
#COVID_19 India Update | 14 states/UTs see active cases dropping vs 17 yesterday. West Bengal reports fall in active cases for 3rd day in a row. 11 states have recovery rate above 70% & 8 above 60% pic.twitter.com/NopZvmQqsZ
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally crosses 4.9 lakh
India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 4.90 lakh with yet another highest single-day spike with 17,296 new cases in the last24 hours. The country had recorded new 407 fatalities, taking the nationwide toll from the novel coronavirus to 15,301. However, the active cases were up by 2,949 in the last 24 hours and recoveries by 13,940.
Share:
Jun 26, 2020
09:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: After parotas, now ready-to-eat popcorns to attract 18% GST
After parotas, now ready-to-eat popcorns will attract 18 percent GST, as per Gujarat GST Authority of Advance Rulings (AAR). Spurting a fresh debate on food items, the Gujarat bench of the AAR held that ready-to-eat popcorn, which is prepared by heating of raw corn/maize grains and adding other ingredients like salt, etc. thereafter, would attract GST at the rate of 18 percent. Thus making popcorns, which is a mass consumption item, a little more heavy on consumer pockets.
Petrol prices increase by 21 paise, diesel by 17 paise per litre
Petrol prices were hiked for second straight day while diesel prices were raised for the 20th day in a row on Friday. The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19-21 and 15-17 paise per litre respectively across the metro cities, compared with the previous day's rates, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.19 a litre.
Share:
Jun 26, 2020
08:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Railways cancels all regular train services till August 12 as COVID-19 cases mount
All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been canceled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday. Sources said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, all special trains -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue, they said.
Share:
Jun 26, 2020
08:24
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana records 920 fresh COVID-19 cases
The surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued with 920 people testing positive and five succumbing to the virus on Thursday, taking the tally to 11,364 and the toll to 230, the state government said. It said 4,688 people have been discharged so far, while 6,446were under treatment in the state, which has been witnessing spike in cases in recent days with the government increasing the testing manifold. According to the bulletin, a total of 3,616 samples were tested on Thursday taking the cumulative figure to 70,934.
Share:
Jun 26, 2020
08:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally crosses 4.73 lakh
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in India the ongoing lockdown measures or Unlock 1.0 trends. For starters, India on Thursday crossed 4.73 lakh COVID cases with yet another highest single-day spike with 16,922 new cases. The country had recorded new 418 fatalities, taking the nationwide toll from the novel coronavirus to 14,894.