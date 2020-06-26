  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 4.9 lakh, death toll crosses 15,000

Pranati Deva | Published: June 26, 2020 09:25 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 4.90 lakh with yet another highest single-day spike with 17,296 new cases in the last24 hours. The country had recorded new 407 fatalities, taking the nationwide toll from the novel coronavirus to 15,301. However, the active cases were up by 2,949 in the last 24 hours and recoveries by 13,940.

