Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally at 4.9 lakh, death toll crosses 15,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana records 920 fresh COVID-19 cases



The surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued with 920 people testing positive and five succumbing to the virus on Thursday, taking the tally to 11,364 and the toll to 230, the state government said. It said 4,688 people have been discharged so far, while 6,446were under treatment in the state, which has been witnessing spike in cases in recent days with the government increasing the testing manifold. According to the bulletin, a total of 3,616 samples were tested on Thursday taking the cumulative figure to 70,934.