Coronavirus News Live: India's total cases surpass 5 lakh mark; Karnataka to reimpose curfew from July 5

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Update: Assam reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the toll in the state to 10, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam has reported 6,919 COVID-19 patients, of which 4,814 have been discharged, a daily bulletin of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said. It said the state has 2,092 active COVID-19 cases.
So far, 10 patients have died due to the disease, while three patients have migrated to other states, it added.
The state has till now tested 3,74,519 samples for COVID-19 across 12 government-run laboratories and a few outsourced centres, the daily bulletin said.
It said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 14.8 days on Friday from 7.9 days on June 11, when there were 3,430 cases.
According to the bulletin, 28,574 people are lodged in institutional quarantine facilities, while the total number of persons now tracked in home quarantine stands at 1,26,861.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Australia's Queensland recorded no new coronavirus cases overnight but the government will wait until Tuesday to announce any easing of restrictions. Queenslanders will have to wait 48 hours to know when and how Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted after the transport minister stonewalled questions about borders reopening.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South Korea has confirmed 62 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period as the Asian country continues to face new clusters of infections amid eased social distancing rules. The additional cases reported Sunday took the country’s total to 12,715, with 282 deaths.
Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates: With the highest single-day jump of 1,087 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, Telangana's tally crossed 13,000, overtaking Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.
With 13,436 cases, Telangana has now climbed to the eighth position in the list of states with most cases.Saturday also saw six fatalities, pushing the death toll to 243.
Of the fresh cases, 888 were reported in Greater Hyderabad, the biggest hotspot. Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 74 and 37 cases.
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest-ever number of coronavirus cases - 615, as rising number of infections were reported from Surat and other cities across the state.
Gujarat has been witnessing around 570 to 580 new cases of virus infection per day, since the last couple of days.
Of the new cases, Ahmedabad accounted for over a third, at 211. However, the city which was reporting around 300 plus cases daily has seen the number come down to over 200.
There were 18 deaths on Saturday - 12 in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and a patient each succumbing in Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Botad and Junagadh.
The state has 6,566 active cases, out of which the condition of 6,497 is stable, whereas 69 critical patients are still on ventilator.
Right now, there are 2,35,954 people quarantined - 2,32,524 at home and 3,430 in government facilities.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates: Odisha reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Saturday, taking the death toll due to 18 in the state, as 170 more people, including an NDRF jawan, tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the tally of such cases to 6,350.
Guwahati to enforce complete lockdown starting from today for 14 days: Guwahati city is enforcing a complete lockdown from 7 pm June 28 for 14 days. Instructions have been issued by the government. Lockdown will be implemented very strictly in view of COVID-19 pandemic, said Munna Prasad Gupta, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.
Important Update: There were 25,00,419 confirmed cases in the US, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University , with US deaths now exceeding 1,25,000, approximately one-fourth the world total of over 4,95,000.
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates: Bihar witnessed a huge hike in COVID-19 infections, with 301 people testing positive for the virus, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 58, officials said. With the fresh cases, the state's coronavirus tally has reached 8,979, reported News18.
6,368 new cases in Maharashtra, 167 deaths
Maharashtra recorded 6,368 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 1,59,133 on Saturday. Health officials said out of them, 5,318 cases were freshly reported since Friday and 1,050 were those left unreported over the past few weeks.
On Saturday, the state’s death toll touched 7,273 with 167 more deaths reported across districts.
Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a 1,402 new positive cases on Saturday, reaching 74,252.
To begin with, in the last 24 hours, India reported 18,552 cases of COVID-19 with total number infections surpassing the 5 lakh-mark to reach 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases and 2,95,881 recoveries. As many as 384 deaths took place in a day pushing the total fatalities to 15,685. It took 110 days for coronavirus infection in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark. The health ministry said that around 58.13 percent patients have recovered so far.