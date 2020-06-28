  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 38 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News Live: India's total cases surpass 5 lakh mark; Karnataka to reimpose curfew from July 5

CNBC-TV18 | Published: June 28, 2020 09:25 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News Live: In the last 24 hours, India reported 18,552 cases of COVID-19 with total number infections surpassing the 5 lakh-mark to reach 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases and 2,95,881 recoveries. As many as 384 deaths took place in a day pushing the total fatalities to 15,685. It took 110 days for coronavirus infection in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark. The health ministry said that around 58.13 percent patients have recovered so far.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement