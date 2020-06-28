Coronavirus News Live: India's total cases surpass 5 lakh mark; Karnataka to reimpose curfew from July 5

Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Update: Assam reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the toll in the state to 10, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam has reported 6,919 COVID-19 patients, of which 4,814 have been discharged, a daily bulletin of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said. It said the state has 2,092 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 10 patients have died due to the disease, while three patients have migrated to other states, it added.

The state has till now tested 3,74,519 samples for COVID-19 across 12 government-run laboratories and a few outsourced centres, the daily bulletin said.

It said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 14.8 days on Friday from 7.9 days on June 11, when there were 3,430 cases.

According to the bulletin, 28,574 people are lodged in institutional quarantine facilities, while the total number of persons now tracked in home quarantine stands at 1,26,861.