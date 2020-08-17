Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 case tally rises to 26.47 lakh, death toll crosses 50,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India overall fatalities 4th highest in the world after the US, Brazil, Mexico

- India crosses 3 crore tests. About 21.8k tests per million population.

- Deaths in India over 50k now (50,921). 4th highest in the world, behind USA, Brazil and Mexico. Mortality rate at 1.9 percent.

- Decline in active cases for the third time. 544 lower than the previous day.

- Major states reporting decline in active cases: Andhra Pradesh (-2193); Bihar (-1532); Assam (-619); Delhi (-666); Telengana (-1122)

- Delhi's recovery rate again over 90 percent; Maharashtra's recovery rate touches 70 percent.

- At 5.96 lakh cases, Maharashtra's cases more than South Africa (Ranked 5th in the world)

- Maharashtra deaths now over 20k (20,037). 22.5 percent of total cases in India but 39.3 percent of total deaths.