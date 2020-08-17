Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 case tally rises to 26.47 lakh, death toll crosses 50,000

Coronavirus News LIVE Upates: TMC MLA Samaresh Das dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at a hospital in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on Monday, party sources said. He was 76. The three-time MLA from Egra assembly constituency in the district was admitted to the hospital a few days back after he had tested positive for coronavirus and developed complications of heart and kidney, party sources said. He died this morning, a senior party leader said. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in a message, condoled his death.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: China grants the country's first COVID-19 vaccine patent to CanSino
China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV, state media reported, citing documents from the country's intellectual property regulator. It is the first Covid-19 vaccine patent granted by China, Reuters reported citing state-owned newspaper People's Daily.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports 19 new COVID-19 cases
Sikkim on Sunday recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 1,167, officials said. There are 463 active cases in the state at present, they said. Eight of the new cases were detected among those working in the state's pharma companies, they added. Besides, personnel of the ITBP posted in Lingdum was also found to be positive.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: South Koreans urged to stay home as cases jump
South Korea counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus cases on Monday as the government urged people to stay home and curb travel. The government had drawn up a special holiday on Monday with hopes of spurring domestic consumption. But as infections in the capital region increase, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged people to stay home and for residents in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province to avoid visiting other parts of the country for two weeks. The 197 new cases announced by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the nation's total to 15,515, including 305 deaths. The 279 new cases reported on Sunday was South Korea's biggest single-day jump since early May amid concerns about an outbreak in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Japan's economy shrinks at record rate, slammed by pandemic
Japan's economy shrank at an annual rate of 27.8% in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released on Monday. The Cabinet Office reported that Japan's preliminary seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of a nation's goods and services, fell 7.8% quarter on quarter. The annual rate shows what the number would have been if continued for a year. Japanese media reported the latest drop was the worst since World War II. But the Cabinet Office said comparable records began in 1980. The previous worst contraction was in 2009, during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009. The world's third-largest economy was already ailing when the virus outbreak struck late last year. The fallout has since gradually worsened both in COVID-19 cases and social distancing restrictions.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India overall fatalities 4th highest in the world after the US, Brazil, Mexico
- India crosses 3 crore tests. About 21.8k tests per million population.
- Deaths in India over 50k now (50,921). 4th highest in the world, behind USA, Brazil and Mexico. Mortality rate at 1.9 percent.
- Decline in active cases for the third time. 544 lower than the previous day.
- Major states reporting decline in active cases: Andhra Pradesh (-2193); Bihar (-1532); Assam (-619); Delhi (-666); Telengana (-1122)
- Delhi's recovery rate again over 90 percent; Maharashtra's recovery rate touches 70 percent.
- At 5.96 lakh cases, Maharashtra's cases more than South Africa (Ranked 5th in the world)
- Maharashtra deaths now over 20k (20,037). 22.5 percent of total cases in India but 39.3 percent of total deaths.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases near 26.5 lakh mark; recoveries at 19.19 lakh
With a spike of 57,982 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 26,47,663 on Monday, while the overall death toll increased to 50,921 with the addition of 941 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stand at 19,19,842, while active cases are at 6,76,900.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With 8,012 new cases, AP's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.89 lakh
The Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh touched 2.89 lakh on Sunday as 8,012 fresh cases were added while the total number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark. With 88 fresh casualties, the overall coronavirus toll climbed to 2,650, according to the latest bulletin. It said 10,117 patients had recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours. The state now has 85,945 active coronavirus cases after 2.01 lakh had recovered so far. The infection positivity rate continued to shoot up and has now reached 10.13 percent after 28.60 lakh tests were done. Chittoor district reported the highest number of 981 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, followed by West Godavari 893 and East Godavari 875. East Godavari crossed the 40,000 mark in the overall number of cases, the top in the state.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Another COVID-19 death in Chandigarh, 93 new cases
The novel coronavirus death toll in Chandigarh rose to 29 on Sunday with another fatality, while 93 new cases took the tally to 2,102, a health bulletin said. An 87-year-old man succumbed to the infection at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. He had a previous history of hypertension, diabetes and coronary artery disease, as per the bulletin. There are 934 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the new 93 cases include a three-year-old and a five-year-old boy. Nineteen more patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,137, it said. A total of 21,060 samples have been taken for tested so far, as per the bulletin.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat records 1,120 new COVID-19 cases; tally at 78,783
The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose by 1,120 to 78,783 on Sunday, state Health Department said. With 20 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 2,787, it said. A total of 959 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 61,496, the department said. The state tested 50,560 samples in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 777.84 tests per day per million, it said. A total of 13,12,824 samples have been tested so far in the state, it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 death toll crosses 20,000-mark; new cases 11,111
The coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra breached the 20,000-mark on Sunday after 288 patients succumbed to the infection, a state health official said. The state reported 11,111 new positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall tally to 5,95,865, he said. The number of deaths caused by the infection now stands at 20,037, the official said. A total of 8,837 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Sunday, taking the count of such persons to 4,17,123. There are 1,58,395 active cases in the state now, the official added. Mumbai reported 1,010 new cases and 47 deaths. This took the number of cases in the city to 1,28,726 and the death toll to 7,133. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 17,825 now, he added. So far 31,62,740 tests have been carried out in the state.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally tops 26 lakh mark; recoveries past 19 lakh
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak in India and the ongoing Unlock 3.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 case count surpassed the 26 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries surged beyond 19 lakh on Sunday, according to a PTI tally. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 25,89,682 and the death toll at 49,980. The ministry said that 18,62,258 people have so far recovered from the infection.