Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 case tally rises to 26.47 lakh, death toll crosses 50,000

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 17, 2020 10:46 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: With a spike of 57,982 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 caseload surged to 26,47,663 on Monday, while the overall death toll increased to 50,921 with the addition of 941 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The overall recoveries stand at 19,19,842, while active cases are at 6,76,900. 

