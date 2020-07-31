Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 death toll at 6,76,759; caseload at 1,74,74,691
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID tally crosses 16 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases
India's COVID tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 35,747. The total caseload stands at 16,38,871, with as many as 545,318 active cases and 10,57,805 discharged or cured.
The country saw a record single-day increase of 52,123 infections on Thursday pushing India's COVID-19 tally to 15,83,792, while the death toll climbed to 34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal records the highest number of single-day deaths; Discharge rate improves
New positive cases: 2434
Total cases: 67,692
Active cases today: 19,900 (248 more compared to yesterday's figure)
Deaths in last 24 hrs: 46
Total deaths: 1536
Kolkata remains the largest contributor to fresh cases (750) and deaths (16)
Discharged in last 24 hrs: 2140
Total discharged: 46,256
Discharge rate: 68.33%
The sample tested in last 24 hrs: 18,042
Total samples tested: 8,74,397
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Herd immunity can't be strategic choice or option in India, says health ministry
Given the size of India's population, herd immunity "cannot be a strategic choice or option", the health ministry said on Thursday as it urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour till a vaccine is developed. At a press briefing, when asked whether India was approaching herd immunity against the coronavirus infection, Officer on Special Duty in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan replied that herd immunity is a kind of indirect protection from an infectious disease like COVID-19. It happens only when a population becomes immune either through vaccination or immunity is developed through a previous infection, he said.
"In a country with the size of the population like India, herd immunity cannot be a strategic choice or option. It can only be an outcome, and that too at a very high cost as it means lakhs of people will have to be infected, get hospitalised and many will die in the process," Bhushan said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Spurt in COVID-19 cases due to ramped-up testing, says Andhra govt
The Andhra Pradesh government has attributed the spike in the COVID-19 positive cases over the past few days to ramped-up testing besides the movement of people from other states with the easing of lockdown restrictions. Coronavirus cases surged to 1,20,390 in Andhra Pradesh yesterday as it reported a new single-day high of 10,093 infections. Authorities said a record number of 70,584 tests were done during the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM on Wednesday. According to government data as of yesterday, AP has conducted 18,20,009 tests at the rate of 34,083 per million population, stated to be the highest among states. Tamil Nadu is next with 32,154 tests per million. In just the last two days, the number of Covid-19 cases increased by 20,260 from 1,40,652 sample tests as the overall infection positivity rate climbed to 6.91 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 5,864 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths
In a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a total of 5,864 people tested positive on Thursday compared to around 7,000 in the last few days while the total infection count rose to 2,39,978. The state government announced extending the lockdown, clamped to curb the spread of the contagion, till August 31,
but allowed more relaxations such as increasing the workforce in private firms in non-containment zones under Greater Chennai Police limits. The toll due to the disease shot up to 3,838 with 97 more deaths, a health department bulletin said. The state recorded 5,295 recoveries, taking the cumulative number of those discharged to 1,78,178. Active cases, including those in isolation, were 57,962. Testing of samples continued to remain high as 61,202 specimens were examined on Thursday, taking the total to 25,97,862 the bulletin said. Chennai saw 1,175 people contracting the contagion to touch an aggregate of 98,767.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Number of tests for detection of COVID-19 infection in India crossed 18 million on Thursday, says Union health ministry
The combined and focused efforts of Union and state and UT governments have resulted in ramped-up testing across the country to ensure early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases, the Union health ministry said in the statement on Thursday as the number of tests for detection of coronavirus infection in India crossed 18 million. The average daily tests (on a rolling week on week basis) have increased from 2.4 lakh in the first week of July to more than 4.68 lakh in the last week of July. The enhanced testing infrastructure has led to a sharp increase in the cumulative testing from 88 lakh total tests till July 1 to nearly 1.82 crore till July 30, the ministry said, adding that the Tests Per Million (TPM) rate has subsequently increased to 13,181. The testing lab network in the country has been strengthened with 1,321 labs in the country as on date with 907 labs in the government sector and 414 private labs. As many as 31 states and UTs are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 10 lakh recovered COVID patients, 1.9 times of active cases; India COVID-19 tally set to cross 16 lakh today
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic today and the upcoming Unlock 3.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 total is set to cross 16 lakh mark on Friday. The country saw a record single-day increase of 52,123 infections on Thursday pushing India's COVID-19 tally to 15,83,792, while the death toll climbed to 34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day. The silver lining is: the number of recovered coronavirus patients crossed the 10-lakh mark on Thursday and is now 1.9 times the total active cases while the fatality rate has dropped to 2.21 percent. Moreover, as many as 21 states and Union Territories have case positivity rate less than 10 percent, while in four it is less than five percent. The not so comfortable fact is: there are 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection at present in the country.