Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Number of tests for detection of COVID-19 infection in India crossed 18 million on Thursday, says Union health ministry

The combined and focused efforts of Union and state and UT governments have resulted in ramped-up testing across the country to ensure early detection and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases, the Union health ministry said in the statement on Thursday as the number of tests for detection of coronavirus infection in India crossed 18 million. The average daily tests (on a rolling week on week basis) have increased from 2.4 lakh in the first week of July to more than 4.68 lakh in the last week of July. The enhanced testing infrastructure has led to a sharp increase in the cumulative testing from 88 lakh total tests till July 1 to nearly 1.82 crore till July 30, the ministry said, adding that the Tests Per Million (TPM) rate has subsequently increased to 13,181. The testing lab network in the country has been strengthened with 1,321 labs in the country as on date with 907 labs in the government sector and 414 private labs. As many as 31 states and UTs are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.