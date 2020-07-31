  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 31, 2020 09:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID tally crossed the 16 lakh mark on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 35,747. The total caseload stands at 16,38,871, with as many as 545,318 active cases and 10,57,805 discharged or cured.

