Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 11.18 lakh with a record over 40K cases; death toll at 27,497

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 159 new cases in Chhattisgarh, count grows to 5,407

With the addition of 159 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Chhattisgarh's count increased to 5,407, a health official said. The number of recovered cases reached 3,775 after 117 patients were discharged during the day, the official said. The death toll so far stood at 24, he said. Of the fresh cases, 36 were from Raipur district, 26 from Surguja, 25 from Bastar, 14 from Korba, eight from Durg, seven each from Balodabazar and Kanker districts, six from Bemetara, five from Dantewada, four each from Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bilaspur and Janjgir-Champa districts and two from Koriya, he said. Besides, one case each came from Gariaband, Raigarh, Mungeli and Balrampur districts, the official said.

According to him, the number of active cases is 1,608, as 3,775 people have been discharged after recovery, while 24 have died so far. The state, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 3,000 cases in the last one month, he said.

With 1,172 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajnandgaon (440), Bilaspur (435), Korba (364), Janjgir-Champa (339), Durg (315), Balodabazar (310), Jashpur (204), Surguja (177), Balrampur (166), Raigarh (164), Kanker (144), Narayanpur (140), Kabirdham (136), Mungeli (136) Bemetara (109) and Bastar (101), he said.

