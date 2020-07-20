  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 11.18 lakh with a record over 40K cases; death toll at 27,497

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 20, 2020 10:08 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload on Monday surged by a highest-ever 40, 425 cases in a single day, taking the country tally to over 11.18 lakh, which includes more than 3.90 lakh active cases and over 7 lakh recoveries. The death toll climbed to 27, 497 after the country added 681 fresh fatalities.

