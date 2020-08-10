Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally past 22 lakh mark; 4th day India adds over 60,000 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's novel COVID-19 tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said. The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 percent. This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.
Aug 10, 2020
12:15
The fine for not wearing the mask in Gujarat has been raised to Rs 1000 from August 11: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/8oBklIaFlB
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's sees the highest ever single-day rise in recoveries by 54,859 today; case fatality rate hits a new low of 2%
-India's COVID-19 recoveries cross the historic peak of 1.5 million
-Highest ever single day recoveries of 54,859 today
-Recoveries exceed the active cases by more than 9 lakh
-Case Fatality Rate touches a new low of 2%
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
12:01
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha COVID-19 cases rise by 1,528; total nears 50,000
1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,543 recoveries and 14 deaths reported in Odisha on August 9. Total number of cases stands at 47,455 cases, including 15,334 actives cases, 31,784 recoveries and 286 deaths till date: State Health Department, Odisha
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
11:50
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 victim buried on civic land after cemetery's refusal
A 74-year-old man, who died of COVID-19, was buried on municipal land here after a local Christian cemetery said it would only allow the burial of his ashes after cremation. The victim, who was undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra since August 1, died on Sunday morning. He was a member of the local Protestant church, his son told PTI. The family approached the Jaripatka Christian Cemetery for burial. However, a member of the cemetery's committee told them that the deceased's ashes could be buried there, citing the COVID-19 outbreak and the facility being located close to some residential premises, he said.
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
11:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 20 security personnel among 38 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh
Thirty-eight more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 2,155 on Monday, a health official said. Eleven of the fresh cases were reported in East Kameng district, five in East Siang, four in Lower Siang, three each in the Capital Complex region and West Siang and Tirap districts, two each in Anjaw, Papumpare, Tawang and Namsai and one in Upper Siang district, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
11:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Pune's COVID-19 case tally nears 66,000 says official
The COVID-19 case count in Maharashtra's Pune rose by 1,390 in the last 24 hours to 65,966, a health official said on Sunday. With 24 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,540, he said. A total of 1,879 patients were discharged during the day, the official said.
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
11:19
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: British Airways to resume direct flights from India to London Heathrow via air bubbles from August 17
British Airways to resume direct flights from India to London Heathrow via air bubbles from August 17
British Airways offers flights to those allowed under MHA guidelines to London, beyond
British Airways to operate 5 flights/week from Delhi, Mumbai to London
Hyderabad and Bangalore will have four flights a week to London
Customers should wear face masks at all times, replace every 4 hours in longer flights
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
11:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 9th August is 2,45,83,558 including 4,77,023 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
11:00
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Israeli jeweler makes $1.5 million gold coronavirus mask
An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the world's most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer, said designer Isaac Levy. Levy, owner of the Yvel company, said the buyer had two other demands: that it be completed by the end of the year, and that it would be the priciest in the world. That last condition, he said, "was the easiest to fulfill." He declined to identify the buyer, but said he was a Chinese businessman living in the United States.
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
10:45
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Italy reports 463 new coronavirus cases
Italy's tally of daily new COVID-19 cases leaped higher on Sunday, with 463 cases, according to Health Ministry figures. Many of the latest cases have been found in young people returning from vacations abroad. Italy's day-to-day new caseload had previously soared far above 500 confirmed infections, but the number had dropped to 347 on Saturday, more in line with numbers of the past few weeks. For months, the region with by far the most daily new coronavirus infections had been Lombardy, the northern region where Italy's outbreak erupted in February. On Sunday, Lombardy had 71 new cases, barely outstripping several other regions, including Emilia-Romagna with 69, Tuscany with 61 and Veneto with 58. While in the first weeks of the outbreak in Italy, only one of every 83 infections occurred in persons 18 years old or younger, now one of every eight confirmed cases occurs in that age bracket. With two deaths registered on Sunday, Italy's known death toll stood at 35,205. Italy's overall count of known infections in the pandemic stands at 250,566.
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
10:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Britain records more than 1,000 new infections
Britain has recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the first time since late June. Government statistics say 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the 24 hours until 9 am Sunday. The last time the number was over 1,000 was on June 26. Britain has seen a gradual rise in coronavirus infections since it began lifting lockdown restrictions in mid-June. The government has put the next stage of reopening, which had been due to take effect August 1, on hold for at least two weeks. The number of patients hospitalised with the virus continues to decline, as does the daily number of deaths. Eight new COVID-19 fatalities were reported Sunday. Britain's official coronavirus death toll stands at 46,574, the highest in Europe.
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
10:20
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Indian hockey team forward Mandeep Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the sixth national player to contract the dreaded infection, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Monday. The 25-year-old from Jalandhar is asymptomatic and is being treated along with the other five players by doctors in Bengaluru, where the national camp is due to start on August 20 at the SAI centre. "Mandeep Singh, a member of the Indian Men's Hockey team, who was given the Covid test (RT PCR) along with 20 other players at the National Camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has tested COVID positive, but is asymptomatic," the SAI said in a statement.
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
10:05
#COVID19 In India | Total cases exceed 22 lakh; recovery rate improves to 69.3% Vs 68.8% previously, while death rate remains at 2%. Gap between recoveries & active cases rises to 9 lakh pic.twitter.com/0eG22lyE8j
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s recovery rate nears 70%; overall recoveries above 15 lakh and other key highlights from today’s Union health ministry data
- India's recoveries now over 1.5 million with almost 55k new recoveries. Recovery rate is now 69.6 percent. India's mortality rate comes down to 2 percent.
- More than 1000 new deaths (1007)
- Tamil Nadu's recovery rate is now over 80 percent at 80.4 percent
- Global total COVID-19 cases now over 20 million (2 crore)
- Deaths in Brazil now over 1 lakh
- Deaths per million population in USA is now 500 (world average: 94.2; India: 32)
- Total cases in Asia now over 5 million, of which 2.2 million are in India.
- In Qatar, the total cases per million population is now 40,226. The country however now has only 3k active cases out of a total of 1.13 lakh cases. The mortality rate is 0.16 percent against a global average of 3.67 percent
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
09:49
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Single-day spike of 62,064 cases takes India's COVID-19 tally past 22 lakh mark; 1,007 deaths takes the toll to 44,386
Total Cases Exceed 22 Lakh
Total Cases At 22,15,074 Active 6,34,945, Recoveries 15,35,743 & Deaths 44,386
Total Cases Increase By 62,064, Active By 6,198 In Last 24 Hours
Recoveries Rise By 54,859 & Deaths By 1,007 In Last 24 Hours
Alert: Death Rate Remains At 2% From Yesterday’s Level Of 2.01%
Alert: Gap Between Recoveries & Active Cases Rises To 9 Lakh Vs 8.52 Lk Yesterday
Alert: Total Testing At 4.77 Lakh Vs 7.19 Lakh On Previous Day
Alert: Recovery Rate Rises To 69.3% From Yesterday’s Level Of 68.8%
Share:
Aug 10, 2020
09:40
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally set to cross the 22 lakh mark
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock 3.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally is set to cross the 22 lakh mark on Monday. The country has added over 60,000 cases daily in the last three days. On Sunday, the total caseload stood over 21.53 lakh with the recoveries nearing the 15 lakh mark.The death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities in a day. The number of recoveries surged to 14,80,884 with record 53,879 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 68.78 percent. The case fatality rate has dropped 2.01 percent, according to ministry data. There are 6,28,747 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 29.20 percent of the total caseload in the country. The total coronavirus cases have mounted to 21,53,010, it said. This is the third consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Friday.