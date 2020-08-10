Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally past 22 lakh mark; 4th day India adds over 60,000 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s recovery rate nears 70%; overall recoveries above 15 lakh and other key highlights from today’s Union health ministry data

- India's recoveries now over 1.5 million with almost 55k new recoveries. Recovery rate is now 69.6 percent. India's mortality rate comes down to 2 percent.

- More than 1000 new deaths (1007)

- Tamil Nadu's recovery rate is now over 80 percent at 80.4 percent

- Global total COVID-19 cases now over 20 million (2 crore)

- Deaths in Brazil now over 1 lakh

- Deaths per million population in USA is now 500 (world average: 94.2; India: 32)

- Total cases in Asia now over 5 million, of which 2.2 million are in India.

- In Qatar, the total cases per million population is now 40,226. The country however now has only 3k active cases out of a total of 1.13 lakh cases. The mortality rate is 0.16 percent against a global average of 3.67 percent