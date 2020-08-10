  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally past 22 lakh mark; 4th day India adds over 60,000 cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: August 10, 2020 12:18 PM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's novel COVID-19 tally crossed the 22-lakh mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities, the Health Ministry said. The recoveries surged to 15,35,743 with a record 54,859 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 69.33 percent. This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000.

