Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally hits 9-lakh mark; 1 lakh cases added in just 3 days

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 'Key element of strong antibody response to COVID-19 decoded'
Scientists have discovered a common feature found in many of the human antibodies that neutralise the novel coronavirus, a finding which they say can aid successful vaccine development against COVID-19.
While multiple vaccine candidates have entered clinical trials, the researchers, including those from the Scripps Research Institute in the US, said the features of human antibodies which contribute to the most effective immune response against the novel coronavirus -- SARS-CoV-2 -- remain unclear.
In the study, published in the journal Science, they assessed nearly 300 recently identified human SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, and uncovered a gene frequently associated with those most effective against the virus.
The researchers explained that SARS-CoV-2 uses the receptor binding domain (RBD) on its spike protein to bind to the host cell-surface receptor, ACE2, and infect human cells.
They said antibodies which could target the RBD and block binding to ACE2 are highly sought, and a number have been discovered.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: No community transmission in India, says Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan
"There is no permanent definition of the word community transmission, but given the current situation there is no community transmission in India, there was some localised transmission in places like Dharavi but it was effectively contained," said Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at over 13 million
There are more than 13 million coronavirus cases worldwide, an increase of 1m cases in 5 days, Johns Hopkins University data show. The current total is 13,026,225. There have been 570,924 known deaths so far.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi recovery rate now over 80% and other salient points from today’s Union health ministry COVID-19 data
- India crosses 9 lakh cases. 8 lakh to 9 lakh in 3 days.
- Highest daily tests: 2.86 lakh
- Delhi continues on recovery path with more daily recoveries than new cases. Recovery rate now at 80.3%
- Almost 39% of new cases from the southern states
- USA's mortality rate is now below 4% (3.97%). World average: 4.35%
- Pakistan crosses 2.5 lakh cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally hits 9-lakh mark; jump of 1 lakh cases in just 3 days
India on Tuesday crossed the 9-lakh mark with total COVID-19 cases at 9,06,752, with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stand at 3,11,565, while the number of recoveries or cured patients from the virus stands 5,71,459. The death toll stands at 23,727.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Four more patients, including senior GMCH doctor, die in Assam
Four more COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor of the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), died and 1,001 new cases were reported on Monday, taking Assam's infection tally to 17,807, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The death toll of novel coronavirus patients in the state has risen to 45 but the Death Audit Board is yet to ascertain whether five of these had the "underlying cause of death" as COVID-19.
The state has reported 1,001 new cases and out of these, 513 are from Guwahati, Sarma said.
This is the second highest single-day spike in cases so far, he said.
The highest single-day spike of 1,202 cases was reported on July 4. The the total number of cases in Guwahati has reached 7,544 since June 24.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 10-day lockdown in Pune begins from today
The 10-day lockdown in Pune began on Tuesday. The authorities have excluded industrial belts and industries from the lockdown, providing huge relief to businesses. The IT sector has been allowed to work with 15 percent capacity. MIDCs, the industrial belts are excluded from lockdown in Pune region.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US has the biggest COVID-19 testing programme in the world, says Trump
The United States has the biggest COVID-19 testing programme in the world, better than big countries like Russia, China, India and Brazil, President Donald Trump said on Monday, asserting that America has "just about the lowest mortality rate" due to the disease in the world.
"We have one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere," Trump said at a White House roundtable. More than 34 lakh Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and over 1,37,000 have died due to the disease, both of which are the largest numbers among all the countries.
The huge number of positive cases, the president said, is due to the massive testing efforts undertaken by his administration, more extensive than any other country.
"We test more than anybody by far. And when you test, you create cases. So we have created cases. I can tell you that some countries, they test when somebody walks into a hospital sick or walks into maybe a doctor's office, but usually a hospital. That is the testing they do, so they do not have cases, whereas we have all these cases. So, it is a double-edged sword," he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Private hospitals asked to reserve 20% beds for COVID-19 patients
The Goa government has made it compulsory for all private hospitals in the state to reserve 20 percent of their total beds for COVID-19 patients. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the coastal state. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also attended the meeting. Later, state health services director Dr Jose DSa issued an order which said, "All private hospitals in Goa with ICU facilities must mandatorily reserve 20 percent of their beds for COVID-19 patients."
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: How coronavirus has pushed silver prices to record highs
Silver prices have outperformed gold in the past fortnight. Silver in India is trading at Rs 52,500 per kilogram, the highest in seven years, while the global prices are at a ten-month high. The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown have impacted silver mining leading to a decline in supplies.
Silver prices are up 18 percent in the last three months, up 36 percent in the past year. The prices have rebounded 55 percent from March lows when the price hit its lowest level in 11 years. Read more
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns 'no return to normal'
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it. The virus' spread is worsening in many countries and "there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future," the director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,13,740; death toll mounts to 3,411
Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the city's tally to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said. This is the third consecutive day when the national capital has recorded fresh cases in the range of 1,000-2,000. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,411, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,13,740, it said. The death toll stood at 3,371 on Sunday. The number of active cases on Monday stood at 19,017, down from 19,155 the previous day. However, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the national capital was revised to 6,92,845, a reduction of over 97,000, according to the bulletin.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally set to cross the 9-lakh mark; country adds 1 lakh cases in just 3 days
India's COVID-19 tally is set to cross the 9-lakh mark, just three days after cross 8 lakh. The country added more than 28,600 cases on Monday and 538 new fatalities from the deadly virus.