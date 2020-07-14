  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally hits 9-lakh mark; 1 lakh cases added in just 3 days

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 14, 2020 10:21 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India on Tuesday crossed the 9-lakh mark with total COVID-19 cases at 9,06,752, with 28,498 new cases and 553 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 3,11,565, while the number of recoveries or cured patients from the virus stands 5,71,459. The death toll stands at 23,727. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and trends on the pandemic.

