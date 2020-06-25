  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases; tally at over 4.73 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 25, 2020 09:24 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 4.73 lakh with yet another highest single-day spike with 16,933 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country had recorded its previous highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the nationwide tally to 4,56,183 and the toll from the novel coronavirus to 14,476 on Wednesday. The country has registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row with 2,65,648 infections (58 percent of India's current tally) reported from 1 June untill 24 June, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors.

