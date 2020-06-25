Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases; tally at over 4.73 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: One crore global COVID-19 cases by next week likely, says WHO Director-General

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom yesterday said he expects the global COVID-19 case tally to reach one crore next week. The number of COVID-19 cases across the world is currently at about 93.3 lakh. The WHO chief reiterated the urgent need to use all tools to suppress the transmission of the novel coronavirus.