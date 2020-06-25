Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 16,922 COVID-19 cases; tally at over 4.73 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 4.73 lakh with yet another highest single-day spike with 16,933 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country had recorded its previous highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the nationwide tally to 4,56,183 and the toll from the novel coronavirus to 14,476 on Wednesday. The country has registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row with 2,65,648 infections (58 percent of India's current tally) reported from 1 June untill 24 June, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors.
Jun 25, 2020
09:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases rise to over 4.73 lakh; death toll just shy of 15K mark
India’s total COVID-19 cases climbed to 4,73,105 on Thursday with the overall death toll just shy of the 15,000 mark at 14,894. The country added its highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases rose by 3,492 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,86,514. The recoveries stands at 2,71,696 with as many as 13,012 patients discharged or cured in the last 24 hours.
Jun 25, 2020
09:23
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh contribute the bulk of COVID-19 cases in India
Jun 25, 2020
09:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: One crore global COVID-19 cases by next week likely, says WHO Director-General
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom yesterday said he expects the global COVID-19 case tally to reach one crore next week. The number of COVID-19 cases across the world is currently at about 93.3 lakh. The WHO chief reiterated the urgent need to use all tools to suppress the transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 3,788 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 70,000; death toll rises to 2,365
Delhi recorded 3,788 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 70,000-mark, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 2,365, authorities said. With this, Delhi has overtaken Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday stood at 69,625. On Tuesday, the national capital reported its biggest single-day spike of 3,947 cases. Delhi had reported 3,000 or more fresh cases between Friday and Sunday. On Monday, 2,909 cases were recorded in the city. Delhi on Monday surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among the various states and union territories, according to data released by the respective governments. Sixty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,301 on Tuesday.
Jun 25, 2020
08:46
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar records 223 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 8,273
As many as 223 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,273, while the death toll rose to 55, the state health department said. According to the daily bulletin issued by the health department, the latest casualty was reported from Patna district. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Patna rose to 485 from 451 on Tuesday.
Other districts with high caseload are Madhubani (394), Siwan (380), Bhagalpur (377), Begusarai (348), Rohtas (316) and Munger (309). So far, 6,106 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Bihar and 1.75 lakh samples have been tested. Since May 3, 5,174 migrant workers have tested positive after returning to the state from other parts of the country. The state has reported more than 7,500 cases since May 3.
Jun 25, 2020
08:42
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases stand at 93.3 lakh, death toll at 4.7 lakh
The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 93.3 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.7 lakh. With over 23.4 lakh reported cases to date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India, and the United Kingdom.
Jun 25, 2020
08:36
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mamata orders extension of lockdown in West Bengal till 31 July
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the extension of the lockdown till 31 July with the continuance of the existing relaxations. The ongoing lockdown was to end on 30 June. The state's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 15,173 with 445 fresh infections on Wednesday, while the death toll rose to 591 as 11 more people succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.
Jun 25, 2020
08:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has reported 58% of its total COVID cases in the last 24 days
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in India the ongoing lockdown measures or Unlock 1.0 trends. For starters, India on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the nationwide tally to 4,56,183 and the toll from the novel coronavirus to 14,476.
The country has registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row with 2,65,648 infections (58 percent of India's current tally) reported from 1 June untill 24 June, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors, according to PTI.