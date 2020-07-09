Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally set to cross over 7.5 lakh today

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against COVID-19 to be initiated in India, US

Ayurvedic practitioners and researchers in India and the US are planning to initiate joint clinical trials for Ayurveda formulations against the novel coronavirus, the Indian envoy here has said.



In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-American scientists, academicians, and doctors on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said the vast network of institutional engagements have brought scientific communities between the two countries together in the fight against COVID-19.