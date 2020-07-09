  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally set to cross over 7.5 lakh today

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 09, 2020 08:52 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is set to cross the 7.5 lakh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The country's COVID-19 totalled to 7,42,417 on Wednesday with a single-day rise of 22,752 infections and 482 fresh deaths even though the recovery rate further improved to over 61.5 percent. The death toll climbed to 20,642.

