Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single day rise with 12,881 new cases; COVID-19 tally goes to nearly 3.67 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: World TeamTennis changes policies for COVID-positive players

World TeamTennis is changing two key policies related to players who test positive for COVID-19, including giving full salaries instead of its original plan to only offer a prorated portion to those who get sick during the three-week season.



WTT CEO Carlos Silva told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Wednesday that he also planned to tell participants he was adjusting a rule that would have pulled someone out of the league with no pay for testing positive upon arrival at the West Virginia resort hosting all matches from July 12 to Aug. 2.



Now, players will need to be tested and declared virus-free before heading to The Greenbrier. They still would not be paid if they test positive, but at least would avoid going to the site before being told they're not allowed to participate.



"In some ways, it alleviates a little bit that feeling of, 'I came over the stream and through the mountains ... and tested positive and now I'm out of work,'" Silva said.



"If you're in California, and get a negative test, then you're going to come to The Greenbrier. We will know before anyone comes to play that they will have a negative test."