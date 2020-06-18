  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 3 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single day rise with 12,881 new cases; COVID-19 tally goes to nearly 3.67 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: June 18, 2020 09:30 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India on Thursday reported its highest ever single-day spike with 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s overall COVID-19 tally rises to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement