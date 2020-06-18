Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records highest single day rise with 12,881 new cases; COVID-19 tally goes to nearly 3.67 lakh

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 recovery rate nears 53%
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: World TeamTennis changes policies for COVID-positive players
World TeamTennis is changing two key policies related to players who test positive for COVID-19, including giving full salaries instead of its original plan to only offer a prorated portion to those who get sick during the three-week season.
WTT CEO Carlos Silva told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Wednesday that he also planned to tell participants he was adjusting a rule that would have pulled someone out of the league with no pay for testing positive upon arrival at the West Virginia resort hosting all matches from July 12 to Aug. 2.
Now, players will need to be tested and declared virus-free before heading to The Greenbrier. They still would not be paid if they test positive, but at least would avoid going to the site before being told they're not allowed to participate.
"In some ways, it alleviates a little bit that feeling of, 'I came over the stream and through the mountains ... and tested positive and now I'm out of work,'" Silva said.
"If you're in California, and get a negative test, then you're going to come to The Greenbrier. We will know before anyone comes to play that they will have a negative test."
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US warns 3 companies over illegal at-home COVID-19 tests
US health regulators are cracking down on three companies for selling at-home blood tests for coronavirus, warning that the products have not been shown to safely and accurately screen for COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters to the companies Wednesday, saying their products are illegal because they have not been reviewed by the agency for home use. While the FDA has OK'd a handful of tests that allow patients to collect saliva samples at home, the agency has not cleared any tests for use completely at home. At-home testing carries risks because consumers could mishandle the sample or misinterpret the results. The companies targeted by FDA include: Medakit Ltd. of Hong Kong, Antibodiescheck.com of the United Arab Emirates and Sonrisa Family Dental of Chicago.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: App created to provide information on ICU beds, ventilators in Mumbai
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, citizens of Mumbai can now get information about the availability of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and ventilators in hospitals of the city through a new mobile app, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said. It would help people during emergency situations, she said after launching the 'Air-Venti' app on Wednesday. "The app would help citizens in finding about the availability of ICU beds and ventilators in Mumbai hospitals," Pednekar told reporters.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat top in fatalities
Of the 334 new deaths, 114 were in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, 8 in Karnataka, 6 each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Rajasthan, 3 in Bihar, 2 each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand reported 1 COVID-19 fatality each.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the salient points from today’s Union health ministry data on COVID-19 cases in India
- India's recovery rate is now 53% (52.8% yesterday)
- The mortality rate improves by 0.1% after yesterday's spike. Now at 3.3%
- Difference between recoveries and active cases is now 33,940
- States with more daily recoveries than active cases: Assam, Bihar, Chattishgarh, J&K, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tripura, West Bengal
- 26 Indian states/UTs have less than 3000 active cases
- India ranks No.3 in daily new cases globally (after Brazil and USA)
- New cases in Brazil continue to be more than the USA. If Brazil's surge continues it will touch 1 million cases in the next couple of days
- India conducts 1,65,412 tests on June 17. Total tests: 62,49,668
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here's the state-wise break-up of COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 12,881 new cases, 334 deaths in past 24 hours
India on Thursday reported its highest ever single-day spike with 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s overall COVID-19 tally rises to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia to take charge of the health ministry
Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday, reports ANI.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: China reports 28 new coronavirus cases, Beijing ramps up testing as COVID-19 infections spike
China has reported 28 new confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 in Beijing, taking the total number of infections in the last few days to 161 as the capital city ramped up testing 3.56 lakh residents and cancelling hundreds of flights to stem the spread of the COVID-19, the health authorities said today.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Karnataka to observe 'Mask Day' today
Karnataka will observe on Thursday will as 'Mask Day' to create awareness in the masses about the importance of wearing one amid the pandemic.
"We have organized a walk from Vidhana Soudha (to Cubbon Park) to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask as a preventive measure against COVID19. We are celebrating 'Mask Day' at all district headquarters today," said Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, reports ANI.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases cross 83 lakh, toll at 4,48 lakh
Globally, there have been over 83.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 4.48 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom are the most-affected countries, according to Johns Hopkins tracker
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Maharashtra total fatalities at 5,537, Delhi's at 1,837
Of the total 11,903 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 5,537 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,837 deaths, Gujarat with 1,533, Tamil Nadu with 528, West Bengal with 495, Madhya Pradesh with 476, Uttar Pradesh with 417, Rajasthan with 308 and Telangana with 191 deaths. The COVID-19 toll reached 118 in Haryana, 94 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Punjab, 63 in Jammu and Kashmir, 41 in Bihar, 25 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra cases at over 1.13 lakh
Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,13,445 followed by Tamil Nadu at 48,019, Delhi at 44,688, Gujarat at 24,577, Uttar Pradesh at 14,091, Rajasthan at 13,216 and West Bengal at 11,909, according to the Health Ministry's data. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,083 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,272 in Haryana, 7,530 in Karnataka and 6,778 in Bihar. It has risen to 6,841 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,406 in Telangana, 5,298 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,319 in Assam and 4,163 in Odisha.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India cases rise to over 3.54 lakh with almost 11K cases
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India and the ongoing Unlock 1.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 3,54,065 with 10,974 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. The active cases stood at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered, the ministry added. Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,16,752, the worst among all states.