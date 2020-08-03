Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 18 lakh with more than 50,000 cases for 5th day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto sales drop 33% to 2,55,832 units in July
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 33 percent fall in its total sales at 2,55,832 units in July 2020. The company had sold 3,81,530 units in the same month a year ago. Domestic sales in July this year were at 1,58,976 units as against 2,05,470 units, down 23 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Total motorcycle sales stood at 2,38,556 units, a decline of 26 percent, as compared to 3,22,210 sold in July last year. Total commercial vehicle sales were at 17,276 units as against 59,320 units in the same month last year, down 71 percent, the company said. Exports in July declined 45 percent to 96,856 units as against 1,76,060 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.
Government allows export of made in India ventilators
After more than four months of an export ban, the government has now allowed export of made in India ventilators. The declining rate of COVID-19 case fatalities and expanding ventilator manufacturing capacity in India has been quoted as the reason. The ministry of health in a statement said India is continuing to maintain a progressively declining low rate of case fatality of COVID-19 patients, which currently stands at 2.15 percent. This means that fewer numbers of active cases are on ventilators. As of 31st July 2020, only 0.22 percent of the active cases were on ventilators across the country.
Another Assam MLA tests COVID-19 positive
Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain on Sunday became the seventh legislator in Assam to contract coronavirus infection. Hussain, the MLA from Samaguri in Central Assam and a former state minister, said in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the virus along with his wife Nazreen Hussain. His son, however, tested negative. "I have tested COVID-19 positive.... Request everyone who came in contact with me in the last four days to get themselves tested," he said in the post. The former minister is the first Congress legislator to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Another prominent politician of the party, All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev, had earlier tested positive for the virus.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn't experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily. As per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team's practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span. The 52-year-old Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.
Global COVID-19 death toll nears 7 lakh mark; cases at 18,234,936
Key highlights from the Union health ministry COVID-19 data today
- India crosses 2 crore tests. Tests per million population is about 14.6k. 3.81 lakh tests on Sunday
- 52.97k new cases. 40.9k new recoveries. Total cases: 18.04 lakh
- India's recovery rate rises to 65.8 percent
- Deaths in Delhi cross the 4k mark (4004). Delhi recovery rate now at 89.6 percent
- Maharashtra new recoveries more than new cases (9926 vs 9509)
India COVID-19 tally above 18 lakh with more than 50,000 cases for 5th day
India’s COVID-19 tally on Monday crossed the 18-lakh mark with more than 50,000 cases for the 5th straight day. The total coronavirus cases load as of today stands at 18,03,695, including 5,79,357 active cases and recoveries at 11,86,203. The death toll rose to 38,135 with as many as 771 fatalities added in a day. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases rose by 52,972, while active cases increased by 11,627. The recoveries in the past 24 hours are at 40,574. The overall percentage rate of recovery is near 66 percent or 65.77 percent against Sunday’s 65.44 percent. The death rate has slipped to 2.11 percent from yesterday’s level of 2.13 percent. The gap between recoveries and active cases crossed 6 lakh.
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa 'doing well', is 'clinically stable', says Manipal Hospital
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 is "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said. The 78-year-old leader is being monitored by a team of doctors at the Manipal hospital here. "Hon CM of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team," Manipal Hospital said in a statement issued late Sunday night, hours after the leader was admitted. The chief minister had Sunday night tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa had said in his tweet.
3,017 new COVID-19 cases in Pune; tally crosses 90,000-mark
Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,017 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 90,393, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll in the district reached 2,041 with 49 persons succumbing to the infection on Sunday. "Of the 3,017 cases, 1,762 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the tally has grown to 57,523," the official said. A total of 1,203 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day in the district, he added. With 871 new cases in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there increased to 22,445. The rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas in the Pune Cantonment Board have collectively reported 10,425 cases so far, the official said.
Italy's tally of new virus cases down to 239
The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy nudged lower to 239 in the last 24 hours, while all eight deaths were recorded in Lombardy, the epicentre of the country's epidemic. That brings the total number of cases in Italy to 248,070 and deaths to 35,154, according to Health Ministry figures released Sunday. New cases were distributed in every region, with none at zero, and Emilia-Romagna, which has had several outbreaks, counting the most at 49. The number of daily cases in Italy has hovered between 200-300 for weeks, mostly related to people arriving from outside of Italy, either foreign workers or migrants. Italians have been filling beaches, particularly on the weekends, as the country enters the traditional holiday month of August.
Bengal COVID tally breaches 75,000-mark with 2,739 new cases, record 49 deaths reported
The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 1,678 on Sunday with record one-day jump of 49 fatalities, the health department said. The state also reported the highest single-day spike of 2,739 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 75,516, the department said in a bulletin. It said that 45 of the fresh fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental. At least 2,213 patients have recovered from the disease since Saturday, improving the discharge rate in the state to 69.83 percent, the department said in its bulletin. So far, 52,730 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal and the number of active cases currently stands at 21,108.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,913 with 1,434 new cases, death toll mounts to 197
Odisha's coronavirus tally shot up to 34,913 on Sunday with 1,434 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 197, a health department official said. The latest COVID-19 cases were reported from 29 districts, with Ganjam topping the list (320), followed by Khurda (218), Rayagada (197), Cuttack (123), Gajapati (91) and Sundergarh (76), he said. Ganjam district, Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, also registered the maximum number of four fatalities since Saturday. Khurda (three), Jajpur (one), Sundergarh (one) and Kalahandi (one) accounted for the remaining deaths, the official said.
Meanwhile, detection of 118 new positive cases in Bhubaneswar increased the state capitals tally to 2,979. The city reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 till date. The state on Saturday tested 14,608 samples, taking the total number of such clinical examinations conducted to 5,43,316, the official said.
Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford University and AstraZeneca
The SII, which has partnered with AstraZeneca, for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19 had submitted its first application to the DCGI on July 25 seeking permission for conducting the phase 2 and 3 trials of the potential vaccine. Initial results of the first two-phases of trials of the vaccine conducted in five trial sites in the UK showed that it has an acceptable safety profile and homologous boosting increased antibody response, sources had said. To introduce the vaccine, SII, the world's largest vaccine maker by the number of doses produced and sold, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute (Oxford University) in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.
DCGI nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country. Government officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr V G Somani late Sunday night after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19.
"The firm has to submit safety data, evaluated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase 3 clinical trials," a senior official said. "As per the study design, each subject will be administered two doses four weeks apart (first dose on day one and second dose on day 29) following which the safety and immunogenicity will be assessed at predefined intervals," the official said.
Union Minister Amit Shah, CM Yediyurappa, TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive; UP minister Kamal Rani Verma dies
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19, while Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma succumbed to the infection on Sunday. The chief of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, and state minister Mahendra Singh have also tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, 55-year-old Shah said he had undergone a coronavirus test after showing initial symptoms.
"My health is fine but I am getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors," he tweeted in Hindi and requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.