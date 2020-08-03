Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 18 lakh with more than 50,000 cases for 5th day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 34,913 with 1,434 new cases, death toll mounts to 197



Odisha's coronavirus tally shot up to 34,913 on Sunday with 1,434 fresh cases, while 10 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 197, a health department official said. The latest COVID-19 cases were reported from 29 districts, with Ganjam topping the list (320), followed by Khurda (218), Rayagada (197), Cuttack (123), Gajapati (91) and Sundergarh (76), he said. Ganjam district, Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, also registered the maximum number of four fatalities since Saturday. Khurda (three), Jajpur (one), Sundergarh (one) and Kalahandi (one) accounted for the remaining deaths, the official said.

Meanwhile, detection of 118 new positive cases in Bhubaneswar increased the state capitals tally to 2,979. The city reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 till date. The state on Saturday tested 14,608 samples, taking the total number of such clinical examinations conducted to 5,43,316, the official said.