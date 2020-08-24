  • SENSEX
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31-lakh mark; total recoveries more than 3 times active cases

August 24, 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A single-day spike of 61,408 COVID-19 cases took India's virus caseload past the 31-lakh mark on Monday, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while recoveries surged to 23,38,035 pushing the recovery rate to over 75 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.85 percent, while the recovery rate has risen to 75.27 percent. There are 7,10,771 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.88 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.

