Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31-lakh mark; total recoveries more than 3 times active cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with precautions

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has started filming the twelfth season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) with proper protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, visited a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots. The 77-year-old actor on his blog shared his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. "It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It's a sea of limited blue on set. "Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19," Bachchan wrote.