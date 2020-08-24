Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 31-lakh mark; total recoveries more than 3 times active cases

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: A single-day spike of 61,408 COVID-19 cases took India's virus caseload past the 31-lakh mark on Monday, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while recoveries surged to 23,38,035 pushing the recovery rate to over 75 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, while the death toll climbed to 57,542 with 836 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.85 percent, while the recovery rate has risen to 75.27 percent. There are 7,10,771 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.88 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7.
Aug 24, 2020
11:11
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab
The NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests from 11 teams re-examined by a New Jersey lab after false positives, and all those tests came back negative. The league asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results, and those 77 tests are being re-tested once more to make sure they were false positives. Among teams reporting false positives, the Minnesota Vikings said they had 12, the New York Jets 10 and the Chicago Bears nine. The Jets canceled a walk-through Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.
Aug 24, 2020
10:41
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Odisha reports record 2,993 COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Odisha on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection. With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530, a health official said. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died, but the cause of their deaths was attributed to some other reasons. "Regret to inform the demise of ten COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the state Health and Family Welfare Department said in its official Twitter post.
Aug 24, 2020
10:27
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with precautions
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has started filming the twelfth season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) with proper protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bachchan, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, visited a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots. The 77-year-old actor on his blog shared his experience of shooting with a minimal crew, all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits. "It has begun. The chair, the atmosphere... KBC 12. Started year 2000, today year 2020. Unimaginable that the years have passed, that the show has lasted, that the nerves are back. It's a sea of limited blue on set. "Quiet, conscious, each delegated work routine, precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show... but what shall the World look like after this dread COVID-19," Bachchan wrote.
Aug 24, 2020
10:12
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: South Korea sees 11th day of 3-digit increases
South Korea counted its 11th straight day of triple-digit daily jumps in coronavirus cases Monday after social distancing restrictions were tightened nationwide. Most of the 266 new cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country's 51 million people, but new infections were also reported in other major cities, including Busan, Daejeong and Sejong. KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said it's likely the country will continue to report huge infection numbers in coming days as health workers scramble to trace and test contacts of virus carriers. Officials consider the current outbreak South Korea's biggest crisis since the emergence of COVID-19, given the population density of the capital region and the spread of the virus among various sources. The country since Sunday has banned larger gatherings, shut down nightspots and churches and removed fans from professional sports nationwide.
Aug 24, 2020
10:03
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s recovery rate crosses 75% and other key highlights
- India's recovery rate crosses 75 percent (now at 75.3 percent). World average 68.2 percent
- Tests down to 6.09 lakh on Sunday. Total tests: 3.59 crore
- Difference between Brazil and India's active cases is just above 70k. The difference was 1.25 lakh at the start of the month.
Aug 24, 2020
09:46
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India adds 61,408 new COVID-19 cases; caseload rises to over 3.1 million
India on Monday reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours. With today's additions, the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349, while the number of discharged patients rose to 23,38,035. The total number of dead stands at 57,542.
Aug 24, 2020
09:37
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Trump announces plasma treatment authorised for COVID-19
President Donald Trump on Sunday announced emergency authorisation to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma a move he called "a breakthrough", one of his top health officials called "promising" and other health experts said needs more study before it's celebrated. The announcement came after White House officials complained there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump's reelection chances. On the eve of the Republican National Convention, Trump put himself at the center of the FDA's announcement of the authorisation at a news conference Sunday evening. The authorisation makes it easier for some patients to obtain the treatment but is not the same as full FDA approval.
Aug 24, 2020
09:30
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 3.1 million mark; recoveries surge over 23 lakh; fatalities more than 57,500
India's COVID-19 tally neared the 3.1 million mark on Monday, a day after the country crossed the 3 million mark. As per a PTI tally on Sunday evening, the overall caseload stands at 30,99,765, while the total number of discharged patients increased to 23,27,566. The news agency has put the number of dead so far at 57,613. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 30,44,940 and the death toll at 56,706. The ministry said that 22,80,566 people have so far recovered from the infection.