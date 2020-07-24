  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 13 lakh with almost 50,000 new cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: July 24, 2020 09:51 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s COVID-19 caseload neared the 13 lakh mark on Friday with almost 50,000 fresh cases added in the last 24 hours. The country added 49,310 cases, which is the highest single-day rise in a day yet, taking the overall coronavirus total to 12,87,945. The overall death toll crossed the 30,000 mark; increases by 740 fresh fatalities to a total of 30,601. The number of active cases stands at 4,40,135 with 13,968 new cases in the past 24 hours. The recoveries stand above the 8 lakh mark now at 8,17,208 with as many as 34,602 people discharged in a day. The total cases and recoveries are the biggest single-day rise India has seen since the pandemic cases began in March. The gap between recoveries and active cases increased to 3.77 lakh.

