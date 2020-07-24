Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 13 lakh with almost 50,000 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Key highlights and trends from Union health ministry COVID-19 data today
- India's deaths cross 30,000 mark. India now ranks No. 6 in the world in total fatalities - behind USA, Brazil, UK, Mexico and Italy. India's mortality rate is 2.38 percent. World average 4.07 percent.
- Global total cases per million population is now over 2,000 (2,008 per million)
- India's new cases close to 50k (49,310), highest yet. New recoveries at 34.6k. Total cases: 12.87 lakh
- 45 percent of new cases from southern states
- India's recovery rate improves from 63.2 percent to 63.5 percent
- Delhi recoveries improve to 85.6 percent. Active cases in Delhi below 15k
- Andhra reports second highest new cases in India with about 8k new cases. Maharashtra about 10k new cases.
- Telangana, West Bengal cross 50k total cases mark
India’s COVID-19 caseload neared the 13 lakh mark on Friday with almost 50,000 fresh cases added in the last 24 hours. The country added 49,310 cases, which is the highest single-day rise in a day yet, taking the overall coronavirus total to 12,87,945. The overall death toll crossed the 30,000 mark; increases by 740 fresh fatalities to a total of 30,601. The number of active cases stands at 4,40,135 with 13,968 new cases in the past 24 hours. The recoveries stand above the 8 lakh mark now at 8,17,208 with as many as 34,602 people discharged in a day. The total cases and recoveries are the biggest single-day rise India has seen since the pandemic cases began in March. The gap between recoveries and active cases increased to 3.77 lakh.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 14-year girl sexually assaulted by another patient at the care centre, says Delhi Police
14-year-old COVID-19 positive girl sexually assaulted by another patient at the care centre in Delhi; accused arrested, says Police as per a PTI tweet.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Noida's COVID-19 tally now 4,466; record 399 patients discharged in Ghaziabad in one day
A record 399 COVID-19 patients were discharged after treatment in a day in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, while its tally of cases reached 4,321 with 115 new infections on Thursday, official data showed. The number of active cases in Ghaziabad came down to 1,015 from 1,299 on Wednesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 66 new cases while 120 patients got discharged during the same period. So far, 4,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while its number of active cases came down to 910 from 962 on Wednesday, the data showed. Ghaziabad's death toll stands at 64 while that of Gautam Buddh Nagar was 40, with a mortality rate of 1.48 per cent and 0.89 per cent, respectively, among coronavirus positive patients, according to official statistics. So far, 3,242 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in Ghaziabad and 3,516 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths
Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the infection since Wednesday evening. "1,661 new cases were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 40,721 patients. But 779 patients were also discharged from hospitals," the official said. With 399 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad area stands at 14,145. Meanwhile, the ten-day 'special lockdown' imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities on July 14 will end on Thursday midnight, officials said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu adds 444 COVID-19 deaths to its tally, retrospectively
It’s official. Tamil Nadu missed out on reporting over 400 COVID-19 deaths since March when early Coronavirus cases began being reported in the state. On Wednesday, the state health secretary, J Radhakrishnan said that the deaths of 444 persons that the state failed to add to its tally, would be included in the toll retrospectively. This now takes the total death toll in the state to 3,144 from what would have otherwise been 2,700, today. “As per Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, all deaths of those who tested positive for the Coronavirus must be declared as COVID-19 deaths, irrespective of underlying or antecedent cause of death,” said the Tamil Nadu Government’s daily COVID-19 bulletin on Wednesday, “Therefore, a committee was constituted to compare death details from institutions and death details obtained from burial grounds,” the state government’s daily bulletin said on Wednesday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt unlikely to achieve FY21 Budget targets, says DEA Secretary
The government is unlikely to meet the Budget targets for 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 crisis but contraction in economic growth may not be as severe as being pointed out by the outside world, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said. He said the government on a regular basis is monitoring 14-15 parameters which can give early signs of where the economy is heading. This includes E-way Bill, power consumptions, GST collections etc and every parameter is showing promising result, he said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 1,041 fresh COVID-19 cases; Kejriwal says govt providing plasma for free
With Delhi recording 1,041 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is providing plasma for free for coronavirus patients and people do not need to buy or sell it. The tally of COVID-19 in the city rose to 1,27,364 on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 3,745, authorities said. "We are giving free plasma to people. We have more than 500 plasma samples as stock in ILBS Hospital. What is the need of selling and buying plasma if the government is providing plasma for free? People do not need to buy plasma because all plasma blood groups are available there," Kejriwal said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient. On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349. Twenty-six coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin on Thursday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,257 new cases and 55 deaths reported in Mumbai
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com’s live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock 2.0. India’s financial capital Mumbai on Thursday reported an increased to 1,05,829 on Thursday with 1,257 new patients detected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC) said in a late evening release. The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai rose to 5,927 with 55 patients succumbing, it said. 1,984 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,102. The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Mumbai has now gone up to 72 percent from 71 percent the day before, the BMC said. There are 22,800 active cases in the city and 886 new suspected patients have been admitted to hospitals. So far 4.56 lakh COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the city, it said. Based on the past seven days' data, the city has an average case doubling rate of 61 days and average case growth rate of 1.14 percent.