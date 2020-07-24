Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 13 lakh with almost 50,000 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Key highlights and trends from Union health ministry COVID-19 data today

- India's deaths cross 30,000 mark. India now ranks No. 6 in the world in total fatalities - behind USA, Brazil, UK, Mexico and Italy. India's mortality rate is 2.38 percent. World average 4.07 percent.

- Global total cases per million population is now over 2,000 (2,008 per million)

- India's new cases close to 50k (49,310), highest yet. New recoveries at 34.6k. Total cases: 12.87 lakh

- 45 percent of new cases from southern states

- India's recovery rate improves from 63.2 percent to 63.5 percent

- Delhi recoveries improve to 85.6 percent. Active cases in Delhi below 15k

- Andhra reports second highest new cases in India with about 8k new cases. Maharashtra about 10k new cases.

- Telangana, West Bengal cross 50k total cases mark