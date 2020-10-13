Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 71.76 lakh; active cases below 8.4 lakh, falling for 10th straight day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Arunachal's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,367 with 220 fresh cases
At least 220 more people, including five security personnel and two health workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 12,367, an official said on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 88 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 23 from West Siang, 16 from East Siang, 13 from Upper Subansiri, 11 each from Changlang and Tirap, 10 from Lower Dibang Valley and eight from Lohit, the official said. Six new cases each were also recorded in West Kameng and Upper Siang, five in Lower Subansiri, four each in Longding and East Kameng, three in Kamle, two each in Lower Siang, Namsai, Siang and Papumpare and one each in Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Kurung Kumey and Anjaw districts, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Czech coach has virus, will miss Scotland game
Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has tested positive for the virus and will miss the Nations League game at Scotland on Wednesday. Silhavy's assistant, Jiri Chytry, will take charge of the Czech team in Glasgow. The team says one unnamed player also tested positive and is also in isolation. The Czech's Nations League campaign has been badly hit by the virus. Last month, the Czechs had to name a completely new squad just a day before the Nations League home game against Scotland after an outbreak in camp. They lost that game in Olomouc 2-1. Three Czech players tested positive last week before another Nations League match in Israel that the Czechs managed to win 2-1 on Sunday.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports seven fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death
Sikkim reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality, an official said on Monday. East Sikkim registered six positive cases, while North Sikkim accounted for one infection. Sikkim has so far recorded 3,366 coronavirus cases, of which 384 are active, while 2,844 patients have recovered from the disease, he said, adding, 81 others have migrated out. The Himalayan state also reported the death of a 62 year-old male due to the contagion, pushing the toll to 57, the official said. It has tested 52,944 samples thus far.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,708 new cases, 5 more deaths in Telangana
The number of COVID-19 cases appear to be relenting in Telangana as the infections reported are at sub-2000 levels and related casualties in single digit during the past five days. The state reported 1,708 new cases, taking the tally to 2.14 lakh while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,233, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing data as of 8 PM on October 12. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 277, followed by Rangareddy 137 and Medchal Malkajgiri 124 districts, the bulletin said. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.89 lakh while 24,208 are under treatment. As many as 46,835 samples were tested on October 12.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 8.4 lakh; fall for 10th straight day
Active Cases Below 8.4 Lakh, Falls For 10th Consecutive Day
Active Cases Record The 2nd Biggest Single-day Fall, Down 23,124 In 24 Hrs
Active Cases Fall By More Than 1 Lk In 10 Days & 1.8 Lk Since Sep 19
Total Cases Rise By 55,342; Lowest Single-day Rise Since August 18
Total Cases At 71.76 Lk, Active 8.39 Lk, Recoveries 62.27 Lk & Deaths 1.10 Lk
Recoveries Rise By 77,760 & & Deaths By 706 In 24 Hours
Deaths See The Lowest Single-day Rise Since July 28
Total Tests On A Single-day At 10.73 Lk Vs Yesterday’s 9.94 Lakh
Gap Between Recoveries & Active Cases At 5.39 Lakh
Recovery Rate Nearly 87%; It’s At 86.78% Vs Yesterday’s 86.36%
Positivity Rate Below 12%; It’s At 11.69% Vs Yesterday’s 12.10%
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal reports 3,583 new COVID-19 cases, 60 fresh fatalities
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,98,389 on Monday as 3,583 more people tested positive for the infection, while 60 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,682, a health bulletin said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 19, followed by North 24 Parganas (16), South 24 Parganas (eight) and Malda (four), it said. Of the 60 deaths, 48 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 40 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,809; infection tally 3.11 lakh
The national capital recorded 40 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,809, while 1,849 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.11 lakh, authorities said. The relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 35,947 tests conducted the previous day. On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. Forty more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,809, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 20,535 from 21,701 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,11,188 the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi slightly increased to 2,726 from 2,710 on Sunday. The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.14 per cent while the recovery rate was crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding THAT the case fatality rate stood at 1.87 percent.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Classes I-VIII to remain shut in MP till Nov 15
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday said Classes I to VIII will remain shut till November 15, while those between IX and XII, which resumed on September 21, will continue partially with COVID-19 containment protocols. The Centre had recently asked state governments to take a call on re-opening schools from October 15.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally set to cross 71.5 lakh mark; death toll near 1.10 lakh
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Unlock 5.0 process. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday is set to cross well-past the 71.5 lakh mark, while the total death toll is likely to be near the 1.10 lakh mark. As per a PTI tally on Monday evening at 9 pm, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 71,65,052 with a daily increase of 51,909. The number of recoveries stood at 62,16,192 with a daily increase of 77,418, the agency reported. The overall death toll was at 1,09,793 with an increase of 675 in the last 24 hours, the PTI tally showed. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 71,20,538 and the death toll at 1,09,150. The ministry said that 61,49,535 people have so far recovered from the infection.