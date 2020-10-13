Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 71.76 lakh; active cases below 8.4 lakh, falling for 10th straight day

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 40 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,809; infection tally 3.11 lakh

The national capital recorded 40 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,809, while 1,849 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.11 lakh, authorities said. The relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 35,947 tests conducted the previous day. On October 10 and September 29 as well, 48 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when Delhi saw 58 fatalities. Forty more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,809, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 20,535 from 21,701 the previous day. The total number of cases has climbed to 3,11,188 the bulletin added. The number of containment zones in Delhi slightly increased to 2,726 from 2,710 on Sunday. The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.14 per cent while the recovery rate was crossed 91 per cent, the bulletin said, adding THAT the case fatality rate stood at 1.87 percent.