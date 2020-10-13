  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 71.76 lakh; active cases below 8.4 lakh, falling for 10th straight day

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 13, 2020 10:45 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday crossed well-past the 71.5 lakh mark with the active cases falling below the 8.4 lakh mark, seeing a drop for the 10th consecutive day. The total recoveries stand at 62.27 lakh and the deaths at 1.10 lakh. The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily across the country dropped below 60,000, even as the caseload surged to 71,75,880 and the total recoveries crossed 62 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

