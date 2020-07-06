  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 total cases near 7 lakh mark; death toll nears 20,000

July 06, 2020

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India on Monday recorded its second-biggest single-day surge of 24,248 coronavirus infections pushing the country's total number of cases to 6,97,413 and the death toll to 19,693. The country has registered over 20,000 COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row. Among states, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to remain the worst-hit COVID states. Meanwhile, as per Worldometer data, India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country's tally of infections crossing 6.90 lakh. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and trends with CNBC-TV18.com's blog

