Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds over 32,000 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, says report

Govt begins pan-India drive to check sale of spurious, unapproved hand sanitizers

In a bid to control the sale of fake and spurious hand sanitizers being sold across India in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has started a pan-India drive collecting and testing sanitizer samples. According to senior government sources, “the samples have been collected from major leading and local brands by both central and state authorities, which are under testing right now.”

The drive started in June when South Chemists and Distributors Association wrote to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), alerting about spurious, unapproved and fake hand sanitizers being sold on streets and at retail outlets across the country leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the sources added.