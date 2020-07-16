Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds over 32,000 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, says report

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 1,647 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,16,993; death toll rises to 3,487
Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.16 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,487, authorities said. Forty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin. This is the fifth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000. The number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 17,807, down from 18,664 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, to date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,446 on Tuesday. The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,487 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,16,993.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Govt begins pan-India drive to check sale of spurious, unapproved hand sanitizers
In a bid to control the sale of fake and spurious hand sanitizers being sold across India in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has started a pan-India drive collecting and testing sanitizer samples. According to senior government sources, “the samples have been collected from major leading and local brands by both central and state authorities, which are under testing right now.”
The drive started in June when South Chemists and Distributors Association wrote to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), alerting about spurious, unapproved and fake hand sanitizers being sold on streets and at retail outlets across the country leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the sources added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India tally nears 1 million mark; over 32,000 new cases reported in 24 hours, says report
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India and the ongoing mini lockdowns and Unlock 2.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally is nearing a million mark with a Business Standard report stating that the country added over 32,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. India's total count has gone beyond 9.70 lakh as per the report. Maharashtra total cases stands at 275,640, it adds.