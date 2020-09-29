  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall sharply; total cases at 61.45 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 29, 2020 09:37 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 61-lakh mark on Tuesday with a spike of 70,589 new cases and 776 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The overall case tally stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured/discharged/migrated. The overall death toll stands at 96,318 deaths. Meanwhile, the global death toll crossed the 1 million mark.

