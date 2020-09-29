Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here's how the global COVID-19 pandemic unfolded
Here are some key developments as the novel coronavirus spread around the world:
Dec. 31, 2019: China alerts the World Health Organization of 27 cases of ”viral pneumonia” in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities shut down a wet market in Wuhan the next day, after discovering some patients were vendors or dealers.
Jan. 11, 2020: A 61-year-old man is reported as the first death. Preliminary lab tests cited by Chinese state media point to a new type of coronavirus.
Jan. 13: A Chinese woman is quarantined in Thailand, the first detection of the virus outside China.
Jan. 15: Japan confirms its first case.
Jan. 20: South Korea confirms its first case. Continue Reading
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall sharply; total cases at 61.45 lakh
Here are the salient points from Tuesday’s Union health ministry data on COVID-19 in India:
-Active cases see a fall of more than 15,000; 2nd biggest single-day fall ever
-Deaths rise by 776; lowest single-day rise in nearly 2 months
-Total active cases now at the same level as it was in the 1st week of September
-Total cases rise by 70,589; lowest single-day rise since September 1
-Active cases fall by 15,064 while recoveries rise by 84,877 & deaths by 776
-Total cases at 61.45 lakh, active at 9.47 lakh, recoveries at 51.01 lakh and deaths at 96,318
-Total tests on a single day rise to 11.4 lakh from yesterday’s 7.1 lakh
-Recovery rate rises above 83 percent; it’s at 83.01 percent vs yesterday’s 82.58 percent
-Positivity rate below 15.5 percent; it’s at 15.42 percent vs yesterday’s 15.85 percent