Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall sharply; total cases at 61.45 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here's how the global COVID-19 pandemic unfolded

Dec. 31, 2019: China alerts the World Health Organization of 27 cases of ”viral pneumonia” in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities shut down a wet market in Wuhan the next day, after discovering some patients were vendors or dealers.

Jan. 11, 2020: A 61-year-old man is reported as the first death. Preliminary lab tests cited by Chinese state media point to a new type of coronavirus.

Jan. 13: A Chinese woman is quarantined in Thailand, the first detection of the virus outside China.

Jan. 15: Japan confirms its first case.

Jan. 20: South Korea confirms its first case. Continue Reading