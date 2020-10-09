Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases near 69 lakh; recoveries near 59 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai city adds 2,8,23 new cases, overall tally 2,22,784; Here's the breakup for Pune city and other major divisions in Maharashtra

Mumbai city reported 2,823 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,22,784, while its toll rose to 9,296 with the death of 48 more patients, he said. Pune city added 808 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,62,904, while 27 deaths took the toll to 3,689. The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,932 new cases, raising the total count to 5,16,456. A total of 16,673 people have died so far in the region, the official said. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,90,828 and the deaths at 8,560, the official said. The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,00,841 and the death toll at 3,901, he said. The Kolhapur division has reported 1,00,795 cases and 3,139 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's tally stood at 55,756 and the death count at 1,441. The Latur division has reported 61,503 cases until now and 1,726 fatalities. The Akola division has registered 46,032 cases, while 1,041 people have succumbed to the infection so far. The Nagpur division has recorded 1,19,952 infections and 2,796 fatalities till date, the official informed.