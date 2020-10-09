  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases near 69 lakh; recoveries near 59 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 09, 2020 10:10 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's total caseload neared the 69 lakh mark at 68,96,540 with 72,287 cases in a day, as per a PTI tally on Thursday at 9 pm. The total recoveries went up by 80,315 in a day to a total of 58,93,096, nearing the 59 lakh mark. The total number of fatalities also increased by 987 in a day to 1,06,438. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 68,35,655 and the death toll at 1,05,526. The ministry said that 58,27,704 people have so far recovered from the infection.

