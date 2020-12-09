Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall below 3.80 lakh; total cases top 97.35 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Nine new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
Nine more people, including four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 3,977, an official said on Wednesday. Of the nine cases, five were reported from Lunglei district, two from Lawngtlai and one case each was reported from Serchhip and Khawzawl districts, he said. Five patients, including four BSF jawans, have returned from other states. According to the official, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now is 199 while 3,772 people have recovered from the virus.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 5 new COVID-19 cases in Andamans; tally rises to 4,778
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,778 as five more persons tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday. Of the five fresh cases, one was detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, he said. Sixteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,647, the official said. The Union Territory now has 70 active COVID-19 cases, while 61 people have so far died due to the infection, he said. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,42,665 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Telangana sees 721 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Telangana registered 721 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count to over 2.75 lakh while three related fatalities pushed the toll to 1,480. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 123, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 58 and Rangareddy 51, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 8. As many as7,661 patients are under treatment and 51,402 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 59.19 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.59 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.67 percent, while it was 94.6 percent in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Joe Biden vows 100 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine in first 100 days
US President-elect Joe Biden has promised to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to 100 million people during the first three months of his incoming administration, pledging 100 million shots in the first 100 days. At an event from Delaware to introduce his pandemic response team on Tuesday, Biden laid out his top three priorities for the start of his new government. He repeated his previous calls for all Americans to wear masks for 100 days to prevent the spread of the virus and said he'd mandate doing so in federal buildings and on public transportation, while also making the new promise to distribute 100 million vaccines shots over the same period. Biden also said he believed that the virus can be brought under enough control to reopen the majority of schools within his first 100 days.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 cases at 6,85,65,538; fatalities at 15,63,009
- India now No.9 in the world in total active cases. Reports 4th highest new cases after USA, Brazil and Turkey
- Deaths per million population in the world crosses the 200 mark. Highest in Belgium 1497 deaths/million population. India 102 deaths/million
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases top 97.35 lakh with over 32,000 cases in a day
Here are the salient points from today’s COVID-19 data released by the Union health ministry:
-Total cases above 97.35 lakh with an addition of 32,080 in the last 24 hours
-Active cases fall for 12th straight day; it’s down 4,957 in last 24 hours
-Positivity rate slips further; it’s at 3.89 percent vs yesterday’s 3.96 percent
-Recovery rate rises to 94.66 percent from yesterday’s 94.59 percent
-Mortality rate remains at 1.45 percent for the 10th straight day
-Single-day testing remains above 10 lakh; it’s 10.23 lakh vs yesterday’s 10.26 lakh
-Single-day deaths back above 400 after 2 days; it’s up 401
-Recoveries of 36,635 in the last 24 hours, lowest in last 13 days
-Total cases at 97.36 lakh, active 3.79 lakh, recoveries 92.15 lakh and deaths 1.41 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 8,820, tally at 5,07,995
West Bengal reported 49 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 8,820, while the coronavirus tally jumped to 5,07,995 with 2,941 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said. The discharge rate improved to 93.59 per cent after 2,971 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, it said. The state now has 23,750 active cases. The total recoveries stand at 4,75,425. The bulletin said North 24 Parganas district accounted for 18 deaths, followed by Kolkata (16). The new infections include 710 from the metropolis, North 24 Parganas (602), Hooghly (206), Howrah (205) and South 24 Parganas (183), it said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu records 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities
Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,92,788, while 13 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,822. Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 1,330 people being discharged from health care facilities after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,70,378, a health department bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 10,588. The State capital and Coimbatore logged cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 333 and Coimbatore 122, while the rest were scattered across other districts. Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,18,198 infections out of more than 7.92 lakh in the state. The state capital also topped in the number of deaths, accounting for 3,885 of the total 11,822.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 3,188 fresh cases, 57 fatalities; lowest death since Nov 5
Delhi recorded 3,188 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57 fatalities on Tuesday, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserted that it was the lowest number of deaths in a single day, since November 5. The positivity rate stood at 4.23 percent, while over 75,000 tests were conducted the previous day, authorities said. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent, respectively. These fresh cases came out of 75,409 tests conducted the previous day, including 31,098 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Fifty-seven fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,763, the bulletin said.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra records 4,026 COVID-19 cases, 6,365 recoveries; 53 die
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,59,367 on Tuesday with the addition of 4,026 fresh cases, said a state health department official. The state also reported 53 deaths, taking the fatality count to 47,827, he said. A total of 6,365 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 17,37,080, the official said. With this, the number of patients under treatment dropped to 73,374, he said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,59,367, new cases: 4,026, death toll: 47,827, discharged: 17,37,080, active cases: 73,374, people tested so far: 1,13,77,074.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 585 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, seven deaths
Mumbai reported 585 new COVID-19 cases and seven fresh fatalities, the lowest since May, on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city's caseload thus rose to 2,87,175, while the death toll reached 10,920. On December 1, the city reported nine deaths. Before that, only five deaths had been recorded on May 1. Notably, the number of COVID-19 tests carried out in the city crossed the 20 lakh-mark on Tuesday. With nearly 15,000 tests conducted since Monday evening, the tally jumped to 20.13 lakh. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city increased to 2,63,354, about 92 percent of the tally, with 565 patients discharged from hospitals on Tuesday. Currently, Mumbai has 12,077 active COVID-19 cases. According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 284 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.25 percent.