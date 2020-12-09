Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall below 3.80 lakh; total cases top 97.35 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases top 97.35 lakh with over 32,000 cases in a day

Here are the salient points from today’s COVID-19 data released by the Union health ministry:

-Total cases above 97.35 lakh with an addition of 32,080 in the last 24 hours

-Active cases fall for 12th straight day; it’s down 4,957 in last 24 hours

-Positivity rate slips further; it’s at 3.89 percent vs yesterday’s 3.96 percent

-Recovery rate rises to 94.66 percent from yesterday’s 94.59 percent

-Mortality rate remains at 1.45 percent for the 10th straight day

-Single-day testing remains above 10 lakh; it’s 10.23 lakh vs yesterday’s 10.26 lakh

-Single-day deaths back above 400 after 2 days; it’s up 401

-Recoveries of 36,635 in the last 24 hours, lowest in last 13 days

-Total cases at 97.36 lakh, active 3.79 lakh, recoveries 92.15 lakh and deaths 1.41 lakh