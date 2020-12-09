Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 22 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall below 3.80 lakh; total cases top 97.35 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 09, 2020 09:52 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 97.35-lakh mark on Wednesday, while the active cases stand below the 3.80-lakh mark. The death toll rises over 1.41 lakh.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement