Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 percent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306. The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Dec 10, 2020
10:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Single-day testing back below 10 lakh
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam
Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one more person succumbing to the disease from Dibrugarh district. The minister said that 178 patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of cured people to 2,09,622. The number of active patients at present is 3,542, he said adding that three patients have migrated out of the state. Altogether 28,896 samples were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the number of such tests to 55,40,330 which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.
Dec 10, 2020
10:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Sikkim reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
Sikkim reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 5,239, an official said. East Sikkim registered 17 cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim districts recorded five and two cases, respectively, he said. There are 368 active cases in the state at present. So far, 4,661 patients have recovered from the disease and 117 died, he said. Altogether 93 patients have migrated out, he added. Sikkim has tested 64,544 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 264 in the past 24 hours.
Dec 10, 2020
10:00
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 562 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; 12 more deaths
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,34,347 with the addition of 562 new cases, an official said on Thursday. Twelve more deaths due to coronavirus have also been reported in the district, taking the toll to 5,778, he said. Currently, there are 6,670 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,21,899 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.69 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.85 percent. The active cases constitute 2.85 percent of the total cases reported so far in the district, the official said.
Dec 10, 2020
09:49
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,830 as 191 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday. The death toll rose to 991 after three more patients succumbed to the disease, he said. Two new fatalities were reported from Ranchi and one from Dhanbad, the official said. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 97, followed by Dhanbad at 16 and Bokaro at 14. Jharkhand now has 1,739 active coronavirus cases, while 1,08,100 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 17,929 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
Dec 10, 2020
09:37
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 6 countries now have more than 1000 COVID-19 deaths per million population
- India has conducted more than 15 crore tests at 1.09 lakh tests per million population. Number of tests in India third highest in the world after USA and China
- USA reports 2.25 lakh new cases and 3.24k new deaths. Daily deaths at an all-time high. California alone reports more new cases (32.1k) than all of India
- Six countries now have more than 1000 COVID-19 deaths per million population. Belgium (1508), San Marino (1443), Peru (1099), Italy (1022), Andorra (1009) and Spain (1005). India figure is 102.
Dec 10, 2020
09:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases near 98 lakh mark; active cases at 3.72 lakh
Here are the salient points from the Union health ministry’s COVID-19 data today:
-Total cases around 97.70 lakh with an addition of 31,521 cases in last 24 hours
-Active cases fall for 13th straight day; it’s down 6,616 in last 24 hours
-Positivity rate slips further; it’s at 3.81 percent vs Wednesday’s 3.89 percent
-Recovery rate rises to 94.74 percent from Wednesday’s 94.66 percent
-Mortality rate remains at 1.45 percent for 11th straight day
-Single-day testing back below 10 lakh; it’s 9.23 lakh vs yesterday’s 10.23 lakh
-Single-day deaths remain above 400 for 2nd straight day; it’s up 412
-Last 24 hours saw total recoveries of 37,725
-Total cases at 97.67 lakh, active 3.72 lakh, recoveries 92.53 lakh and deaths 1.42 lakh
Dec 10, 2020
09:18
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mizoram reports 17 new cases in a day
Mizoram reported 17 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Canada's health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Health Canada posted on it is website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech is authorized. Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March. The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more. Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.
Dec 10, 2020
08:59
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bihar logs 690 new coronavirus cases
Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,40,938 after 690 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, the health department said in a bulletin on Wednesday. Three fresh fatalities in Purnea, Saran and Siwan districts took the death toll to 1,303. The bulletin also said that 707 patients were cured of the disease, pushing the number of recoveries in the state to 2,34,498. The number of active cases in the state at present is 5,137. The 690 new positive cases included 267 from Patna, the bulletin said. Altogether 1,17,863 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 1.57 crore.
Dec 10, 2020
08:46
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 4,981 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra; 5,111 recover, 75 die
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 18,64,348 as it recorded 4,981 new cases, a state health official said. With 75 new fatalities, the death toll reached 47,902, he said. A total of 5,111 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered cases in the state to 17,42,191. There are 73,166 active patients in the state. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,64,348, new cases: 4,981, death toll: 47,902, discharged: 17,42,191, active cases: 73,166, people tested so far: 1,14,47,723.
Dec 10, 2020
08:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's case count grows by 716, death toll by 15
Mumbai reported 716 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city civic body said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 585 new cases and seven deaths, the lowest in the last several months. The number of patients, who recovered from the infection increased to 2,64,228, which is about 92 percent of the total, as 874 of them got discharge from hospitals during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said. According to the civic body, there are 11,903 active cases in Mumbai at present. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 293 days, while the average growth rate is 0.24 percent, the BMC said. So far, 20.30 lakh tests have been conducted in the city, it said. There are 453 containment zones and 5,373 sealed buildings in the metropolis at present.
Dec 10, 2020
08:35
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally above 97.50 lakh; recoveries surge over 92.50 lakh
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing unlock process in India. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 97.50 lakh mark, while the recoveries also surged above the 92.50 lakh mark, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, in its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 97,65,757 and the death toll at 1,42,105. The ministry said that 92,50,677 people have so far recovered from the infection.