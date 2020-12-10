Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 6 countries now have more than 1000 COVID-19 deaths per million population

- India has conducted more than 15 crore tests at 1.09 lakh tests per million population. Number of tests in India third highest in the world after USA and China

- USA reports 2.25 lakh new cases and 3.24k new deaths. Daily deaths at an all-time high. California alone reports more new cases (32.1k) than all of India

- Six countries now have more than 1000 COVID-19 deaths per million population. Belgium (1508), San Marino (1443), Peru (1099), Italy (1022), Andorra (1009) and Spain (1005). India figure is 102.