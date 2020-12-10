Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: December 10, 2020 10:15 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 percent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306. The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

