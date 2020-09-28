  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 19 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark; total recoveries over 50 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 28, 2020 09:30 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID19 tally on Monday crossed the 60-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The overall case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases. The total recoveries stand above 50 lakh.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement