Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark; total recoveries over 50 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID19 tally on Monday crossed the 60-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The overall case tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases. The total recoveries stand above 50 lakh.
Sep 28, 2020
09:36
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India just 13 lakh cases away from the US; Global COVID-19 fatalities top 1 million
Sep 28, 2020
09:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with a single day spike of 82,170 new cases
Active Cases Rise After Falling For Two Consecutive Days
Total Cases Cross 60 Lakh, Recoveries Above 50 Lakh
Total Cases 60.74 Lk, Active At 9.62 Lk, Recoveries At 50.16 Lk & Deaths At 95,542
At Total Cases Rise By 82,170, Lowest Single-day Rise In Last Six Days
Active Cases Rise By 6,238, Recoveries By 74,893 & Deaths By 1,039
Recoveries See The Lowest Single-day Rise Of 74,893 In Last 17 Days
Deaths Rise By More Than 1,000 For Consecutive 27 Days
Total Tests On A Single Day At 7.1 Lakh Vs 9.88 Lk On Previous Day
Recovery Rate Above 82.5%; It’s At 82.58% Vs Yesterday’s 82.46%
Death Rate Slips To 1.57% From Yesterday’s 1.58%
Positivity Rate Below 16%; It’s At 15.85% Vs Yesterday’s 15.96%
Sep 28, 2020
09:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi's COVID-19 fatality rate less than 1% in last 10 days, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday the COVID-19 fatality rate in the national capital was less than one per cent in the last 10 days and asserted that a massive increase in testing for detection of coronavirus infection has led to the rise in cases. He said Delhi recorded 3,372 fresh cases on Saturday and 4,476 patients recovered within 24 hours. About 46 deaths reported during the same period, which has been the highest in nearly 70 days, Jain said, "We do not look at the figures for a single day. The average fatality rate of the last 10 days has been 0.94 percent. "The patients who have succumbed are not those who tested positive in a day. These are people who tested positive 15-20 days back. That is why we take the average of 10 days," he stressed.
Sep 28, 2020
09:03
Supreme Court to hear a plea filed by UPSC aspirants today, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services exam. The petition seeks postponement of the Civil Services exam for 2 to 3 months, in the wake of flood/rainfall in parts of the country and #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jDTMKPTP4A
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: ICMR's 2nd sero-survey shows Indians far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
The ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday while underlining the need for following COVID appropriate behaviour. He also stressed that masks be worn even in places of worship. During an interaction with his social media followers, the minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively researching on reports of COVID-19 reinfection and although the number of such cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter, the health ministry said in a statement. He cautioned that the sero-survey report should not create a sense of complacency among the people. The first sero-survey of May 2020 had revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent. "Even the soon to be released second sero-survey indications are that we are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour," Vardhan said in response to the queries posed by his social media followers on Sunday Samvad' platform.