Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark; total recoveries over 50 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: ICMR's 2nd sero-survey shows Indians far from achieving herd immunity against COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The ICMR's second sero-survey shows that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday while underlining the need for following COVID appropriate behaviour. He also stressed that masks be worn even in places of worship. During an interaction with his social media followers, the minister said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is actively researching on reports of COVID-19 reinfection and although the number of such cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter, the health ministry said in a statement. He cautioned that the sero-survey report should not create a sense of complacency among the people. The first sero-survey of May 2020 had revealed that the nationwide prevalence of novel coronavirus infection was only 0.73 per cent. "Even the soon to be released second sero-survey indications are that we are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour," Vardhan said in response to the queries posed by his social media followers on Sunday Samvad' platform.