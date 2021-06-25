Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds over 51K COVID-19 cases; vaccinates over 61 lakh in past 24 hours

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally tops 60 lakh; 197 die, 9,371 recover

With the addition of 9,844 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state's cumulative infection count crossed the grim milestone of 60 lakh, while 197 patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said. The state's total caseload now stands at 60,07,431, said the health department in a statement. With 197 more deaths, the fatality count reached 1,19,859 (which included 359 'old' deaths), it report said. Out of it, 149 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 48 in the last week, the department said. Deaths that took place more than a week ago are being added to the toll as part of a data reconciliation exercise. Under this exercise, 359 previously unreported deaths were added to the toll figure, the statement said. Maharashtra has taken 11 days to add one lakh cases to its tally - which is the slowest pace after the second coronavirus wave hit the state in March. The state had crossed the 59-lakh case mark on June 13. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is now at 95.93 percent, while the case fatality rate has increased and reached 2 percent, the statement said. The state saw the discharge of 9,371 patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 57,62,661, it said. The number of active cases stands at 1,21,767, the health department said.