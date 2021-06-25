Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds over 51K COVID-19 cases; vaccinates over 61 lakh in past 24 hours

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India on Friday added 51,667 cases of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, while the quantum of fall in the active cases has been on a declining trend. The active cases fell by 14,189 in the last 24 hours, while the seven-day average stands at 26,541. The recoveries rose by 64,527 with the recovery rate rising to 96.66 percent. The positivity rate rose for a third straight day with the rate now at 2.98 percent. The mortality rate rose to 1.31 percent after being at 1.30 percent for four days. The single-day testing remains below 20 lakh with the last 24-hour tally at 17.36 lakh. The last 24 hours saw the administration of nearly 61 lakh doses with the last four-day average at 66.51 lakh. In the last four days, India administered 2.66 crore doses, which is nine percent of the total so far. Overall, India's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 3.01 crore, active cases at 6.13 lakh, recoveries 2.91 crore and deaths at 3.93 lakh.
J-K seeks 20 lakh more Covid vaccine doses from Centre
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought 20 lakh more doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Centre before July 10, officials said on Thursday. This demand was raised by J-K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to review the public health response to COVID-19. Gauba asked the states and the union territories to closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent subsequent surges and expedite vaccination of people above 18 years of age. The J-K Chief Secretary requested the central government to provide 20 lakh doses to the union territory before July 10 to enhance immunity in the general public, an official spokesman said.
Bengal local train services unlikely to resume after Covid curbs end on June 30
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hinted that it is unlikely that local trains will start operating even if the ongoing restrictions are relaxed a bit after June 30, as that might spread the Covid-19 infection. People blocked railway tracks in several stations in the state for around three hours on Thursday demanding that they be allowed to board staff special stations.
COVID-19: Here are the key highlights from the globe
Here are the key highlights from Friday, June 25, 2021 COVID-19 update from the Union health ministry
-India continues to add more than 50,000 cases, up 51,667 in last 24 hours
-Quantum of fall in active cases has been on declining trend
-Active cases fall by 14,189 in last 24 hours; 7-day average at 26,541
-Recoveries rise by 64,527 with recovery rate rising to 96.66 percent
-Positivity rate rises for third straight day with the rate now at 2.98 percent
-Mortality rate rises to 1.31 percent after being at 1.30 percent for four days
-Single-day testing remains below 20 lakh with last 24-hour tally at 17.36 lakh
-Last 24 hours saw administration of nearly 61 lakh doses; 4-day average 66.51 lakh
-In last 4 days, 2.66 crore doses administered, 9 percent of total so far
-Total cases at 3.01 crore, active 6.13 lakh, recoveries 2.91 crore and deaths at 3.93 lakh
Delhi reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate 0.14%
Delhi recorded eight deaths and 109 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday as the city's positivity rate dipped to 0.14 percent, according to data shared by the Health department here. The new fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the disease in the city to 24,948. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 111 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 percent. On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths, while on February 22, there were 128 cases of COVID-19, according to official figures. On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 percent, both lowest this year so far, while 11 people died, according to the data. The city's infection rate, which had reached to 36 percent in the last week of April, has dipped below 0.20 percent now. Despite the recent fall in daily cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that chances of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are quite real, asserting that his government is preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it. Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic.
Mumbai reports 773 new cases and 10 deaths; total tally over 7.22 lakh
Mumbai city reported 773 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,22,736 and the toll to 15,348. In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,312 cases and 47 deaths, of which 31 were added by Raigad district alone. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,83,950 and the death toll to 31,581, it said. The Nashik division reported 748 cases and 12 deaths, the health department said. The Pune division recorded 2,465 infections and 40 fatalities, of which 26 came from Satara district alone, the statement said. The Kolhapur division reported 3,516 new cases and 74 deaths, of which rural parts of Kolhapur accounted for 22 fatalities followed by 16 from Ratnagiri. Kolhapur city added 14 fresh deaths. The Aurangabad division registered 232 new infections and 11 deaths, while the Latur division added 302 cases and six fatalities, the statement said. The Akola division reported 168 cases and five deaths, while the Nagpur division registered 101 infections and two fatalities, it said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally tops 60 lakh; 197 die, 9,371 recover
With the addition of 9,844 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Thursday, the state's cumulative infection count crossed the grim milestone of 60 lakh, while 197 patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said. The state's total caseload now stands at 60,07,431, said the health department in a statement. With 197 more deaths, the fatality count reached 1,19,859 (which included 359 'old' deaths), it report said. Out of it, 149 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 48 in the last week, the department said. Deaths that took place more than a week ago are being added to the toll as part of a data reconciliation exercise. Under this exercise, 359 previously unreported deaths were added to the toll figure, the statement said. Maharashtra has taken 11 days to add one lakh cases to its tally - which is the slowest pace after the second coronavirus wave hit the state in March. The state had crossed the 59-lakh case mark on June 13. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is now at 95.93 percent, while the case fatality rate has increased and reached 2 percent, the statement said. The state saw the discharge of 9,371 patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 57,62,661, it said. The number of active cases stands at 1,21,767, the health department said.
Good morning readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country and the continuing unlock related developments as well as the ongoing mega vaccination drive. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest developments and updates on the COVID-19 front, unlock measures and inoculation programme today.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,164.85
|51.70
|4.64
|JSW Steel
|695.80
|16.80
|2.47
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|1.86
|Tata Motors
|340.65
|6.00
|1.79
|Tech Mahindra
|1,096.00
|16.00
|1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,164.20
|50.95
|4.58
|Tech Mahindra
|1,097.80
|17.95
|1.66
|Sun Pharma
|675.45
|10.75
|1.62
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,435.15
|137.80
|1.12
|HCL Tech
|1,000.90
|10.20
|1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,164.85
|51.70
|JSW Steel
|695.80
|16.80
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|Tata Motors
|340.65
|6.00
|Tech Mahindra
|1,096.00
|16.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,164.20
|50.95
|Tech Mahindra
|1,097.80
|17.95
|Sun Pharma
|675.45
|10.75
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,435.15
|137.80
|HCL Tech
|1,000.90
|10.20
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1725
|0.0125
|0.02
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5540
|0.0570
|0.06
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2770
|0.0040
|0.00
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6692
|0.0004
|0.06